This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
sanantoniothingstodo.com
National Thrift Shop Day 2022 in San Antonio – Deals & Discounts
National Thrift Shop Day is celebrated each year on the 17th of August. According to NationalToday.com August 17 is dedicated to promoting charitable causes and supporting local thrift stores. Thrift stores work to support the needy and assist the most disadvantaged members of their communities. Thrift stores go by many other names, including consignment shops, second-hand stores, resale shops, and hospice shops.
news4sanantonio.com
Tasting Texas Wine + Food Festival
Get ready to taste a little bit of Texas. An all-new wine and food festival is coming to San Antonio this fall. Here to tell us more about it is Marc Anderson, president and CEO of visit San Antonio. Tasting Texas Wine + Food Festival. October 27-30 Travis Parks +...
El Chaparral remains a family affair 50 years strong in San Antonio
El Chaparral has been serving San Antonio since the 1970s.
'GMA's John Quiñones talks Uvalde with Archbishop of San Antonio
The two talked about Uvalde's resilience.
California lawsuit alleges DeLorean stole idea for San Antonio revival
The company says DeLorean's new founders worked under its nose.
Waste not, want not for one San Antonio west-side family
SAN ANTONIO — As if it's been assaulted by an angry porcupine, San Antonio's water-delivery system has been poked full of holes by the drought. What used to be 100 or so water main breaks per month rose to more than 400 in June and 700 in July. By the end of August, officials say, they expect they'll have seen at least 800 breaks.
MySanAntonio
San Antonio’s industrial market is expanding. One example: A $230 million project in China Grove
San Antonio’s industrial real estate market has long paled in comparison with major Texas distribution hubs such as Houston and Dallas, with relatively little construction of new space. That’s begun changing as the city attracts businesses, its population swells and more manufacturing, warehouse and distribution space is built.
Texas TikTok Gives High Praises To H-E-B's Hardworking Sushi Makers
"That sushi has SUSTAINED me MULTIPLE TIMES, great cheap lunch option in Texas."
flicksandfood.com
This Wonderful Event Keeps Jazz Alive in The Alamo City
This Wonderful Event, Jazz’SAlive, Announces Lineup for Their 39th Annual Festival & Adds Kickoff Party. This wonderful event, the City’s Official Jazz Festival, welcomes national, regional, and local talent on 3 stages in Travis and Legacy Park, adds Thursday Night kickoff party, and offers Patron Seat & VIP Experience upgrades.
news4sanantonio.com
Celebrating Chant at the Moon Day
SAN ANTONIO - August 15 is National Chant at the Moon Day! It's a great excuse to get out of the house and enjoy nature!
Three of San Antonio’s original Albertsons stores
1. The one that was just off of 151 is now a combined YMCA and Library. 1. The one on Fredericksburg Rd is a restaurant food supply store. 1. The one on St. Mary's is a YMCA. 1. The one in Lincoln Heights is an HEB. Those are the ones I remember. I rarely shopped there because the prices were higher. My wife did though she knew the prices were higher because she liked that they had few customers, because the prices were higher. Edit: The one at Bandera and 410 became a school.
sanantoniomag.com
BBQ & Beer 2022 | The Afternoon in Photos
San Antonio Magazine celebrated all things barbecue and beer during its 2022 BBQ & Beer at the Witte Museum on Aug. 14. Particpating restaurants included Brisket Boys San Antonio, Pharrbecue, Windmill Ice House, the San Antonio Food Bank’s Catalyst Catering and Bar Loretta, while beer samples were provided by Alamo Beer Co., Dorcol Distilling/HighWheel Beer, Freetail Brewing Co., Longtab Brewing Co., Man Overboard Brewing Co., Ranger Creek Brewing & Distilling, Second Pitch Beer Co. and Weathered Souls Brewing Co.
San Antonio Burritos Bites: Back to Los Balito's for breakfast
It's like a breakfast taco, but bigger, in case you didn't know.
San Antonio Current
San Antonio-area restaurant Jacked Potato closes suddenly, citing COVID, escalating food costs
Loaded-spud eatery Jacked Potato has served its last tuber to the community of Converse, the Express-News reports. The restaurant's owner cited the COVID-19 pandemic, escalating food costs, limited roadside traffic and a lack of staffing as reasons for the closure. “We were making money, but only enough to pay the...
San Antonio Current
Live Music in San Antonio This Week: My Chemical Romance, The Meteors, DJ Pauly D and more
In big news for San Antonio rock fans, My Chemical Romance's reunion tour is finally swinging into the AT&T Center. But if catching an arena show isn't your thing, venues ranging from the Paper Tiger to Gruene Hall to the posh 1902 nightclub are offering a diverse array of alternatives.
PLANetizen
San Antonio Office Tower To Become Residential
A historic San Antonio office building is set to be redeveloped into housing with mixed-use facilities on the street level, reports Iris Dimmick for the San Antonio Report. According to Dimmick, “While full details of the building renovation and unit rental prices are pending, according to building owners, the initial plan is to convert the office space into 234 housing units, half of which could be reserved for households who make 80% or less than the area median income (AMI) and 23 of the units for households making 60% AMI.”
KSAT 12
WATCH: Exclusive tour of the listed San Antonio home with a backyard cave
San Antonio – Denise Schubert glows when she talks about the discovery of her backyard cave. She gave KSAT 12 an exclusive, detailed tour of the property on Friday. Schubert and her husband discovered a small opening on the property after they purchased it in 2004. “My husband noticed...
Click2Houston.com
Bier Fest returns: Sea World San Antonio’s annual festival brings beers from Texas and beyond
SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Sea World’s annual Bier Fest returns this month with an expansion of beers to enjoy just in time to celebrate the end of summer. According to KPRC 2′s sister station, KSAT, Bier Fest started Friday, Aug. 12, and will last until Sept. 11. The festival will carry several beers from across the globe and local favorites along with pub-style food favorites.
50-pound African tortoise found wandering San Antonio park
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Animal control officials in Texas said they do not know how a 50-pound African spurred tortoise came to be wandering alone through a city park. San Antonio Animal Care Services said the large tortoise, dubbed Walter O'Hare by rescuers, was found by a group of visitors to Phil Hardberger Park and animal care officers responded to the scene.
San Antonio's Brackenridge Park offers some of the best hiking trails, shade
Find some shade at this local park.
