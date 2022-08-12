Kalvin Phillips ruled out of Manchester City’s game with Bournemouth

Manchester City will be without Kalvin Phillips while fellow midfielder Cole Palmer is a doubt ahead of the visit of promoted Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Manager Pep Guardiola revealed Phillips is struggling with “niggles” while Palmer has a foot injury.

Defender Aymeric Laporte is sidelined after knee surgery in the summer.

Bournemouth could have Argentina defender Marcos Senesi in the squad following his signing from Dutch club Feyenoord.

Experienced goalkeeper Neto could also be involved after his arrival from Barcelona as the Cherries look to build on last weekend’s win over Aston Villa.

Fellow new recruits, defender Ryan Fredericks (calf) and midfielder Joe Rothwell (quad), remain a few weeks away from a possible return to action.

Man City provisional squad: Ederson, Ortega, Cancelo, Walker, Stones, Dias, Ake, Wilson-Esbrand, Lewis, Mbete, Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Foden, Mahrez, Silva, Grealish, Alvarez, Haaland.

Bournemouth provisional squad: Travers, Kelly, Mepham, Smith, Zemura, Lerma, Tavernier, Pearson, Billing, Solanke, Moore, Neto, Senesi, Stacey, Hill, Cook, Christie, Marcondes, Stanislas, Dembele, Anthony.

