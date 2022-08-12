Read full article on original website
Two of blind ‘mystic’ Baba Vanga’s ‘prophecies’ for 2022 ‘have come true’ – here’s what else she predicted
TWO of blind "mystic" Baba Vanga's "prophecies" for 2022 have come true - here's what else she's predicted. The late clairvoyant from Bulgaria, whose vague predictions have gripped the world since her death in 1996, has left a spate of forecasts right through to 5079. But it's her visions for...
BBC
St Helen's Fort Walk: Walkers ignore warnings to make crossing
Lifeboat crews were called to rescue people taking part in an unofficial mass walk to an offshore fort. Hundreds of people ignored official advice and walked to St Helen's Fort off the Isle of Wight during the weekend's low tides. The RNLI said it was called to help a mother...
BBC
Cameron House guests tried to save trapped family
Hotel guests had to be physically stopped from going back into a burning building to save a young family during the Cameron House fire, an inquiry has heard. The hotel's night manager, told a Fatal Accident Inquiry (FAI) the group of men tried to go back for a couple and their baby who were trapped in their room.
BBC
Cameron House: Men tried to smash window to escape fire
Two men who died in the Cameron House fire tried to smash a window to escape the flames, an inquiry has heard. Simon Midgley, 32, and his partner, Richard Dyson, 38, from London were guests at the Loch Lomond hotel during the blaze on 18 December 2017. A fatal accident...
BBC
Cost of Living: 'I can't afford to buy milk any more'
Despite August's soaring temperatures, many are already dreading the approaching colder months with concerns the cost of living crisis will worsen yet due to rising energy bills. In South Yorkshire, a Sheffield charity which hands out food parcels says providing cupboard essentials is no longer enough - with some people...
BBC
French Alps skier died trying off-piste route, inquest hears
A man fell to his death while trying to find an off-piste skiing route in the French Alps, an inquest has heard. Experienced skier Michael Rowell, 34, from Farnborough in Hampshire, travelled to the Chamonix area in March to go skiing with a friend. Coroner Jason Pegg told a hearing...
BBC
Walrus Freya who became attraction in Norway's Oslo Fjord put down
A walrus that had become a popular attraction in the Oslo Fjord has been put down out of concern for the safety of the public, Norwegian officials say. The walrus, nicknamed Freya, rose to fame after clambering on to boats to sunbathe - sometimes sinking them. People refused warnings not...
BBC
Clacton Airfield: Pilot comes to abrupt halt into hedge
A pilot who descended into an airfield too quickly ended up coming to a halt in a hedge, an investigation found. The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) report said the pilot was left unhurt in the "serious incident" at Clacton Airfield, Essex on 17 April. The experienced 52-year-old had taken...
BBC
UK to receive shipment of Australian gas next week
The UK is expected to take delivery of a shipment of gas all the way from Australia next week, as the pressure on European energy supplies grows. The liquid natural gas (LNG) is due to arrive on 22 August, according to commodities analysts Kpler. Australia doesn't usually sell gas this...
BBC
The patients locked in secure hospitals for decades
Scots with learning disabilities and autism have been locked in secure hospitals and psychiatric wards for decades, a BBC investigation has found. They remain unable to get out despite Scottish ministers saying 22 years ago that they should be living independently in the community. BBC Disclosure found one person with...
Newborn giraffe arrives with a bump at zoo
A newborn giraffe is “strong, healthy and very content” after falling 6ft on to a bed of soft straw as his mother gave birth.The calf, named Stanley after Mount Stanley, the tallest mountain in Uganda, was born at Chester Zoo after a 15-month pregnancy and three-hour labour for his mother, Orla.Giraffe team manager Sarah Roffe said high falls are “a really important part of the birthing process” for giraffes as it breaks the umbilical cord and stimulates the calf to take its first breath. ⚡🦒 Something INCREDIBLY special happened inside our giraffe habitat......
BBC
Trapped Mexico miners: Setback as water levels rise
Attempts to rescue 10 men from a flooded mine in Mexico have been delayed after the water levels in three shafts rose suddenly on Sunday. The miners became trapped on 3 August when a wall in a tunnel collapsed and water from an adjacent chamber gushed into the three shafts.
BBC
'Worrying precedent' as hackers target South Staffs Water
A water company has confirmed it was targeted by hackers in a cyber attack. South Staffordshire PLC, the parent company of South Staffs Water and Cambridge Water, said its ability to supply water was not affected. Posting online, a ransomware group had claimed it was possible to tamper with water...
BBC
Two rescued by Somerset coastguards from sinking boat home
A rescue mission has saved two people from a sinking boat home. The vessel reportedly lost propulsion and was taking on water off Steep Holm in the Bristol Channel at about 09:40 BST on Saturday. HM Coastguard co-ordinated the response alongside local RNLI lifeboats, a coastguard helicopter and Weston-Super-Mare's coastguard...
BBC
Thornton Heath: Fatal gas explosion residents to return home
Hundreds of residents evacuated after a fatal gas explosion in south London have been allowed to return home. Sahara Salman, a four-year-old girl, died when one of the houses on Galpin's Road, Thornton Heath, collapsed. About 500 people had to leave their homes while the leak was fixed after last...
BBC
Market Rasen: Houses flooded after heavy rain hits Lincolnshire
Homes have been flooded in a town in Lincolnshire after heavy rain led to flash flooding. Residents in Market Rasen have been putting sandbags outside their homes as firefighters tried to pump water away from the properties. Councillor Stephen Bunney said some people on Oxford Street had been advised to...
BBC
Illegal Sunderland fishermen sentenced after online brags
Two men who boasted online about poaching fish in the River Wear have been given suspended prison sentences. Connor Bell and Michael Hutchinson used unlicensed gill nets to catch salmon and sea trout over two years, the Environment Agency said. The Sunderland pair admitted offences at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.
BBC
House and vehicles damaged in Mansfield grassland fire
A house and a number of vehicles have been damaged during a large fire in Nottinghamshire. Police were called to a report of a grassland fire on Breckbank, Mansfield, at about 14:55 BST on Saturday. There were no reports of any injuries but several houses in nearby Maunleigh were evacuated...
BBC
Charlotte Hope: Thousands raised for volunteer killed in crash
About £30,000 has been raised in memory of a charity volunteer who died in a car crash. Trainee teacher Charlotte Hope, 19, died in the crash on the A53 at Astley, near Shrewsbury, in April. A fundraising football match on Sunday, organised by her dad, saw an RAF all-stars...
BBC
Owami Davies: Police trawl through 50,000 hours of CCTV footage
Police are trawling through hours of CCTV footage for sightings of missing Owami Davies following an appeal. The last confirmed sighting of the student nurse was at 12:30 BST on 7 July, three days after she left her home in Grays, Essex, on 4 July. Ms Davies, 24, was captured...
