ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Comments / 96

deanna ryle
4d ago

B Hamara, don't get upset. Today we have a class of people who have been told MUST whine, complain, cry. My FEELINGS are the most important part of me because that is all I have to offer.MY FEELINGS. Well mature people pull up their panties or boxers and move on. Not cry crocodile tears. We have all been offended and have had our FEELINGS hurt. Get over yourself. You are not that important to strangers.

Reply(11)
46
AMERICA FIRST
4d ago

Just another article without any video evidence. BBC? You know what that stands for, right? Might be that the attacker is gay and wanted some Chon Chon but BBC turned him down. 🤷

Reply
13
B ~ Hamara ☪️
4d ago

Well, I am mixed nationality Hispanic/ Middle Eastern and I am married to an African man from Gambia and we don't really get discriminated we actually get many compliments ❤️🙏🏻.

Reply(13)
19
Related
BBC

Man 'devastated' after finding out about mum's death on Facebook

A man who found out about the death of his mother on a community social media page has said he is disappointed police took so long to inform him. Kevin Simpson, from Nottinghamshire, was trying to locate his mother after finding her car parked in nearby woods. He then saw...
U.K.
BBC

Great Barr: Distress of man, 76, repeatedly harassed by youths

A 76-year-old man says he "can't keep going like this" as youths repeatedly attack him and his home. Roy Muller's family has shared video footage on social media of a clash on his driveway amid criticism of the response by police. Mr Muller said over the last 12 months masked...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Teenage girl drowns in Tameside after getting into difficulty

A teenage girl has drowned after getting into difficulty in a pond. The body of the 14-year-old was pulled from the scene near Crowswood Drive in Stalybridge, Tameside, on Monday. Greater Manchester Police said it received reports of someone getting into difficulty in the water at about 18:30 BST. A...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Burntwood assault: Girl, 14, attacked in woodland

A 14-year-old girl has suffered injuries, including a fractured collarbone, in a serious attack. She was assaulted in a wooded area off Pool Lane at the junction of Watling Street in Brownhills, near Walsall, on Sunday at about 19:30 BST. Staffordshire Police said she was in hospital in a stable...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Bst#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues
Vice

Psych Nurse Fired After Reporting Patients ‘Blowing Each Other’ and Hitting Staff

In the afternoon of July 28 at the Temple Episcopal Hospital in Philadelphia, chaos reigned. Patients in a psychiatric ward at the hospital were fighting each other, more patients were being admitted, another was attempting to escape, and other patients—including people whose ability to give consent was questionable—were engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
BBC

Man who raped woman hours before her death jailed for life

A man who raped a vulnerable woman who was found dead just hours later has been given a life sentence. Lars Pedersen, 38, attacked Alison McAllister at the Forth and Clyde Canal in the Maryhill area of Glasgow. The 56-year-old victim had been sitting alone and was said to be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Rage Erupts at Funeral for Black Woman Who Died After Falling Out of Moving Cop Car

On Thursday morning, Brianna Marie Grier was laid to rest at a “celebration of life” at the West Hunter Street Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia.National outrage has erupted since the 28-year-old mother of two died in July from head injuries sustained while in the custody of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department after experiencing a mental health episode.Specifically, state investigators say she died after falling out of a cop car—and that the door was left open by at least one of the people arresting her.“The program says that we come to celebrate her life, but we also come to condemn her...
ATLANTA, GA
Daily Mail

'His leg was between my legs': BBC newsreader Jan Leeming, 80, details being 'rugby tackled' by masked man at ATM - and reveals she cooked for her friends hours after mugging

Ex-BBC newsreader Jan Leeming revealed she fought off a would-be bag snatcher who rugby-tackled her to the floor at an ATM in a French village over a week ago. And the veteran broadcaster, 80, told Good Morning Britain on Wednesday exactly what happened to her, noting her mugger was unsuccessful in his attempts.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Paedophile jailed for life for repeatedly raping 13-year-old girl

A "predatory" paedophile who repeatedly raped a 13-year-old girl has been jailed for life. Chris Morriss, 49, was convicted of 10 counts of rape at Preston Crown Court and must serve a minimum of 11 years before he is eligible for parole. Police said Morriss, formerly of Denecliff, Liverpool, was...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy