Milwaukee, WI

uwm.edu

UWM Research Foundation awards Bridge Grants to UWM startups

The UWM Research Foundation has awarded a total of $178,220 to five UWM startups that are managed by faculty, students or staff and also have licensed intellectual property from the Research Foundation. These Bridge Grants are designed to provide “gap” funding to startups that have progressed past the government-funded basic...
MILWAUKEE, WI
uwm.edu

Nadya Fouad honored as a distinguished leader

The American Psychological Association Committee on Women in Psychology honored UWM’s Nadya Fouad as a Distinguished Leader for Women in Psychology at its convention recently in Minneapolis. Fouad is distinguished professor & Mary and Ted Kellner Endowed Chair of Educational Psychology in the School of Education. The award was...
MILWAUKEE, WI

