Crystal Palace defender receives sickening death threats from Liverpool fans after Darwin Nunez red card incident
Liverpool dropped points once again on Monday, playing to a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace, their second consecutive stalemate. In the process, summer signing Darwin Nunez was sent off in the 57th minute after losing his cool and headbutting Eagles defender Joachim Andersen. Liverpool fans let their emotions get the...
Manchester United’s shocking new stance on Cristiano Ronaldo amid exit rumors
Manchester United are in absolute shambles after two straight defeats to begin their Premier League campaign. It also doesn’t help that Cristiano Ronaldo still wants to leave in search of Champions League football. The striker was visibly frustrated after Saturday’s 4-0 loss to Brentford, storming off the field and not even shaking Erik ten Hag’s hand.
