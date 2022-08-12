A beloved pet is an extension of the family, and to many pet parents, there's no greater pleasure than cuddling up with a furry friend on the sofa. Pet owners are accustomed to dealing with fur balls, scratches, and the occasional accident or muddy paw print, but a bit of preparation when shopping for a sofa can help you avoid headaches and possible furniture damage. And if you already have a couch you love, don't worry! The right techniques will help you pet-proof the piece to make sure it lasts for many snuggle sessions to come.

