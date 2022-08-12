ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National Thrift Shop Day 2022 in San Antonio – Deals & Discounts

National Thrift Shop Day is celebrated each year on the 17th of August. According to NationalToday.com August 17 is dedicated to promoting charitable causes and supporting local thrift stores. Thrift stores work to support the needy and assist the most disadvantaged members of their communities. Thrift stores go by many other names, including consignment shops, second-hand stores, resale shops, and hospice shops.
Tasting Texas Wine + Food Festival

Get ready to taste a little bit of Texas. An all-new wine and food festival is coming to San Antonio this fall. Here to tell us more about it is Marc Anderson, president and CEO of visit San Antonio. Tasting Texas Wine + Food Festival. October 27-30 Travis Parks +...
This Wonderful Event Keeps Jazz Alive in The Alamo City

This Wonderful Event, Jazz’SAlive, Announces Lineup for Their 39th Annual Festival & Adds Kickoff Party. This wonderful event, the City’s Official Jazz Festival, welcomes national, regional, and local talent on 3 stages in Travis and Legacy Park, adds Thursday Night kickoff party, and offers Patron Seat & VIP Experience upgrades.
Three of San Antonio’s original Albertsons stores

1. The one that was just off of 151 is now a combined YMCA and Library. 1. The one on Fredericksburg Rd is a restaurant food supply store. 1. The one on St. Mary's is a YMCA. 1. The one in Lincoln Heights is an HEB. Those are the ones I remember. I rarely shopped there because the prices were higher. My wife did though she knew the prices were higher because she liked that they had few customers, because the prices were higher. Edit: The one at Bandera and 410 became a school.
BBQ & Beer 2022 | The Afternoon in Photos

San Antonio Magazine celebrated all things barbecue and beer during its 2022 BBQ & Beer at the Witte Museum on Aug. 14. Particpating restaurants included Brisket Boys San Antonio, Pharrbecue, Windmill Ice House, the San Antonio Food Bank’s Catalyst Catering and Bar Loretta, while beer samples were provided by Alamo Beer Co., Dorcol Distilling/HighWheel Beer, Freetail Brewing Co., Longtab Brewing Co., Man Overboard Brewing Co., Ranger Creek Brewing & Distilling, Second Pitch Beer Co. and Weathered Souls Brewing Co.
San Antonio Office Tower To Become Residential

A historic San Antonio office building is set to be redeveloped into housing with mixed-use facilities on the street level, reports Iris Dimmick for the San Antonio Report. According to Dimmick, “While full details of the building renovation and unit rental prices are pending, according to building owners, the initial plan is to convert the office space into 234 housing units, half of which could be reserved for households who make 80% or less than the area median income (AMI) and 23 of the units for households making 60% AMI.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
WATCH: Exclusive tour of the listed San Antonio home with a backyard cave

San Antonio – Denise Schubert glows when she talks about the discovery of her backyard cave. She gave KSAT 12 an exclusive, detailed tour of the property on Friday. Schubert and her husband discovered a small opening on the property after they purchased it in 2004. “My husband noticed...
Bier Fest returns: Sea World San Antonio’s annual festival brings beers from Texas and beyond

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Sea World’s annual Bier Fest returns this month with an expansion of beers to enjoy just in time to celebrate the end of summer. According to KPRC 2′s sister station, KSAT, Bier Fest started Friday, Aug. 12, and will last until Sept. 11. The festival will carry several beers from across the globe and local favorites along with pub-style food favorites.
50-pound African tortoise found wandering San Antonio park

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Animal control officials in Texas said they do not know how a 50-pound African spurred tortoise came to be wandering alone through a city park. San Antonio Animal Care Services said the large tortoise, dubbed Walter O'Hare by rescuers, was found by a group of visitors to Phil Hardberger Park and animal care officers responded to the scene.
