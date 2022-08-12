Read full article on original website
Related
Magic 95.1
Con-artist, posing as law enforcement, swindles Marion woman of $35,000
MARION, Ill. (WJPF) – Marion Police are warning all residents to be on the alert for scams in which con-artists pose as a police officer. On Wednesday, August 10, a Marion woman received a phone call in which the person on the other end of the line claimed to be a law enforcement officer and told the woman she would be arrested if she didn’t withdraw $35,000 from a bank and then place the cash in an envelope on her front porch. The woman did as she was told and a few hours later, a person picked up the money. Police do not think the woman will get that money back.
Magic 95.1
9-year-old hit, killed Friday in vehicle-bicycle accident
MARION, Ill. (WJPF) – A nine-year-old boy was killed Friday in Marion while riding his bicycle after school. At about 3:10 p.m., Marion Police say the child was hit by a vehicle in the 200 block of East Allen Street. First aid and CPR were performed at the scene, but the child died a short time later at a local hospital.
Comments / 0