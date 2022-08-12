Read full article on original website
First Coast News
'It feels really violating': Antisemitic letters found in driveways in Lake Pointe Neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It was not the mail some folks living near Hodges Boulevard were looking for. Antisemitic letters were dropped in several driveways in the Lake Pointe neighborhood over the weekend. One homeowner told First Coast News she discovered the letter coming home Saturday night. She says she's...
After school garden was destroyed, a bus driver replanted before the first day of school
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Monday morning, bus driver Brenda Brown took it upon herself to spruce up Mount Herman Exceptional Student Center's landscape. Brown says she noticed a few weeks back someone had destroyed and stolen the flowers and pot that previously made up the garden. Brown purchased the planters, and Home Depot donated the flowers.
Family of Rashaud Fields, attorney John M. Phillips to discuss murder case Wednesday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report) The family of Rashaud Fields, an 18-year-old murdered while celebrating his high school graduation earlier this year, will be hosting a news conference Wednesday morning. The event will also be hosted by Jacksonville attorney John M. Phillips of...
'It's just legacy:' Jacksonville firefighter widow helps find hope through new role
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Inside a locker at Fire Station 3, Brian McCluney's clothes are exactly as he left them. It's been three years since he worked here, but signs of him are everywhere. “That is his helmet shield, the emblem that was on the front of his helmet,” Stephanie...
Car plows into Arlington area day care, no injuries reported
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A vehicle crashed into an Arlington day care facility in Jacksonville Tuesday afternoon sometime before 3 p.m. The business, Arlington KinderCare, is located in CobbleStone Plaza at Monument and McCormick Roads. Arlington KinderCare says no one inside the building was injured, however, it says it cannot...
AOL Corp
Boater finds young woman dead in Florida marsh, cops say. Cause of death investigated
A woman’s body was discovered in a north Florida marsh and investigators are not sure of her identity or the cause of death, according to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office. The discovery was made Sunday, Aug. 14, near the Nassau-Duval county line, officials said. The area is just...
JSO releases image, asks for info about vehicle allegedly used in deadly Sunday shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous report) The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for information regarding a murder investigation in Downtown Jacksonville. JSO says on Sunday, police responded to a shooting in the 800 block of A. Philip Randolph Boulevard. The suspect...
First Coast News
Victim in Atlantic Beach shooting was five days from his 19th birthday, mother says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The victim in a shooting early Sunday in Atlantic Beach has been identified as 18-year-old Trevaj Cheek. A neighbor said she heard a gunshot and screams early Sunday morning. She called 911. Video from a ring camera shows police arriving to the scene at Orchid Trace...
St. Augustine girl to be featured in NYC Buddy Walk video in Time Square
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Every year the National Down Syndrom Society (NDSS) creates a video displayed in Time Square during the annual Buddy Walk. Families from around the country submit photos of their loved ones to be selected, including Kristin Pidcock, mom of 10-year-old Hope Pidcock. “They ask families...
First Coast News
Staff shortage at 911 call center could be impacting JSO dispatch response times
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — * The video above is from a previous story. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is putting out a call for help to fill positions with their 911 communications center. When an emergency happens, getting help as quickly as possible can be a matter of life and death,...
Jacksonville man charged with murder after weekend shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report) An arrest has been made in a weekend shooting that left a woman dead, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Richard Herman Godwin, 65, has been charged with second-degree murder and possession of a weapon or ammunition by...
Jacksonville woman says she was kicked out of Cold Stone Creamery because of service dog
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville woman says when she visited Cold Stone Creamery on Beach Boulevard in Jacksonville recently, she was told she couldn’t have her service dog inside of the business. “Just because I have a disability, and it doesn’t look like I have a disability, doesn’t...
First Coast News
Police: Fisherman found woman dead in Nassau River, death being treated as suspicious
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A woman was found dead in the Nassau River Sunday, near the boat ramp at Half Moon Island Preserve, police said. A fisherman spotted the body around 10:30 a.m. and called police. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has homicide detectives on scene. Trauma on the body leads...
First Coast News
Report: Students, bus driver treated after 'irate' Brunswick parent discharges pepper spray on school bus
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A school bus had to be evacuated Tuesday morning in Brunswick, Georgia after an "irate" parent allegedly discharged a can of pepper spray into the bus, officials said. The bus was headed to Goodyear Elementary School, a Glynn County School's representative said. There were 24 students...
Report: At least 10 different victims reported in Westside shootout
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous, related report story) There are at least 10 victims reported after shooting incident involving multiple vehicles in the middle of a Westside intersection last week, according to a police report from Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. The incident happened near 103rd...
First Coast News
Meet "Pop" and Wade, friendly faces when you get your mammogram on our new Buddy Bus
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — His real name is James, but people call him, "Pop." He gave years of his life in service to Jacksonville with JFRD, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue, as a chaplain. Now Pop and his friend Wade are a team, the first two drivers of the new Buddy...
Have you seen her? Missing 15-year-old could be in Jacksonville, officials say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children needs the public’s help finding a 15-year-old who may be in the Jacksonville area. Officials say Kendall King has been missing since July 21, 2022 from Santa Claus, IN. She’s described as having blue eyes and light...
'We need answers:' Six months since the murder of Jared Bridegan, family & detectives push for justice
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — "I will protect Mama!" says Kirsten Bridegan's young daughter as she crawls into her mother's arms. "Make sure the bad guys don't hurt you." The moment, just before bedtime, was caught on a baby monitor in the couple's St. Johns County home. Kirsten Bridegan says it is moments like those that dig into her heart already hurting from grief.
New metal detectors will be purchased for several Duval County high schools
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County students heading back to school may soon be greeted by an extra level of security. The Duval County School Board agreed Tuesday to buy new metal detectors for nearly two dozen of the county's high schools. The new screening devices will cost about $7 million total, but the cost will be spread over four years. The measure passed unanimously.
Jacksonville Beach City Council will not let voters decide volunteer lifeguards' future
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A 110-year-old institution in Jacksonville Beach may have seen its last days as we knew it. Volunteer lifeguards did not get what they wanted Monday night when the Jacksonville Beach City Council decided not to let voters decide if the city should keep volunteer lifeguards. Citizens say they got enough signatures on a petition to bring it to the city council and ask them to put the future of the American Red Cross Volunteer Life Savings Corps up to a vote.
First Coast News
Comments / 0