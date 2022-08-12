Read full article on original website
CHS anglers finish in top half at national championship
A pair of Clinton High School bass fishermen placed in the top half of the 2022 Abu Garcia Bassmaster High School National Championship presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors, held last week on Lake Hartwell in South Carolina. Clinton High School was represented at the national tournament by Kobe Walden...
Anthony Chris Haynes
Anthony Chris Haynes’ extraordinary life was cut short on August 12, 2022. Though his absence is and will be mourned for a long time to come by all of us who know and love him, he is resting (maybe for the first time ever) peacefully in heaven. Chris was...
Reminder: Tennis Court Dance this Thursday in Oak Ridge
The Manhattan Project National Historical Park will be hosting its monthly Tennis Court Dance at the Jackson Square Tennis Courts in Oak Ridge this Thursday, August 18th, from 7 to 9 pm. All ages are welcome to attend, and everyone is encouraged to participate. This free event features swing dance...
Local credit union donates to Roane State Foundation
Last week, officials with the Roane State Foundation celebrated a $3000 contribution from TN Members First Credit Union that will be used to help fund scholarships for students at Roane State Community College. This is the third year that the credit union has contributed to the Foundation, according to a...
Program note: No Primetime on TV Tuesday but show WILL air on the radio
Trading Time Primetime will not be seen on BBB-TV tonight (Tuesday, August 16th) as our TV partners are contractually obligated to preempt it in order to broadcast a special called meeting and work session of the Oak Ridge City Council. Primetime will still air on WYSH Radio, but will not...
International Overdose Awareness Day event set for August 31st in Oak Ridge
ASAP of Anderson is honoring those we’ve lost to overdose with a day of remembrance and commemoration on Wednesday, August 31st at Bissell Park in Oak Ridge. The free event is presented as a partnership with United Way of Anderson County and sponsored by TNBank. This observance of International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD) will begin at 5:30 p.m. and wrap up at 8:00 p.m..
AC GOP meeting moved to SBC for this month
The Anderson County Republican Party will hold its regular monthly meeting this Thursday, August 18th at 7 pm, but for this month only, it will be held at a different location. This month’s meeting of the Republican Party will be held in a room at Second Baptist Church in Clinton,...
Reminder #2: AC Community Resource Fair is this Sunday
The 3rd Anderson County Community Resource Fair is set for Sunday, August 21st from 12 noon to 2:30 pm, in the Family Life Center Gymnasium of First Baptist Church of Clinton. Helping agencies serving Anderson County will once again set up information tables to educate the public about existing benevolent resources in Anderson County.
Lillian C. Dixon Bergen
Lillian C. Dixon Bergen was called home Thursday, August 11, 2022. She was preceded in death by sisters, Shelba Jean Hatmaker and Betty Cook Talley; brothers, Leon Dixon and Eddie Dixon; nephew, Craig A. Cook. She is survived by sons, Gregory Bergen & wife Kimberly of Clinton, TN and Johnny...
BCSO: Missing Clinton man’s body recovered from Little River
Officials in Blount County say that the body of a Clinton man reported missing on Wednesday was recovered on Friday from the Little River. The Blount County Sheriff’s Office said crews with its Special Operations Response Team and the Knoxville Volunteer Rescue Squad located the body of 58-year-old Anthony Chris Haynes in the Little River on Friday. His body was transported to the Regional Forensic Center in Knoxville for an autopsy, according to the BCSO.
Patricia Ann Cannon, age 71
Patricia Ann Cannon, age 71, passed away on Thursday, August 11th, 2022 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN. Patricia was a member of Clinton Church of God for nearly her entire life. She was a kind soul who loved her church and loved her family. In her spare time, she enjoyed collecting dolls, babysitting, and she loved flowers. Patricia has been a loving wife to her husband, Larry, for 38 years, and will be deeply missed.
Anderson Commission to hold special called meeting Sept. 1
The Anderson County Commission will hold a special called meeting on Thursday, September 1st at 10 am in room 312 of the Courthouse in Clinton. The special called meeting will follow a 9:00 ceremony that same morning in the Circuit Courtroom on the third floor of the Courthouse during which new and returning County Commissioners and other winners in this month’s elections will be sworn into their respective offices.
