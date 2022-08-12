ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Four-week-old baby’s death ruled homicide, father under arrest

By Jolyn Hannah
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zzqrb_0hEqCFhV00

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) – A Columbus man is behind bars, charged in connection with the death of his newborn baby. Delonta Williams, 22, was booked into the Muscogee County Jail on July 28, 2022. He faces a charge of first-degree child cruelty.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said the day before his arrest, Williams’ four-week-old son, Kentrell Leonard, was admitted to the hospital with several injuries.

According to the coroner’s report, the infant suffered multiple fractures and bruising, as well as two head injuries. He remained in the hospital until Tuesday afternoon, when he was pronounced dead. The child’s death has been ruled a homicide.

No further charges have been confirmed in this case. Stay with WRBL on-air and online as we continue to gather more details.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wrbl.com

18-year-old alleged murder suspect makes first appearance in court

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – 18-year-old, Dorian Lionel Reviere, appeared impassive in Recorder’s Court on Monday morning and plead not guilty to several charges. Reviere is facing charges for murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime for the alleged murder of 18-year-old, Caleb Boling.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Death investigation underway at motel on Macon Rd. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department and Georgia Bureau of Investigation are currently on the scene of a death investigation at Edgewood Motel on Macon Road, says. Sgt. Aaron Evrard. As of now, there is a limited amount of information on this developing case. However, stay with News...
COLUMBUS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man found dead in vehicle in Walmart parking lot in Columbus, police say

COLUMBUS, Ga. - Columbus Police reported that a man was found dead in his car in the Walmart parking lot. Officials identified Caleb Boiling as the victim who they say was murdered and found inside his vehicle in the Walmart parking lot at 3515 Victory Drive. Investigators stated that developed...
COLUMBUS, GA
WSB Radio

Georgia police arrest suspects in ‘chop shop’ investigation

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Three people have been arrested in connection with allegedly producing and altering fake vehicle identification numbers (VINs) in two-state “chop shop” operation. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Aug. 10, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Alabama Law Enforcement...
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Muscogee County, GA
Muscogee County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WTVM

Police search for stolen van from nonprofit in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local non-profit organization that delivers meals to seniors says they were a van short after someone stole one. Direct Services off Hamilton Road in Columbus typically delivers 12,00 meals daily across 16 counties. However, that number was cut short Monday after they said someone stole one of their vans over the weekend.
COLUMBUS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Head Injuries#Violent Crime#Wrbl
WRBL News 3

Check theft from blue mailboxes shows no signs of stopping

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – If you have a check to mail, you may want to bring it inside your local post office. According to Sgt. Jane Edenfield, who is over the financial crimes unit of the Columbus Police Department, there has been a recent uptick of criminals stealing checks from the big, blue mailboxes operated by […]
COLUMBUS, GA
wtvy.com

Monday evening single-vehicle crash results in one death

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One man is dead after a single-vehicle accident in Barbour County on Monday. According to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), a 2003 GMC 1500 pickup truck left the roadway on Alabama Highway 131 at around 9:15 p.m. on August 15. The accident occurred near the 23 mile marker, about 4 miles north of Bakerhill in Barbour County.
BARBOUR COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRBL News 3

ALEA: One Eufaula man dead after fatal crash in Barbour County

DOTHAN, Ala. (WRBL) – On Tuesday, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) announced the death of a Eufaula man following a fatal car crash Monday night. A single-vehicle crash that occurred around 9:15 p.m. on Aug. 15 claimed the life of Michael Otis Banks, 63, of Eufaula, Alabama. According to the ALEA, Banks was fatally […]
EUFAULA, AL
The Albany Herald

Columbus residents charged with shooting at FBI agent

COLUMBUS — Two Columbus residents are facing federal charges alleging their involvement in the firing of multiple rounds at an FBI Agent in Columbus on July 28; one was remanded to federal custody following an initial appearance, the other is in state custody. All of the defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law beyond a reasonable doubt.
COLUMBUS, GA
wdhn.com

Single vehicle accident kills one in Barbour County

BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Monday night, a single vehicle accident killed a Eufaula man. 63-year-old Michael Otis Banks was fatally injuried when his truck left Alabama highway 131 and struck a tree. Banks was pronounced deceased at the scene. That crash occurred about four miles north of Bakerhill...
BARBOUR COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Roommate of woman found dead in Valley motel speaks out

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “A police officer knocked on the door,” says Nicola Smith’s best friend Melanie Priester. Melanie Priester says that’s how she found out her best friend of two years had been found dead in a hotel room. The discovery made Thursday morning of...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Married elected officials arrested on multiple warrants in Lee County

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An Alabama Senator and Lee County Revenue Commissioner were arrested on multiple misdemeanor warrants, Opelika police confirmed. Ala. State Senator for District 13 Randy Price and his wife, Lee County Revenue Commissioner Oline Price, were arrested on three warrants for large animals running at large. According...
LEE COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Name released for victim in deadly Victory Drive shooting, suspect arrested

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a teen killed in a shooting on Victory Drive Wednesday night. Caleb Boling, age 18, was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Walmart, located at 3515 Victory Drive, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan. Boling, of Smiths […]
WTVM

Columbus man arrested on drug charges, estimated $34K in fentanyl-laced meth

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man was arrested on drug charges after he was found with over $34,000 in fentanyl-laced methamphetamine. On August 7, Columbus police were conducting operations in the downtown Columbus. Officers conducted a traffic stop and an investigation led to the discovery of 1.8 pounds of methamphetamine. It was further discovered that the methamphetamine was laced with the deadly drug fentanyl.
COLUMBUS, GA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

56K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy