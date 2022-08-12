Portion of South Street in Fayetteville to close

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville announced it will be closing a portion of E. South Street (between S. Washington Avenue & E Huntsville Road) to allow for water and sewer services.

According to a release, both lanes will be closed on Friday, Aug. 12 from 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Officials note rain could delay or extend the work time.

For more information, contact Fayetteville Water & Sewer at 479-575-8386.

