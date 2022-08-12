MARION, Ill. (WJPF) – Marion Police are warning all residents to be on the alert for scams in which con-artists pose as a police officer. On Wednesday, August 10, a Marion woman received a phone call in which the person on the other end of the line claimed to be a law enforcement officer and told the woman she would be arrested if she didn’t withdraw $35,000 from a bank and then place the cash in an envelope on her front porch. The woman did as she was told and a few hours later, a person picked up the money. Police do not think the woman will get that money back.

