Jo Ann Armentrout, 92, of Marysville, died peacefully Wednesday, August 10th, 2022, at Jamestown Place near Xenia, OH. She was the wife of the late Robert C. “Bob” Armentrout with whom she shared 67 years of marriage prior to his passing in December of 2014. She was also preceded in death by two grandchildren Bobbie Jo and Evan Armentrout, and close friend Brandy. Jo Ann is survived by her two sons Roger (Sue) and Robin (Terrie) Armentrout, sister “Sally” Montgomery, grandchildren Robert (Robby) Armentrout, Amber Armentrout-Kerns, and James Fraley, three great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and close friends. She was born August 5, 1930 in Columbus, OH to Harry Thompson and Edna (Lash) Thompson and spent several years residing with her grandparents Andrew and Louie Thompson in and around Peoria, OH while attending school at Raymond. In August of 1947 Jo Ann and Bob were married in a small church in Fairfield, OH (now Fairborn). They started out in Kenton, OH where she worked as a waitress in a small diner. Soon after their first son Roger was born, they moved to Story’s Trailer Park in Marysville and from there they acquired a small farm just outside of town. She served a few years as a nurse’s aide at Marysville Memorial Hospital and provided attendant services for some time at Goodyear and Scott’s breakrooms. She enjoyed gardening and canning, crocheting, family gatherings, yard sales, casinos, photography, and travel. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at Broadway Cemetery. Underwood Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.

