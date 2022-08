MARION, Ill. (WJPF) – A nine-year-old boy was killed Friday in Marion while riding his bicycle after school. At about 3:10 p.m., Marion Police say the child was hit by a vehicle in the 200 block of East Allen Street. First aid and CPR were performed at the scene, but the child died a short time later at a local hospital.

