Missouri officials vow progress as Medicaid applicant wait time remains at 100 days

Related
krcu.org
Recreational marijuana is on Missouri's ballot in November. Critics say to read the fine print
Missouri voters will have the chance to legalize recreational cannabis for adults 21 and older in November. If the constitutional amendment, called Legal Missouri (Amendment 3 on the ballot), is approved, Missouri will become the 20th state to legalize recreational marijuana. Legal Missouri projects that the state will earn annual...
northwestmoinfo.com
More Details are Expected this Week about a Special Session of the Missouri Legislature
Senator Tony Luetkemeyer (R-Parkville) (MISSOURINET) – Missouri lawmakers should know this week when they will be called back to Jefferson City in special session to consider tax issues. Governor Mike Parson announced he would call a special session after vetoing a 500-dollar tax rebate provision and another that renewed...
kmaland.com
Annual Child Well-Being Report Ranks Missouri 27th Among States
(KMAland) -- Children in Missouri are facing unprecedented levels of anxiety and depression - that's according to the 2022 Kids Count Data Book, released today by the Annie E. Casey Foundation. The report finds mental health is a concern across the country, as kids felt the pressures from COVID-19. Nationally,...
missouribusinessalert.com
Medical marijuana brings business to smaller towns in Missouri
Richard Gunnels used to be skeptical of marijuana, and he didn’t think it should be legalized for medical purposes. Gunnels is a small-town Missouri row-crop farmer, and some of the land he grows on today has been farmed by his family for more than 120 years in Macon County. He grew up on that farm, which has been cultivated by his family for generations.
Missouri marijuana legalization amendment find some detractors among cannabis advocates
There are some people who have been fighting for this kind of outcome that say the measure being put in front of voters is going about it the wrong way.
Attorney sees victories in Missouri Sunshine Law cases over access to meetings, records
In the tiny town of Edgar Springs, Rebecca Varney recently won a small victory in her fight to access city records, though a final resolution of the long-running dispute isn’t in sight. In another Sunshine Law dispute, the Southern District Missouri Court of Appeals recently ruled a public health...
showmeprogress.com
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) in Jackson County, Missouri – August 13, 2022
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) is the Democratic Party nominee for the open U.S. Senate seat in Missouri. Jackson County Democrats held a canvassing event for legislative district candidates and the party ticket starting at 10:00 a.m. at their headquarters in Lee’s Summit today. A large number of volunteers showed up, first to hear candidates speak, including Trudy Busch Valentine (D), then to embark on door-to-door canvassing.
Cost of nursing homes and assisted living: how Missouri ranks
How much do nursing homes and assisted living facilities cost in Missouri and how do those costs rank compared to other states? A recent study ranked each states' long-term care quality.
Missouri’s Government has a staggering amount of Job Openings
The state of Missouri is hiring, and they have a staggering amount of jobs they are trying to fill. The vacancies are high, and the state is increasing wages in some cases to try and get people hired, read more about it here. According to the website governing.com, the Government...
kttn.com
Missouri company pays $1 million related to federal embezzlement and bribery investigation
A Missouri company will pay more than $1 million in forfeiture to the federal government under the terms of a non-prosecution agreement, which acknowledges the criminal conduct of two former executives who are involved in a related criminal investigation. “Company owners and executives abused their leadership positions in an unrelated...
invisiblepeople.tv
Fresh Misery for Homeless People in Missouri
New Law Punishes Homelessness While Making It Even Harder to Find Housing. Beginning in 2023, Missouri will make it illegal to sleep on state-owned lands. But we all know that sleepy public park picnickers have little to fear. The real target is homeless people who have little choice but to try and sleep in public places like under bridges or highway overpasses. Anyone who violates this new law will receive one warning. After that, they’ll be hit with either a $750 fine or a Class C misdemeanor charge with up to 15 days in prison.
Missouri company owes $1 million after embezzlement scheme
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Missouri company will pay more than $1 million to the federal government under the terms of a non-prosecution agreement announced Thursday. Pro1 IAQ, Inc., a corporation with operations in Springfield, Missouri, and Boulder, Colorado, designs and sells indoor thermostats nationwide. Based on the non-prosecution agreement signed Thursday, representatives of Pro1 admitted that former executive officers engaged in a conspiracy to embezzle funds from Preferred Family Healthcare, Inc., a Springfield-based nonprofit corporation, from 2008 to November 2017.
northwestmoinfo.com
New School Year Includes About 104 Missouri School Districts Having Change in Superintendent
South Harrison Elementary classroom being prepared for new school year. (MISSOURINET) – Missouri’s schools are prepping to open their doors for another academic year. Doug Hayter (high-terr), executive director of the Missouri Association of School Administrators, says about 104 public school districts have a change in superintendent this upcoming year.
kttn.com
Audio: Governor Mike Parson calling for the largest state income tax cut in Missouri’s history
Governor Mike Parson is calling for the largest state income tax cut in Missouri’s history during the state’s upcoming special legislative session. The Governor is traveling across the state discussing the tax cut need – meeting with Representatives Kent Haden, Chad Perkins, and Tim Taylor on Tuesday.
missouribusinessalert.com
Southern California-based RANAR to relocate headquarters to Union
RANAR Screen Printing Equipment is moving its operations to east Missouri after more than 50 years in southern California, according to a Department of Economic Development news release. The relocation to Union will add eight jobs at a 23,000 square-foot warehouse and manufacturing facility, according to the release. The company...
5 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Missouri
While it is definitely not as popular as many other states in the country, Missouri has a lot to offer and for those looking for new and exciting places, it might just be the perfect destination. That's because no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, there is something for your liking in Missouri and you'll soon learn this once you travel to Missouri for the first time. In fact, once you get to see how underrated the state of Missouri is, you'll want to come back for more, time and time again. For starters, here are five amazing places you can visit in Missouri:
FRIDAY UPDATES: Central region in Missouri only community region with low COVID level
Check back for updates related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The post FRIDAY UPDATES: Central region in Missouri only community region with low COVID level appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Rehoming 4,000 beagles is a nationwide challenge. Kansas and Missouri are helping.
KANSAS CITY, Kansas (KCTV) — It’s a big task: Placing thousands of beagles removed from a breeding and testing facility in Virginia. Last month, the U.S. Department of Justice took over the Envigo lab. The lab was used for testing, but also bred the dogs to supply other labs that test on animals.
muddyrivernews.com
Blister beetles reported in large numbers in Missouri
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Farmers, livestock owners and gardeners across the state report that blister beetles are appearing in large numbers this summer, says Pat Miller, University of Missouri Extension agronomy specialist. Blister beetles produce a toxin that can harm livestock. The toxin, called cantharidin, can cause animals to become...
KYTV
Missouri’s recreational marijuana ballot issue is about more than just legalizing pot
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It will now be up to voters in November to decide if recreational marijuana will be legalized in Missouri. But the issue also has implications for people who have marijuana-related criminal records. Legal Missouri 2022, the campaign backing the ballot measure, collected more than 214,000 verified...
