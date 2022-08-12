Read full article on original website
Related
marthastewart.com
How to Cut a Watermelon Into Slices, Spears, Cubes, and Other Shapes
The heat of summer can be brutal, but there's always the refreshing balm of hot weather treats. Cooling off means ice cream, frozen cocktails, and perhaps the most ubiquitous summertime snack—watermelon. It appears in grocery stores and at farmers' markets starting in May. Most (80 percent) of the watermelons that make their way across the U.S. come from just four states: Florida, Georgia, Texas, and California. The good news is that a good watermelon can be found wherever you live.
marthastewart.com
How Long Do Homemade Jams, Jellies, Pickles, and Preserves Last?
Summer's bounty is in full swing, and if you're inspired by the blueberries, strawberries, plums, tomatoes, cucumbers, and other beautiful produce in your garden or local farmers' market, it may be time to start preserving. Pickling and canning are the most common ways to preserve food at home, whether you're reducing tomatoes into sauces or berries into jams. Then you can enjoy these tastes of summer in the depths of winter and beyond.
marthastewart.com
How to Pet-Proof Your Sofa
A beloved pet is an extension of the family, and to many pet parents, there's no greater pleasure than cuddling up with a furry friend on the sofa. Pet owners are accustomed to dealing with fur balls, scratches, and the occasional accident or muddy paw print, but a bit of preparation when shopping for a sofa can help you avoid headaches and possible furniture damage. And if you already have a couch you love, don't worry! The right techniques will help you pet-proof the piece to make sure it lasts for many snuggle sessions to come.
PETS・
Comments / 0