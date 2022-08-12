Portion of South Street in Fayetteville to close
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville announced it will be closing a portion of E. South Street (between S. Washington Avenue & E Huntsville Road) to allow for water and sewer services.
According to a release, both lanes will be closed on Friday, Aug. 12 from 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Officials note rain could delay or extend the work time.
For more information, contact Fayetteville Water & Sewer at 479-575-8386.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.
Comments / 0