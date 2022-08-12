ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: 18-year-old beat man to death with baseball bat in north Austin

By Jaclyn Ramkissoon, Abigail Jones, Will DuPree
 4 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police have arrested an 18-year-old after they found a man dead Wednesday from “blunt force trauma to the head” outside of a store in north Austin.

Detectives responded to the scene around 1 p.m. Wednesday, near 1200 Kramer Lane, close to Plains Trail just south of West Braker Lane.

Police said first responders initially believed a vehicle struck and killed the man because one sped away close to 1 p.m., which Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted about Wednesday afternoon. However, officers said a car did not hit the victim.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, identified as Josue Salazar, lying on the ground, unresponsive with apparent trauma. Salazar was pronounced deceased at 1:10 p.m.

Homicide detectives and Crime Scene Specialists investigated the scene. Preliminary investigation revealed that Jose Alberto Lopez-Mederos arrived in a vehicle, walked up to Salazar, and hit him repeatedly with a baseball bat which caused his death, according to a press release from APD.

An arrest warrant was issued for Lopez-Mederos for first-degree murder. Members of the Lonestar Fugitive Task Force/Marshal’s Office arrested Lopez-Mederos at 15212 Valerian Tea Drive for the murder warrant.

Anyone with information or video of the incident should call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS; the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), use the new Crime Stoppers App, or email APD Homicide at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov . You may remain anonymous.

This case is being investigated as Austin’s 47th homicide of 2022.

    Police investigate homicide in north Austin
    Police investigate homicide in north Austin

The Austin Fire Department also responded to the scene.

