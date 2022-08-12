Read full article on original website
Related
myleaderpaper.com
Three-day festival will be held Aug. 18-20
After last year’s success, the annual Pevely Days festival is set to return for another three-day run from Thursday through Saturday, Aug. 18-20, at Pevely Park, 48 Main St. Some activities also will be held along Main Street. Hours will be 5-10 p.m. Aug. 18, 5-11 p.m. Aug. 19,...
myleaderpaper.com
Library’s Living History Day returns after four years
After a four-year hiatus, the Northwest Branch of the Jefferson County Library in High Ridge brought back its Living History Day, which was held Aug. 4. About 35 people attended the event, said Mindy Hudson, genealogy library associate. “I knew (attendance) would probably be low because it was on a...
myleaderpaper.com
George August Bange, 84, French Village
George August Bange, 84, of French Village died Aug. 10, 2022, in Farmington. Mr. Bange George raised his family in Festus and later moved to French Village to enjoy his retirement years in the Goose Creek community. He had worked as a house painter and enjoyed camping, grilling pork steaks, drinking cold beer, playing cards, shooting pool and watching westerns. He was born Jan. 1, 1938, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Frank and Alma Bange.
myleaderpaper.com
Anita Carol (Elmer) Bonacker, 59, House Springs
Anita Carol (Elmer) Bonacker, 59, of House Springs died Aug. 12, 2022, in House Springs. Mrs. Bonacker enjoyed showing quarter horses and loved traveling alongside her husband for races, horse shows and vacations. She was born Aug. 31, 1962, in St. Louis, the daughter of Everett Elmer and the late Barbara (Bruce) Elmer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myleaderpaper.com
Michael Thomas Preiss, 71, Hillsboro
Michael Thomas Preiss, 71, of Hillsboro died Aug. 12, 2022, at his home. Mr. Preiss was a truck driver for a large construction company. He loved snow skiing in several states and in Canada and was a member of the St. Louis Ski Club. He loved fishing and enjoyed spending time with his grandkids, teaching them to fish. Born July 18, 1951, in St. Louis, the son of the late Wilma (Reifenberger) and Thomas Preiss.
myleaderpaper.com
Rose S. Green, 87, Imperial
Rose S. Green, 87, of Imperial died Aug. 12, 2022, in Festus. Mrs. Green was a Lutheran and had worked as a licensed practical nurse. Born June 18, 1935, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Pauline (Wolters) and Theodore Rueffel. She was preceded in death by her husband: James R. Green.
myleaderpaper.com
Arlene Lucille Graham, 96, Crystal City
Arlene Lucille Graham, 96, of Crystal City died Aug. 12, 2022. Mrs. Graham attended a one-room schoolhouse in Nebraska and graduated from Tarkio College, where, she worked two jobs, was a cheerleader and was voted homecoming queen and “Woman of the Year.” She taught elementary school for a few years before becoming a homemaker. She was an accomplished seamstress, sewing her own wedding dress, prom gowns, production costumes, grandchildren’s flower dresses, and matching holiday outfits for her kids. She was a member of PEO and United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir for more than 50 years as well as with the Sonateers group. She enjoyed going to the Fox and Muny theaters, gardening, traveling, photography, playing duplicate bridge, golf, watching the Golf channel, the St. Louis Cardinals, and attending the sporting events of her children and grandchildren. Born July 24, 1926, on the family farm in Saunders County, Neb., she was the daughter of the late Floyd and Irene McClay. She was preceded in death by her husband: Robert John “Bob” Graham.
myleaderpaper.com
Glenda Marie Fadler, 85, Festus
Glenda Marie Fadler, 85, of Festus died Aug. 13, 2022, in Arnold. Mrs. Fadler enjoyed camping, playing cards, circle word books, embroidery, baking, crossword puzzles and spending time cooking for her family. Born Oct. 12, 1936, in Patton, she was the daughter of the late Lilly (Probst) and Pearl A. Marshall. She was preceded in death by her husband: Delbert Lindell Fadler.
RELATED PEOPLE
myleaderpaper.com
Madeline Mae Martin, infant, De Soto
Madeline Mae Martin, was born and died Aug. 1, 2022, in St. Louis. Madeline was the daughter of Heather West and Matthew Martin of De Soto. In addition to her parents, she is survived by five brothers: Kaleb of Robertsville, Daniel of De Soto, Austen of Robertsville, Bryce of Robertsville and Gabriel of De Soto; two sisters: Abigail of Robertsville and Miah of De Soto; three grandparents: Raymond (Lydia) West of Arnold, Paul (Karen) Kanyuck of Sunset Hills and Ricky Martin of De Soto; two aunts: Ericka Walsh of Festus and Shannen Prusinowski of Arnold; three uncles; and 18 cousins.
myleaderpaper.com
Elbert G. Kyle, 91, Festus
Elbert G. Kyle, 91, of Festus died Aug. 12, 2022, at Crystal Oaks Nursing Center in Festus. Mr. Kyle was a project manager for Doe Run Minerals in Herculaneum and a member of Calvary Assembly of God Church in Festus. He was also a musician, having run Don Fette Music Center of Festus for 14 years. He enjoyed playing guitar and teaching music. He was also instrumental in the building of the Calvary Assembly of God Church. Born July 22, 1931, in Festus, he was the son of the late Idella (Brown) and Elbert Kyle.
myleaderpaper.com
Meagan Marie Welsh, 32, Columbia
Meagan Marie Welsh, 32, of Columbia, formerly of Festus, died July 28, 2022. Ms. Welsh attended Washington Lutheran Elementary School and graduated from Festus High School. She earned a bachelor’s degree in occupational science and an interdisciplinary graduate certificate in autism and neurodevelopmental disorder from the University of Missouri in Columbia in 2011, then graduated summa cum laude with a master’s degree in occupational therapy in 2013. She was employed as an occupational therapist at The Rehabilitation Institute of St. Louis, where she received specialized training in the spinal cord injury and amputee programs and became the spinal cord injury program coordinator. She was also employed with SSM Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis and Mercy Hospital St. Louis in Creve Coeur. She later worked as a traveling OT, spending the last two years working in Columbia through Mizzou Therapy Services, where she floated between adult outpatient neurological rehab, inpatient pediatric therapy and the NICU. She also worked part-time at Boone Hospital Center and as an adjunct instructor for case-based learning graduate-level classes at the University of Missouri. She volunteered as a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) to watch over and advocate for children who have experienced abuse and neglect. She enjoyed spending time with her dog, Astrid, as well as traveling, hiking, listening to music, reading, riding horses, skydiving, off-roading and spending time with her family and friends. Born March 24, 1990, she was the daughter of Christine Marie (Peter J.) Geiler Cento and William Bradley “Brad” (Tasha Abrams) Welsh.
myleaderpaper.com
Vandals slash screens at Festus district’s Tiger Stadium
Festus Police are investigating vandalism at the Festus R-6 School District’s Tiger Stadium along Sunshine Drive. Chief Tim Lewis said the vandalism was reported Aug. 2 but could have occurred anytime over the previous few weeks. “We were contacted by the maintenance crew about mesh bleacher screens; somebody went...
IN THIS ARTICLE
myleaderpaper.com
Edith Whitehead Birmingham, 91, De Soto
Edith Whitehead Birmingham, 91, of De Soto died Aug. 14, 2022, in De Soto. Ms. Birmingham was retired from White-Rodgers, where she had worked as a brazier. Born Sept. 11, 1930, in Ishmael, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Bertha (Johnson) Beers. She is survived by a...
myleaderpaper.com
New gate will allow closure of De Soto secondary campus
De Soto School District officials will have the option to restrict public access to the athletic fields behind the high school and junior high school once a gate is installed at the western entrance to the campus off Amvets Drive. The district’s Board of Education has agreed to pay D...
myleaderpaper.com
Pevely man allegedly assaulted Imperial man in Arnold drive-thru
Arnold Police are scheduled on Aug. 17 to interview a 36-year-old Pevely man who reportedly assaulted an Imperial man in the Dairy Queen drive-thru. The man was identified from surveillance video of the altercation, Maj. Clinton Wooldridge said. Officers were called at about 8:30 p.m. July 28 to the restaurant,...
myleaderpaper.com
Festus motorcyclist hurt in crash on Hwy. 67
A Festus man riding a motorcycle was seriously injured after he was involved in a collision with an automobile early Saturday evening, Aug. 13, on Hwy. 67 at Victoria Road south of Festus. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Diana Williams, 75, of Festus was driving a 2016 Dodge...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
myleaderpaper.com
Arnold man arrested for allegedly pulling knife on De Soto man
A 25-year-old Arnold man was arrested for allegedly threatening a De Soto man with a knife. However, the Arnold man was scared away when the other man pulled out a gun, Arnold Police reported. The incident occurred just before noon on Aug. 1 after the two men began arguing outside...
myleaderpaper.com
Pevely man hurt after car runs off Hwy. 67 in Madison County
A Pevely man was seriously hurt in a single-car accident Sunday morning, Aug. 14, on Hwy. 67 in Madison County about five miles south of Cherokee Pass. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Dakota Henson, 27, was driving a 2001 Honda Civic south on Hwy. 67 at 7 a.m. when he ran off the side of the road and down an embankment, where the Honda overturned.
myleaderpaper.com
Festus man hurt after motorcycle wipes out in Hematite
A Festus man was hurt after he lost control of his motorcycle late Sunday morning, Aug. 14, on Hwy. P at Hillsboro Hematite Road in Hematite west of Festus. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Frank Davis, 61, was riding a 2008 Harley Davidson Road King Classic south of Hillsboro Hematite Road at 11:30 a.m., and, as he was attempting to turn right onto Hwy. P, lost control. The motorcycle went off the road and hit the ground, and Davis was thrown off.
myleaderpaper.com
Isbell sentenced to life in prison without parole for murder
Jason Isbell, 45, of Hillsboro has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of Samuel Israelsen in 2019 in High Ridge. Jefferson County Div. 1 Circuit Judge Joseph Rathert handed down the sentence on July 11. A jury found Isbell guilty of first-degree...
Comments / 0