Motley Fool

2 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought That You Should Buy Too

Berkshire Hathaway added shares of one company that Buffett especially loves. Buffett also now owns a larger stake in a business many refer to as a "baby Berkshire."
STOCKS
Motley Fool

These 6 Dividend Stocks Pay $83 Billion a Year, Combined, to Their Shareholders

Dividend stocks have an incredible track record of making long-term investors richer. These six income stocks may not offer the highest yields, but their nominal-dollar payouts are practically unmatched.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $350,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

Dividend stocks offer a rich history of outperformance, which makes them a smart buy in a turbulent market. These three exceptionally high-yield income stocks are perfectly positioned to thrive within their respective industries.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Top Cryptos to Buy Now

Bitcoin and Ethereum are firmly established as keystones of the crypto market's foundation. Polkadot should play a similar role in the next phase of this developing sector's evolution. Keep an eye on these three names (and maybe own some of each) if you want to stay informed about...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Why Sea Limited Stock Crashed Tuesday Morning

Perhaps of greater concern to investors, the company suspended its full-year guidance.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Social Security: 1 Drastic Change Coming in 2023

Social Security can make for a more financially...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Passive Income Machines

Brookfield Renewable operates one of the largest green energy portfolios in the world.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

150 Million Reasons to Buy This 6%-Yielding Dividend Stock

EPR Properties is on track to produce $150 million in post-dividend free cash flow this year. That's giving the REIT additional financial flexibility to make acquisitions. Those future deals should help boost its cash flow, potentially enabling the REIT to grow its high-yielding dividend.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Companies That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2032

If you want a sure bet, start with Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway. If you want higher returns, this chipmaker and software-as-a-service leader have lots of growth opportunities.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Blasted 7% Higher Today

Yet the good outweighed the bad, with a monster top-line beat and raised revenue guidance.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Blue Apron Stock Exploded Higher on Tuesday

Blue Apron stock rocketed higher before giving back some of its gains. There was no company-specific news driving the stock price surge.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

This Growth Stock Is Entering a New Chapter, and It's a Buy Right Now

Zillow has nearly sold all of its remaining homes in inventory from its failed iBuying experiment. The company is building a new, capital-light business that could be highly profitable within the next few years. Zillow will have to operate at a much smaller size than it's accustomed to in the...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Sema4 Holdings Stock Is Crashing Today

Sema4 reported a sharp decline in revenue and a deteriorating bottom line in the second quarter.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA 0.00%) Q2 2022 Earnings...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX 4.70%) Q2 2022 Earnings...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

2 Winning Stocks You Can't Afford to Ignore

Home Depot shares rose on strong performance from the home improvement retail giant. BHP Group enjoyed the benefits of strong commodities prices.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

What The Merge Might Mean for Your Ethereum Holdings

A dispute in the Ethereum community could trigger a fork and spawn a new asset. Technical risk lies ahead as the road map of upgrades are deployed.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

3 More Reasons This 7%-Yielding Dividend Will Keep Heading Higher

Enterprise Products Partners has done a great job growing its payout over the years. Combined with its other expansion projects, the company should have the fuel to continue increasing its payout for the next several years.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Clear Secure, Inc. (YOU) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Clear Secure, Inc. (YOU 4.70%) Q2 2022 Earnings...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (SHLS) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (SHLS 5.07%) Q2 2022...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

