muddyrivernews.com
Real estate transfers in Hancock County from July 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Christin Young of Hamilton sold a residence at 1050 Main in...
aledotimesrecord.com
Galesburg Police catch vandals inside former Churchill Junior High
GALESBURG — Seven juveniles were arrested after breaking into and vandalizing the former Churchill Junior High School early Saturday, according to a police report. Officers responded to the former school, located at 905 Maple Ave., at 12:48 a.m. due to a burglary alarm being triggered. According to the report, the building had been broken into several times in the past week, with fire extinguishers being set off.
tspr.org
Federal grant to fund healthcare collaboration in southeast Iowa
Several entities are working together to create a new healthcare training program in southeast Iowa. The Southeast Iowa Public Health Academic Training Program will be funded through a $547,302 federal Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) grant. Emily Biddenstadt, Community Health Program Director for the Lee County Health Department, said...
Burlington FD responds to 2nd suspicious fire
The Burlington and West Burlington Fire Departments were called to the scene of a mobile home fire, less than a week after they were called to the same area for a similar fire. On August 12 at approximately 9:25 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to a report of a structure fire at 601 S. Roosevelt Avenue […]
KWQC
Man injured in shooting in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - One man was injured after a shooting Monday afternoon in Burlington, according to police. The Burlington Police Department and ambulance responded around 12:10 p.m. Monday to the 800 block of South 9th Street for a report of a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg, according to a media release.
This Nearly Million Dollar Quincy, Illinois Home Has a Huge Barn
It may not be the most expensive home available in Quincy, Illinois right now, but it's close if that's not the case. It's an epic nearly million dollar estate that also includes a huge barn. The fact that I spent a lot of time at my grandma's farm growing up...
KBUR
Authorities release names of teenagers involved in fatal crash south of Burlington
Burlington, IA- Authorities have released the names of the teenagers involved in a fatal accident that occurred Saturday, August 6th, south of Burlington. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a 2007 Chevy Trailblazer driven by 16-year-old Carson Bennet Anderson was traveling southbound on Sullivan Slough road. The vehicle then left the roadway for an unknown reason before striking a tree.
kciiradio.com
Kalona Woman Nominated as a Candidate for the Iowa House of Representatives
At a meeting at the Kalona Library, the House District 92 Democratic Convention nominated and unanimously approved Kalona resident Eileen Beran as their candidate for Iowa House of Representatives. District 92 is made up of six precincts in southern Johnson County and all of Washington County. Beran stated she plans...
muddyrivernews.com
‘Humiliating and embarrassing’: Assistant state’s Adams County state’s attorney fired after just four months on job
QUINCY — An assistant state’s attorney for Adams County was let go last week after working for just four months, and the verdicts in three parental rights cases he tried in juvenile court this summer were vacated because he was not licensed to practice law in Illinois. Pruitt...
Worst Rural Town In IA Is Only An Hour From Cedar Rapids
This all depends on your definition of "worst"... I'm going to shoot straight with you. Worst is a pretty harsh word. In this instance, worst might actually mean the best... I know, it's a bit confusing, but let me explain. A content creator who goes by the name "World According...
khqa.com
Canton toddler struck and killed; driver arrested
CANTON, Mo. (KHQA) — A two-year-old boy died on Thursday night after he was hit by an SUV in Canton, Mo. The driver of the SUV was arrested on pending charges of driving while intoxicated and causing the death of another person and driving while intoxicated with a person under the age of 17 in the vehicle with her, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online arrests reports.
KCRG.com
Muscatine officials investigating potential murder-suicide
MUSCATINE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Monday at approximately 9:08 am, Muscatine Communications DIspatchers received a call from the North Palm Beach Police Department requesting deputies conduct a welfare check at a residence in the 3700 block of Midway Beach Road. North Palm Beach Police advised dispatch that they had received...
KWQC
Deputies: 198 dogs removed from Sherrard woman’s property
MERCER Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A rural Sherrard woman was arrested Friday after deputies say nearly 200 dogs were found on her property. Karen A. Plambeck, 59, was arrested Friday on three counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, a Class 4 felony punishable by one to three years in prison.
ourquadcities.com
‘It was horrible.’ Nearly 200 dogs rescued from Sherrard hoarding situation
In one of the biggest animal hoarding cases ever discovered in Illinois, officials rescued nearly 200 dogs from a home in Sherrard over the weekend. Mercer County Sheriff’s deputies and animal control officers went to the property in Sherrard with a warrant Friday night after getting word of the situation. Teams of volunteers spent almost three days getting all of the dogs – all rough and smooth collies – off the property. The volunteers say the dogs were being kept in unsanitary, crowded conditions.
KBUR
Fort Madison Police Department speeding enforcement
Fort Madison, IA- The Fort Madison Police Department has announced their participation in an anti-speeding campaign. According to a news release, Fort Madison Police are teaming up with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to remind drivers to obey the speed limit and will be hosting a speeding campaign on Wednesday, August 17th.
KBUR
Burlington Police Department investigating shooting
Burlington, IA- The Burlington Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that occurred Monday, August 15th. According to a news release, At about 12:10 PM Monday, Burlington Police and Ambulance responded to the 800 block of 9th Street in reference to a 25-year-old male who had been shot in the leg.
kciiradio.com
Breaking News: Two Car Accident Sends Vehicle Through the Front of Dodici’s Shop in Washington
A two-car accident resulted in a car going through the front of Dodici’s Shop in Washington at around 11:30 am. No structural damage was reported to the adjoined Cafe Dodici, but the restaurant was shut down because of the crash. Onlookers say that a car was backing out of a parking spot in front of Dodici’s on S. Iowa Ave. when a vehicle heading northbound collided with the car before crashing into the front of the coffee shop. No injuries were reported, and it is unsure how long Dodici’s Shop will be closed for repairs.
ourquadcities.com
25-year-old man shot in Burlington
On Aug. 15, 2022 at approximately 12:10 p.m., the Burlington Police and Ambulance responded to the 800 block of South 9th Street in reference to a 25-year-old-male, who had sustained a gunshot wound to the leg, police said Monday. Upon arrival, officers located the male victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot...
KCJJ
Burlington woman arrested after allegedly dancing on Iowa City Police squad car
A Burlington woman who thought it was a good idea to dance on the top of a squad car was arrested by Iowa City Police early Sunday morning. According to the arrest report, 20-year-old Asia McQuay of North 8th Street jumped on top of a police car just after 1 am in the 100 block of College Street, reportedly to take a photo of herself dancing. The incident caused scratches and dents to the hood of the squad car, and McQuay was identified by security camera footage.
Former Galesburg councilmember sentenced for unlawful possession of methamphetamine
GALESBURG, Ill. — A former Galesburg councilwoman was sentenced to serve about half a year in jail on a drug conviction over a year after her initial arrests. According to a news release from Knox County State's Attorney Jeremy Karlin, Lindsay Hillery, who formerly served as an alderwoman prior to her resignation, was sentenced to 180 days in the Knox County Jail on Aug. 8 following a conviction of unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
