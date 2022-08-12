Officials in Blount County say that the body of a Clinton man reported missing on Wednesday was recovered on Friday from the Little River. The Blount County Sheriff’s Office said crews with its Special Operations Response Team and the Knoxville Volunteer Rescue Squad located the body of 58-year-old Anthony Chris Haynes in the Little River on Friday. His body was transported to the Regional Forensic Center in Knoxville for an autopsy, according to the BCSO.

CLINTON, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO