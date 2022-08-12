ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MN

Trial Date Set For Milford Man Accused of Inappropriate Contact

Milford, IA (KICD)– A former bus driver for the Okoboji School District accused of having inappropriate contact with a child has a trial date. 71-year-old Steven Titterington pled not guilty in March to one count each of third degree sexual abuse, sexual exploitation by a school employee and child endangerment after being charged in the alleged 2020 incident a month earlier.
Mallard Traffic Stop Leads To Warrant Arrest For Spencer Man

Mallard, IA (KICD)– A Spencer man is facing a number of charges from warrants following a traffic stop in Palo Alto County earlier this month. It all happened in Mallard in the early morning hours of August 5th when 47-year-old Robert Ryker was originally charged wtih failing to have a valid driver’s license, not having insurance and fraudulent use of plates.
SPENCER, IA
Spencer Police Chief Discusses Plans For School Training Exercise

Spencer, IA (KICD)– A number of local law enforcement and rescue teams are making final preparations for a training exercise taking place Monday evening at Spencer High School. Police Chief Mark Warburton tells KICD News this training has been in the works for quite some time and is not...
SPENCER, IA
Iowa Lakes Corridor Releases Results Of Laborshed Analysis Study

Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Iowa Lakes Corridor Development Corporation has released the results of a recent Laborshed Analysis study for the region which looked at a number of statistics within employment numbers. Joanne Follon is the Business Retention and Workforce Partnership Coordinator for The Corridor. She tells KICD News...
EMMET COUNTY, IA
Spencer Community Theatre Welcomes New Artistic Director

Spencer, IA (KICD) — There’s a new artistic director at Spencer Community Theatre. Dave DeChristopher is a native of Ohio. DeChristopher is impressed with the SCT facility, and the organization’s goals. DeChristopher began the new job in July, so got in on the tail end of practice...

