Missouri officials vow progress as Medicaid applicant wait time remains at 100 days

By Clara Bates - Missouri Independent
missouribusinessalert.com
 3 days ago
kmaland.com

Annual Child Well-Being Report Ranks Missouri 27th Among States

(KMAland) -- Children in Missouri are facing unprecedented levels of anxiety and depression - that's according to the 2022 Kids Count Data Book, released today by the Annie E. Casey Foundation. The report finds mental health is a concern across the country, as kids felt the pressures from COVID-19. Nationally,...
MISSOURI STATE
missouribusinessalert.com

Medical marijuana brings business to smaller towns in Missouri

Richard Gunnels used to be skeptical of marijuana, and he didn’t think it should be legalized for medical purposes. Gunnels is a small-town Missouri row-crop farmer, and some of the land he grows on today has been farmed by his family for more than 120 years in Macon County. He grew up on that farm, which has been cultivated by his family for generations.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missouri#Economy#Medical Insurance#Health Insurance#General Health#The Federal Agency#Democrat
showmeprogress.com

Trudy Busch Valentine (D) in Jackson County, Missouri – August 13, 2022

Trudy Busch Valentine (D) is the Democratic Party nominee for the open U.S. Senate seat in Missouri. Jackson County Democrats held a canvassing event for legislative district candidates and the party ticket starting at 10:00 a.m. at their headquarters in Lee’s Summit today. A large number of volunteers showed up, first to hear candidates speak, including Trudy Busch Valentine (D), then to embark on door-to-door canvassing.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
KICK AM 1530

Missouri’s Government has a staggering amount of Job Openings

The state of Missouri is hiring, and they have a staggering amount of jobs they are trying to fill. The vacancies are high, and the state is increasing wages in some cases to try and get people hired, read more about it here. According to the website governing.com, the Government...
kttn.com

Missouri company pays $1 million related to federal embezzlement and bribery investigation

A Missouri company will pay more than $1 million in forfeiture to the federal government under the terms of a non-prosecution agreement, which acknowledges the criminal conduct of two former executives who are involved in a related criminal investigation. “Company owners and executives abused their leadership positions in an unrelated...
invisiblepeople.tv

Fresh Misery for Homeless People in Missouri

New Law Punishes Homelessness While Making It Even Harder to Find Housing. Beginning in 2023, Missouri will make it illegal to sleep on state-owned lands. But we all know that sleepy public park picnickers have little to fear. The real target is homeless people who have little choice but to try and sleep in public places like under bridges or highway overpasses. Anyone who violates this new law will receive one warning. After that, they’ll be hit with either a $750 fine or a Class C misdemeanor charge with up to 15 days in prison.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Missouri company owes $1 million after embezzlement scheme

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Missouri company will pay more than $1 million to the federal government under the terms of a non-prosecution agreement announced Thursday. Pro1 IAQ, Inc., a corporation with operations in Springfield, Missouri, and Boulder, Colorado, designs and sells indoor thermostats nationwide. Based on the non-prosecution agreement signed Thursday, representatives of Pro1 admitted that former executive officers engaged in a conspiracy to embezzle funds from Preferred Family Healthcare, Inc., a Springfield-based nonprofit corporation, from 2008 to November 2017.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

New School Year Includes About 104 Missouri School Districts Having Change in Superintendent

South Harrison Elementary classroom being prepared for new school year. (MISSOURINET) – Missouri’s schools are prepping to open their doors for another academic year. Doug Hayter (high-terr), executive director of the Missouri Association of School Administrators, says about 104 public school districts have a change in superintendent this upcoming year.
missouribusinessalert.com

Southern California-based RANAR to relocate headquarters to Union

RANAR Screen Printing Equipment is moving its operations to east Missouri after more than 50 years in southern California, according to a Department of Economic Development news release. The relocation to Union will add eight jobs at a 23,000 square-foot warehouse and manufacturing facility, according to the release. The company...
UNION, MO
Alina Andras

5 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Missouri

While it is definitely not as popular as many other states in the country, Missouri has a lot to offer and for those looking for new and exciting places, it might just be the perfect destination. That's because no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, there is something for your liking in Missouri and you'll soon learn this once you travel to Missouri for the first time. In fact, once you get to see how underrated the state of Missouri is, you'll want to come back for more, time and time again. For starters, here are five amazing places you can visit in Missouri:
muddyrivernews.com

Blister beetles reported in large numbers in Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Farmers, livestock owners and gardeners across the state report that blister beetles are appearing in large numbers this summer, says Pat Miller, University of Missouri Extension agronomy specialist. Blister beetles produce a toxin that can harm livestock. The toxin, called cantharidin, can cause animals to become...
MISSOURI STATE

