NYC schools COVID health, safety guidelines announced
NEW YORK (PIX11) — With just weeks to go before students and teachers head back to New York City classrooms, the Department of Education released COVID guidelines for the upcoming academic year on Tuesday. While vaccination is required for DOE employees, visitors to school buildings and students who participate in high-risk extracurricular activities, it is […]
How Worried Should You Be About New Reports on Polio?
MONDAY, Aug. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Poliovirus detected in New York City wastewater last week put public health officials on high alert, as it indicates the potentially paralyzing virus is circulating widely in the area. But infectious disease experts say there's no need for families of fully vaccinated children...
Polio Reappears in New York City
For those who are not vaccinated against the polio virus, it may be time to rethink that policy. The poliomyelitis virus was discovered this weekend in New York City wastewater samples, according to city and state health officials. “This is something we’re monitoring closely, working closely at the federal, local,...
List: New York City now America’s ‘worst’ sanctuary city
New York City has nudged past Los Angeles to become “America’s worst sanctuary city,” according to a new list from a top immigration reform organization. Pro-illegal immigrant policies put into place by former liberal Mayor Bill deBlasio and supercharged by new Mayor Eric Adams, also a Democrat, have helped to elevate the city’s status, according to the Immigration Reform Law Institute.
New York SNAP Recipients Will Receive Maximum Amount For August
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) – All New Yorkers enrolled in the SNAP benefits program will receive the maximum level of food benefits this month. This will bring in roughly $234 million dollars in federal funding into the state’s economy. “No New Yorker should face the prospect of not being...
New York sending out maximum SNAP benefits in August
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — All New York State residents enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program —SNAP— will receive the maximum level of food benefits for the month of August. Gov. Kathy Hoshul made the announcement Monday, saying all households in the program will get a supplemental allotment in August, even if they have already […]
Lawmaker outlines new effort to hike minimum wage in New York
Some labor unions and progressive state lawmakers want to make an annual increase in the minimum wage a top priority next session. A bill to implement a permanent increase to the state's minimum wage rate set to the Consumer Price Index, died this session, but the fight is being reinvigorated as New York families continue to battle high inflation, burdening them with higher costs.
Applications for NY cannabis dispensaries start Aug. 25
The Office of Cannabis Management announcing they will be accepting applications for conditional adult-use retail dispensaries starting August 25th.
NYC’s public spaces are becoming increasingly hostile toward homeless people
Moynihan Train Hall – the soaring new extension of Penn Station officially opened in 2021 – houses more than two dozen food and retail outlets and services Amtrak and the Long Island Rail Road. Yet, most people in the hall’s glass ceiling atrium are huddled on the floor or leaning against walls and railings waiting for their trains. The problem is stark: Outside of booths in the food hall and a ticketed waiting room, seating in the $1.6 billion hall is highly limited.
NYC Again Resorts To Hotels For Housing Its Homeless
(Andrew Seng for The New York Times) It appears that New York City is in the midst of a plan to use hotels for homeless shelters. Details, however, are hard to come by thus far.
Why Are So Many Amazon Workers in New Jersey Dying on the Job?
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ – New Jersey Congressman Donald Norcross called for The Occupational Health and Safety...
NYC jobs program to help connect 2,300 low-income New Yorkers to industrial and construction careers
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A city jobs program that launched Monday will help put more than 2,000 low-income New Yorkers on the path to careers in the industrial and construction sectors. Mayor Eric Adams announced the new program, called “New York City Pathways to Industrial and Construction Careers,” that...
JetBlue removes 37 routes with big cuts hitting NYC and South Florida
JetBlue Airways is making some pretty extensive cuts to its route network. The New York-based carrier filed a massive schedule update over the …
Weed World Pays Off $200K of Half-Million NYC Parking Ticket Debt
Weed World Candies has taken a bite out of its headline-making half-million dollars worth of outstanding parking tickets. The street-side CBD product seller had at least a dozen of its trucks seized back in June by the New York City Sheriff's office, some towed because the company's tickets were in judgment, while others were picked up because they were parked illegally.
Transit advocate on the argument for congestion pricing in NYC
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Danny Pearlstein of the transit advocacy group Riders Alliance joined PIX11 News on Monday to break down proposed congestion pricing plans for New York, and how the idea could lead to less crowded streets, more robust public transportation, and a cleaner city. “We need to keep down the fares in transit, […]
Nassau County detective arrested in mob-related gambling bust, prosecutors say
Prosecutors say purported members of the Genovese and Bonanno organized crime families operated several illegal gambling operations in NYC and Long Island.
MTA Study Finds Congestion Pricing Will Flood Cross Bronx With Cars, Pollution
NEW YORK (77WABC) — Congestion pricing could lead to drivers flooding the Cross Bronx Expressway as drivers steer clear of tolls — leading to congestion and pollution. An MTA study finds congestion pricing would result in 4,000 additional vehicles, including 700 trucks a day, would drive on the Cross Bronx at Macombs Road to avoid paying tolls to enter Manhattan below 60th Street.
Bricks thrown at ambulance in Queens, 4 people hospitalized: FDNY
LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (PIX11) — Four people were hospitalized, including three first responders, after a person threw bricks at an ambulance Monday night in Long Island City, officials said. The assailant began hurling bricks at the emergency vehicle on Vernon Boulevard near 45th Road around 9:10 p.m., prompting a request for police, according to […]
Nearly a Dozen Buses Catch Fire on Long Island
For many people in the New York City area, summer weekends are for heading to the beach to cool off and building bonfires for late sunsets. Though, bonfires don’t typically include a billowing plume of black smoke. News 12 Long Island reported that a blaze nearby residents saw last weekend was not a bonfire, but several buses burning.
New York Moving Forward With Banning Gas Appliances
A new law that was passed by the New York State Legislature that prohibits the future use of fossil fuels in homes and buildings is starting to take effect in New York. While the US Supreme Court took steps to reduce the impact the Environmental Protection Agency has on regulating greenhouse gases and carbon emissions, those changes don't impact what's happening in New York with the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
