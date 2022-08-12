Read full article on original website
unioncountydailydigital.com
David L. Peck
David L. Peck age 67 of Marysville passed away Wednesday afternoon August 10, 2022. David was born on April 17, 1955. He is the son of Jo Anne (Moorehead) and step-son of Louis Elias. He was a Vietnam veteran who served in the 101st Airborne Rangers from July 10, 1972 to July of 1976. He was stationed in Fort Campbell, KY and Germany. He retired from the Ohio Reformatory for Women in 1999 after 19 years of service. He was an active member of The Eagles, The Moose, American Legion and the VFW. He was not a simple fan of the Cleveland Browns, he was a total fanatic. He enjoyed watching sports of all kinds, specifically football, NASCAR and baseball. He participated in many billiard leagues and enjoyed playing magic card game with family and friends. He shared his life with his wife Linda (Cunningham) Peck since August 28, 1972. He is survived by his wife Linda Peck, two sons Michael (Jennifer Bernardo) and Cyrus (Heather Hess). His brother James Elias and sister Mary Jo Boyd, step-sister Cheryl Elias Olson, step-sister Katie Copeland (Matt), step-brother David Fowler, brother-in-law Rodney Cunningham and step-mother Sharron Elias. Also survived by his five grandchildren Benjamin Peck, Joseph Peck, Anne Peck, Jeremiah Peck and Riley Powell. He is preceded in death by his mother Jo Anne (Moorehead), his step-father Louis Elias, brother John Elias, brother-in-law Donnie Boyd and sister-in-law Becky Elias and brother-in-law Randy Cunningham and son (nephew) Corby, as well as several aunts and uncles. A Memorial Mass will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, August 20, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 140 West Ave., Plain City with Fr. Joseph Trapp presiding. A reception will follow immediately at the PAC, 670 W. Main Street, Plain City with the Union County Honor Guard providing full military honors. Please visit www.fergusonfuneralhomeinc.com to leave a special memory.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Come One, Come All!
It hardly seems possible, but high school football season is but a few days away. And what better way to kick off a prep football campaign than to conduct a huge pep rally for the Marysville Monarch football team, which plays its first game of the season Friday. That is...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Jo Ann Armentrout
Jo Ann Armentrout, 92, of Marysville, died peacefully Wednesday, August 10th, 2022, at Jamestown Place near Xenia, OH. She was the wife of the late Robert C. “Bob” Armentrout with whom she shared 67 years of marriage prior to his passing in December of 2014. She was also preceded in death by two grandchildren Bobbie Jo and Evan Armentrout, and close friend Brandy. Jo Ann is survived by her two sons Roger (Sue) and Robin (Terrie) Armentrout, sister “Sally” Montgomery, grandchildren Robert (Robby) Armentrout, Amber Armentrout-Kerns, and James Fraley, three great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and close friends. She was born August 5, 1930 in Columbus, OH to Harry Thompson and Edna (Lash) Thompson and spent several years residing with her grandparents Andrew and Louie Thompson in and around Peoria, OH while attending school at Raymond. In August of 1947 Jo Ann and Bob were married in a small church in Fairfield, OH (now Fairborn). They started out in Kenton, OH where she worked as a waitress in a small diner. Soon after their first son Roger was born, they moved to Story’s Trailer Park in Marysville and from there they acquired a small farm just outside of town. She served a few years as a nurse’s aide at Marysville Memorial Hospital and provided attendant services for some time at Goodyear and Scott’s breakrooms. She enjoyed gardening and canning, crocheting, family gatherings, yard sales, casinos, photography, and travel. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at Broadway Cemetery. Underwood Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.
unioncountydailydigital.com
August 15, 2022
MARYSVILLE – The Marysville Parks and Recreation Commission will conduct a public meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the City Hall conference room, 209 South Main St. On the agenda for the parks and recreation commission are reports from the Public Service Director, the Parks and Recreation Superintendent, and the Parks and Recreation Events Manager. Also on the agenda will […]
unioncountydailydigital.com
Martha “Marty” Kelley
Martha Evelyn McCann Kelley, age 97, of Powell, died peacefully Thursday, August 11, 2022 at Memorial Gables in Marysville. Lovingly known to family and friends as “Marty,” she was a member of St. Brigid of Kildare Catholic Church. Born October 21, 1924 in Grandview, the last surviving child of the late Ralph and Mary Ann McAllister McCann, she was also preceded in death by her husband, John Francis Kelley. She is survived by her children, John (Maryann) Kelley, Pat (Bob) Fredendall, Bill (Sharon) Kelley, Peggy (the late Med Habib) Kelley, Barb (John) Means and Bob (Jill) Kelley; 11 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Thursday, August 18, 2022 at St. Brigid of Kildare Catholic Church, Dublin, where visitation will begin at 9:15 a.m. Interment will be at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Loving Care Hospice of Union County. Underwood Funeral Home, Marysville, is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Parks and Rec. To Meet Tuesday, Park Commissioners To Be Tabbed
MARYSVILLE – The Marysville Parks and Recreation Commission will conduct a public meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the City Hall conference room, 209 S. Main St. On the agenda for the Parks and Recreation Commission are reports from the Public Service Director, the Parks and Recreation Superintendent, and the Parks and Recreation Events Manager.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Municipal Pool Reduces Hours Of Operation
MARYSVILLE – Now that summer is winding to a close and the local schools are opening for the fall semester, the City of Marysville is adjusting the hours of operation for the Municipal Pool. The pool will be open today and Tuesday from noon until 8 p.m. Starting Wednesday,...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Barta Scores Lone Goal In Monarchs’ Win
MARYSVILLE – Locked in a scoreless tie late in the soccer match between host Marysville and Big Walnut at IMPACT Stadium Friday, Marysville’s Colin Barta received a cross from Grayson Stanford and booted it into the Big Walnut goal to seal a 1–0 win for the Monarchs in their season opener Friday.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Mary Smith
Mary Smith, 60 of Marion, died unexpectedly Friday, August 12, 2022 at Marion General Hospital. She was born July 24, 1962 in Marion to the late Oscar and Evelyn (Abrams) Stapleton. She was also preceded in death by four brothers, Oscar E., Frank, Jim, and Robert Stapleton, as well as a niece.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Mary Jane Conley
Mary Jane Conley, born October 8th, 1934, of Marysville, died Thursday, August 11, 2022 at Memorial Gables. Mother of 9, she was truly a jack-of-all-trades. Whether it be cooking, baking, gardening, canning or sewing; Mary was a strong Matriarch and took great pride in raising and caring for her family. She was preceded in death by her mother Harriot Dillion, father Dewey Reffit, husband Arnold, son David, Daughter Cathy, sister Dolores, sister Gloria and brother Elmer. She is survived by her daughter Sharon (Dave) Hoskinson, son Rick Conley, son Mike (Sherri) Conley, daughter Tamie (Jim) Morgan, daughter Sandy (Brian) Potter, daughter Connie (Mike) Pore, and son Tim (Krista) Conley, Sister Connie, sister Donna, 22 grandchildren, 45 great grandchildren and numerous relatives. A service in celebration of her life will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at Underwood Funeral Home. Interment will be at Oakdale Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Eberhart Notches A Pair Of Goals To Lead Monarchs To A 4-2 Win Over The Eagles
MARYSVILLE – Finding themselves down 1–0 following a Big Walnut goal in the 39th minute Friday, the Marysville girls soccer team came alive in the last six minutes of the first half as they poured in three goals before the break and booted in another in the second half on their way to a 4-2 win over the visiting Eagles.
