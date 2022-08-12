ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gerrit Cole lays out what Yankees need with 3-word truth bomb after loss to Rays

Frustrations are getting louder in the Bronx. The New York Yankees are struggling mightily so far in the second half of the 2022 MLB season, and after losing 4-0 at home to the Tampa Bay Rays, have dropped 12 of the last 14 outings. That is not ideal for the Yankees, who are still looking to regain the incredible form they had in the first half of the season, during which they appeared to play with a cloak of invincibility. That’s no longer the story for them this time, and Yankees ace Gerrit Cole just wants his team to find that “spark” to get New York going again.
Giancarlo Stanton gets crucial injury update amid return to Yankees

The struggling New York Yankees are in dire need of a boost ahead of the final months of the regular season, and they may be in line to receive exactly that. According to manager Aaron Boone, via Bryan Hoch, Giancarlo Stanton is nearing his return from the Achilles injury that has sidelined him since the […] The post Giancarlo Stanton gets crucial injury update amid return to Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 changes Braves need to chase down Mets for division lead

Any MLB fan outside of Atlanta could easily forget the Braves were the 2021 World Series champions. One of the league’s best players, Ronald Acuña Jr., was not even present in the Braves’ run because of a knee injury. Surprising the baseball world and going back-to-back as World Series champions should be enough to immortalize […] The post 3 changes Braves need to chase down Mets for division lead appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Fernando Tatis Jr’s Dad reveals the hidden truth behind PED suspension for Padres’ star

There weren’t many people who bought Fernando Tatis Jr’s excuse for using PEDs. Tatis Jr claimed it was a misunderstanding and that he did not take the banned substance on purpose. He said he was getting treatment for ringworm and made a mistake. Tatis Jr’s father, Fernando Tatis Sr, recently revealed the hidden truth behind the San Diego Padres shortstop’s debacle, per Hector Gomez.
Alex Rodriguez gets brutally honest on Fernando Tatis Jr PED debacle, Hall of Fame chances

Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter made their first public appearances alongside one another since 2014 on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball. Jeter and A-Rod had dealt with tension between one another throughout their careers. But the former New York Yankees’ legendary duo have seemingly moved past their differences. However, Rodriguez got brutally honest on the reason he isn’t in the MLB Hall of Fame… PEDs, via Talkin’ Baseball.
Alex Rodriguez, Derek Jeter spill the tea on their beef

Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter saw their relationship deteriorate while on the New York Yankees together after A-Rod made some derogatory comments about the shortstop in 2001. After years of not speaking, it appears the two have finally squashed their beef. On Sunday night, the legends hashed it out on...
Brett Baty drops bold message for Mets fans ahead of MLB debut

The New York Mets promoted the franchise’s No. 2 ranked prospect Brett Baty on Tuesday in order to replace the injured Luis Guillorme. Ahead of his MLB debut, which will come during a critical clash against the Atlanta Braves, Baty discussed his strengths as a batter, and his comments will have Mets fans fired up, via Alyssa Rose.
Nationals make big move involving key piece of Juan Soto trade

Washington Nationals fans will soon see one of the players they got in the Juan Soto trade suit up for the team. According to Jeff Pasan of ESPN, the Nationals are calling up CJ Abrams from Triple-A Rochester on Monday. The 21-year-old shortstop debuted with the San Diego Padres earlier this 2022 season, and after being dealt to Washington in the deal for Soto and Josh Bell, he is now set to join his new club.
Braves rookie Vaughn Grissom sets franchise record not done in over 122 years

The Atlanta Braves have not shied away from calling up top prospects in order to help them stay afloat in their pursuit of the New York Mets. The organization’s top prospect, Vaughn Grissom, has been incredibly impressive since reaching the big leagues a week ago, and he’s already left his mark on the franchise. Just six games into his MLB career, Grissom has already set a remarkable franchise record which hasn’t been done in more than 122 years, since the start of the modern era. The Braves reported on Tuesday that Grissom was the first player in franchise history to score six a run in each of his first six games.
David Ortiz drops controversial take on Fernando Tatis Jr PED suspension

San Diego Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. recently received an 80-game suspension for using PEDs. Most of the sports world has condemned his actions and approved of MLB’s decision to suspend him. However, Boston Red Sox Hall of Famer David Ortiz shared a rather controversial take on the Tatis Jr. decision, per MLB insider […] The post David Ortiz drops controversial take on Fernando Tatis Jr PED suspension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jake Paul manages to strikeout in batting practice ahead of Marlins, Padres game

Jake Paul may not be the most beloved person ever, but he has proven plenty of people wrong so far during his boxing career. The former Vine star turned boxer has impressed inside the ring. However, Paul took batting practice ahead of the San Diego Padres-Miami Marlins game on Tuesday, per Fox Sports. And it’s safe to say that Paul won’t be pursuing an MLB career anytime soon.
Mets add hype to playoff push by calling up star prospect Brett Baty

The New York Mets are one of the best teams in the National League and will try to hold off the Atlanta Braves to win the NL East. With all the hype surrounding this talented Mets team, more just got added with the decision to call up star prospect Brett Baty, according to ESPN’s Jeff […] The post Mets add hype to playoff push by calling up star prospect Brett Baty appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB Odds: Rays vs. Yankees prediction, odds and pick – 8/16/2022

Over: 7 (-114) *Watch MLB Games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial) The Rays have been finding ways to win lately as they continue to climb the in the standings. They’re 61-53 overall and still 10.0 games behind the Yankees, but are tied with the Blue Jays for their record, so they’ll have to fight them off as well. While it’s not a team full of stars, the Rays are certainly still shining bright as they currently hold onto the final wild-card spot. Pitching for the Rays tonight will be Jeffrey Springs, who is pitching a 4-3 record on the season with a 2.56 ERA. He’ll look to keep his road streak going with a win tonight, moving one step closer to claiming that top spot in the division.
Orioles GM Mike Elias’ bold plans for free agency will excite Baltimore fans

The Baltimore Orioles have not been among the heavy spenders in free agency over the years, but according to general manager Mike Elias, this is set to change soon. Elias recently took some time to speak on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM, where he noted that he plans to be much more aggressive in the […] The post Orioles GM Mike Elias’ bold plans for free agency will excite Baltimore fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Phillies get significant Bryce Harper injury update

Bryce Harper is working his way back to the Philadelphia Phillies. Ever since suffering a broken thumb, Harper has been sidelined and rehabbing. The latest injury update for the 2021 National League MVP will please Philadelphia and its fans. Harper will take batting practice in Philadelphia while the Phillies wrap up a series against the […] The post Phillies get significant Bryce Harper injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DJ LeMahieu slapped with worrying injury amid Yankees’ struggles

The injury bug just keeps on biting the New York Yankees. With Giancarlo Stanton already sidelined with an Achilles issue, the Yankees have now lost another star member of the lineup. Ahead of Sunday’s season finale against the Boston Red Sox, star infielder DJ LeMahieu is out of the lineup due to an apparent toe issue, according to ESPN’s Karl Ravech, who broke the news on the ESPN broadcast of Sunday Night Baseball.
Braves promote another top prospect after Vaughn Grissom call up

The Atlanta Braves are not shying away from making internal moves to bolster the MLB roster. After promoting Vaughn Grissom earlier in August, the Braves are bringing another one of their most esteemed farmhands up to the big leagues. According to Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Braves are promoting right-handed pitching prospect Freddy […] The post Braves promote another top prospect after Vaughn Grissom call up appeared first on ClutchPoints.
