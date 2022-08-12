Read full article on original website
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
Popular grocery store chain plans to open another store location in MichiganKristen WaltersKentwood, MI
Free conference explores faith & mental health
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The National Alliance on Mental Illness is hosting a free conference at the end of this month to explore and celebrate the role of faith in our mental health and recovery from mental illness. NAMI recognizes that faith plays a vital role in our mental health and wellbeing and that’s why they’re offering a forum to bring together communities of faith, mental health professionals and members of the community to promote holistic healing: body, mind and spirit.
A patient’s story about severe back pain relief
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you live in pain, you know how it can impact not only your daily life but the lives of those around you. Today we have our Back & Neck Pain Expert, Dr. Christopher Miller from Total Health Chiropractic, along with one of his patients who found success, Gary.
Vibrant living at Sunset Senior Communities
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- On average, the primary reason for moving into assisted living is to improve physical health. However, assisted living also supports a resident’s emotional well-being, a benefit many people aren’t aware of. Sue Haam, Executive Director at the Rose Garden & Christain Haven at...
Holland Hospital adds specialty care providers
HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Holland Hospital has added six new specialty care providers to better serve people living in the area. The new providers will include specialists in neurology, rheumatology and urology. They will be joining Holland Hospital Neurology, Holland Hospital Rheumatology, West Michigan Urological Associates and Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine.
Big Changes at Pine Rest
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-There are a lot of big things happening at Pine Rest. They have been making several renovations and additions to the services they provide. In 2024, they are set to open the Pediatric Behavioral Health Center of Excellence. This facility will be an added resource to treat young kids and families desperate of need of services in our State. This could not come at a better time as we are seeing a statewide epidemic of behavioral health need. Pine Rest is expanding their services to help fill that need. They have expanded their hospital to include 88 in-patient beds. They also offer specialty services such as eating disorders, substance abuse and even residential services.
Hearing tips to help improve your quality of life
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Whether or not you suffer from hearing loss, keeping your ears in good shape can positively impact your quality of life. Our Hearing Expert Dr. Pam Keenan with McDonald Hearing Services joins us today to discuss ways you can care for your hearing health.
Open play for all ages at the Grand Rapids Children’s Musuem
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Play is essential and beneficial for people of all ages, especially when we enter our later years. A great place to engage in creativity and imagination is the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum which provides an environment where “everyone has the right to play.”
The Truth About Youth Vaping-A Community Conversation
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Research shows that 1 in 5 of our youth is vaping. Some of those kids are as young as 2nd or 3rd grade, who are already addicted to vaping. While many high schoolers are vaping, there have been increased amounts in Middle and Elementary School children. You can take the right steps by sitting down and talking with your child about vaping. On September 8th, at the Kent County Health department you can attend The Truth About Youth Vaping-A Community Conversation. This event is free to the public and will answer all your questions about youth vaping. You can sign up to register here.
‘Divine echo’: Folds of Honor set to hit $200 million in scholarships
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Just off the dune-lined shores of Lake Michigan sits a golf course with a mission. “I have realized that we have created this vessel, which people climb on and we give them an opportunity to do good. Because I believe in my heart, most people want to do good,” Dan Rooney said.
Be diligent about planning for your retirement
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s mid August and many families are preparing to send their students off to school. One area of your life where you may not be as diligent about planning might be your retirement. Our Financial Expert, Tom Jacobs with Jacobs Financial Services joins...
MULTI-MEDIA JOURNALIST in Training
REQUIREMENTS: WOOD News 8 is looking for a promising journalist to join the top-rated news team in West Michigan, in a position structured to provide training, guidance and mentoring. The ideal candidate brings some experience from a smaller market, but who has a desire to develop and improve their skills. Producers or Photographers who want to transition their career path are encouraged to apply.
Color the Creek festival brings art to Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Battle Creek is about to get more colorful. The annual ‘Color the Creek’ festival is underway. By the end of the event, there will be as many as 20 new murals around town. Artists from around the country are...
Inside the North Kent Golf Course transformation
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A well-known golf course in Kent County has undergone some big changes. North Kent Golf Course in Rockford is a popular place for outings due to it’s convenient location, but if you haven’t been there in awhile, you should try to get back because it’s looking pretty different these days.
Lake Michigan Nearshore Water Temperatures Stay Cool
The pic. above is the thermometer taking the water temperature of Lake Michigan at Holland (MI) State Park this morning. It was a bone-chilling 50 degrees! We had a classic case of upwelling late last week. The water temperature at Grand Haven State Park fell 25° in 24 hours!
The Taste of East GR takes place this Thursday for a good cause
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Taste of East Grand Rapids is back this year on Thursday, August 18th! There will be food, drinks, music and kid-friendly activities for the youngest members of the family! East Grand Rapids has a quaint downtown, set near the beautiful Reeds Lake. Attendees can enjoy local cuisine and all-ages entertainment along with booths featuring Gaslight Village eateries with items to try – everything from appetizers to beverages to desserts! Plus, half of the proceeds from the event will benefit Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.
Inflation impacts back-to-school shopping, Whitmer proposes tax relief
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proposed suspending the state sales tax on school supplies on Tuesday. She said the move would bring Michigan families some relief, but lawmakers in Lansing say it’s too little, too late. (Aug. 16, 2022)
Estate planning can help you navigate this tough economy
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The last few months with both a roller coaster stock market and a tough economy may have you wondering about your financial future and your retirement. That’s why it’s important to have a plan and our Estate Planning Expert, David Carrier, can help you figure out where to start.
Ensuring you get the best quality water in your home
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – When it comes to the water in your home, how do you know if you are getting the best quality available to you? Both city provided water and well water are alike in the fact that they have hardness and scale that can affect your plumbing fixtures which costs you money over time.
Enjoy live music in nature at Blandford Nature Center
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Bands at Blandford Outdoor Concert Series is an awesome opportunity for people of all ages to come together and enjoy live music in nature. There will be 4 Saturday evening shows that include youth band openers from local organizations. Tickets are only $3 for non-members and free for members and children 12 & under, plus there will be beer and food available for purchase!
Today’s Top Pick: Holland Aquatic Center
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Today’s top pick is the Holland Aquatic Center. If you are looking for family fun, then look no further. The aquatic center is Newley renovated and is beautiful. They have a splash zone that features a lazy river, water slide, zipline and play area. There is fun for everyone at the Holland Aquatic Center.
