Critical race theory was one of the hottest topics in Tennessee’s legislative session, but only one complaint made it to the state’s education chief

4d ago
Do they even understand what CRT is? That it's a College elective in the major of Sociology? That it's NOT taught in K-12? This rhetoric needs to stop.
Gov: No school vouchers approved yet for Tennessee families
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said Friday the state had not yet approved any school vouchers for families seeking taxpayer funds to cover private school expenses, even as students begin a new school year. The Republican governor had announced in mid-July that the contentious voucher program...
New grading scale impacts thousands of Tennessee students
The new school year is bringing a new grading scale along with it because Tennessee lawmakers said the previous grading scale presented challenges for families.
wgnsradio.com
Impacting Murfreesboro and Rutherford County Schools: 10,000+ Teacher Shortage Likely Between Now and 2024 in TN
Middle Tennessee is experiencing a teacher shortage, which makes it hard on both Murfreesboro and Rutherford County Schools. "JC” Bowman, the Executive Director & CEO of Professional Educators of Tennessee, told WGNS NEWS…. Again, public schools across the state have an immediate need to fill 1,000 teaching positions. Of...
wkyufm.org
Interim judges named after west Kentucky judge temporarily suspended by state conduct commission
The Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission voted Friday to suspend 42nd Judicial Circuit Judge Jamie Jameson with pay as hearings continue regarding allegations of misconduct levied at the official earlier this summer. The commission suspended Jameson in a 3-2 vote after an all-day hearing Friday. Jameson’s suspension will be in place...
WSMV
Is Tennessee’s anti-camping law working? It depends on who you ask
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee’s anti-camping law has been in effect for more than a month and a half, so how is it being enforced? It depends on who you ask. Some homeless advocates said with the new law on the books, encampments are being targeted and displaced, so they are popping up in new places. Others told WSMV 4 that they feel their encampments have largely been left alone.
hardknoxwire.com
Tennessee Lookout fights for release of video in Grainger County slaughterhouse raid case
The Tennessee Lookout is fighting for the public’s right to see video footage of alleged brutality by a U.S. Department of Homeland Security agent during a Grainger County slaughterhouse raid. Nashville attorney Paul McAdoo with the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press on Wednesday filed a motion in...
These two cities in TN named the best markets for house flipping in the United States
Looking to flip a house? One study says those looking to get into the house flipping business should pay close attention to two cities in Tennessee.
wpln.org
Want solar panels? In Tennessee, only corporations and the wealthy can really afford them.
Rooftop and utility-scale solar is scarce in Tennessee, where less than 400 megawatts powered the electric grid in 2021. But new solar additions are on the way via a popular alternative route to renewables: contracts with corporations, like Facebook, and major institutions. The Tennessee Valley Authority, largely, controls this dynamic,...
yachatsnews.com
Unaffiliated gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson spent $200,000 to help gather signatures for Oregon governor race
Betsy Johnson has counted on her “Betsy Brigades,” groups of volunteers circulating petitions, to gather the nearly 24,000 signatures she needs as a nonaffiliated gubernatorial candidate to make it on the November ballot. But she also paid a Washington-based signature gathering firm more than $200,000 to collect signatures...
wkyufm.org
FEMA tries to speed up eastern Kentucky flooding aid
In a bid to expand access and reach more people in need, FEMA has opened seven disaster recovery centers in flood-ravaged areas of eastern Kentucky. The centers are one-stop facilities where people can file FEMA claims, replace drivers licenses, and apply for unemployment assistance or SNAP benefits. Officials at the...
localmemphis.com
Tennessee Department of Correction gets $200,000 grant to help those who served their time find housing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Correction is getting money to help offenders find housing as they are released from serving their sentence. The $200,000 grant will be used as part of a partnership with the Tennessee Housing Development Agency. The money will help to provide temporary and transitional housing to those who are leaving prison when their sentence expires. The TDOC officials said previously, the help was only available to those on probation or parole, but the grant will help to expand services to those who are being released without supervision.
wvlt.tv
Most common jobs 150 years ago in Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to impact the global economy, the current job market is a hot topic in the news cycle. But while the pandemic itself is, historically, something of an economic aberration, the U.S. economy that we know today has a long and storied history of expansions, recessions, and evolution.
3rd Grade Students must pass Reading Test to advance to 4th Grade
Thousands of third graders across Tennessee are at risk of getting held back this school year because of a new law. That law says students will need to repeat the third grade if they do not pass the state reading test at the end of the year. It passed in 2021 as part of the state’s effort to reverse pandemic learning loss, but this is the first year it is being implemented.
WATE
Tennessee veterinarian encourages farmers to use caution when purchasing cattle
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Tennessee State veterinarian is advising cattle buyers on the best practices and legal requirements before purchasing animals from outside of the state. Animales from outside of Tennessee, by law, must have a current health certificate issues within 30 days of movement and official identification....
wvlt.tv
Tennessee U.S. Representative’s daughter in intensive care
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - U.S. Tennessee Representative Tim Burchett’s daughter is in the intensive care unit after a horse-related accident on Friday, according to his Twitter. The girl broke five ribs and her wrist after the incident. She also has some internal injuries, Burchett said. The family is hoping...
Tennessee law will provide respite care relief for Alzheimer's caregivers
This law creates a three-year pilot program to provide home and community-based respite care to Tennesseans living with Alzheimer’s or dementia and their caregivers.
ZDNet
Best online colleges in Tennessee 2022
Do you work in Tennessee or hope to relocate there for a career change? Online colleges in Tennessee may be an affordable, flexible path to realizing your educational and professional plans. Tennessee's online degrees offer cheap tuition and support for working learners. These programs can prepare you for a career...
You've seen Bama rush on TikTok. Here's what it looks like at Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee Knoxville welcomed more than 6,300 new students for Move-In Week, the biggest class in the university's history, according to UT. As students prepare for the semester, UT Panhellenic Recruitment 2022 is getting started. UTK Parking & Transit tweeted photos of the more...
TBI: New study shows 1,442 simple assaults targeting law enforcement in Tennessee during 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — On Monday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released its annual report about the volume and nature of crimes targeting law enforcement officers in the state. The report found that simple assault was the most common kind of violent crime reported against law enforcement in 2021, with...
Smokies: Parking pass requirement, camping fee increase coming in 2023
The National Park Service has authorized permission for the Great Smoky Mountains National Park to offer an annual tag, the Park it Forward parking tag program, plus an increase in camping fees beginning next year.
