Read full article on original website
Related
14news.com
Henderson Co. Jailer retiring at end of month
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County Jailer, Amy Brady, is retiring August 31. She’s worked at the jail since May of 1997. She was appointed jailer in 2017 and then ran unopposed. She says she’s leaving to spend more time with family and friends, including her first grandchild.
14news.com
Man sentenced for embezzling $87K from Gibson Co. employer
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Patrick Garrett, 33, of Evansville, has been sentenced to 16 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to charges of wire fraud, bank fraud and money laundering. According to court documents, Garrett was employed as a Sales Specialist for a business in Gibson County. Officials say...
clayconews.com
KSP MURDER INVESTIGATION AFTER DECEASED MALE LOCATED BY DEPUTIES IN LOGAN COUNTY, KENTUCKY
LEWISBURG, KY (August 15, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Thursday, August 12th just before 11:00 PM, KSP Post 3 was requested by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a death investigation in the Lewisburg community. Logan County deputies had responded to 3904 Deer Lick Road and located a deceased male near his residence.
Court documents: Man sentenced for embezzling over $87,000
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Patrick Garrett, 33, of Evansville, was sentenced to 16 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to charges of wire fraud, bank fraud and money laundering. According to court documents, Garrett was employed as a Sales Specialist for a business located in Gibson County, Indiana. From April 9, 2021, to July 16, 2021, Garrett devised and executed a […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
GCSO: Be wary of this new scam
The Gibson County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) informed Eyewitness News of a recent scam going on.
wevv.com
705 new weekly COVID-19 cases reported in western Kentucky counties
The Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) released its weekly COVID-19 update on Tuesday. According to GRDHD, there were 705 new positive cases of the virus identified over the last week in its western Kentucky area. Here's where GRDHD reported the new cases:. Daviess County: 347 new positive cases. Hancock...
14news.com
DCSO: 3 arrested with fentanyl-laced drugs, marijuana in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office confirmed three people were arrested after deputies executed a search warrant on Sunday. According to a press release, the Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police conducted the search warrant at 1501 Richbrook Trace in Owensboro around 2:15 p.m.
wkdzradio.com
Law Enforcement Warns Of Attempted Cattle Theft
A possible attempted theft of cattle has the Trigg County Sheriff’s Office warning the community to check on cattle and report any suspicious activity. Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree says they were called to a farm near Broadbent Boulevard after a report of a gate lock that had been tampered with and found the lock had been damaged by gunfire.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wvih.com
Driver Indicted For Murder
A Graham man is in jail after a Muhlenberg County Grand Jury returned indictment warrants on Friday for a wreck that happened in October 2021. Danny Cobb, 59, was charged with two counts of murder and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs. On Tuesday, October 19, 2021,...
wrul.com
White County Sheriff’s Weekend Report
There was one arrest and one report of Criminal Damage to Property made to the White County Sheriff’s Department over the weekend. A Norris City woman advised the White County Sheriff’s Department that she had been a victim of Criminal Damage to Property. 42 year old Megan Campbell told Reporting Officer Sgt. Craig Poole that a gate had been damaged and taken off the hinges of the posts. Campbell stated that the gate was fine on Saturday at around 5:30pm and that the gate was noticed to be damaged at around 7am Sunday morning. She believed that the gate was taken off so the subject or subjects could gain entrance onto her or her neighbor’s property, which she stated was private and posted as a joint effort between the two to ward off trespassers. No further information has been available at this time.
14news.com
Evansville family and Webster Co. community react to loss of murder victim
DIXON, Ky. (WFIE) - An Evansville family and Webster County community members are still in shock about a murder that happened over the weekend in their area. On Saturday, troopers with the Kentucky State Police say 47-year-old William Virgin called Webster County Dispatch and told operators that he strangled his girlfriend to death. Once officials arrived on scene, they say they found the dead body of 32-year-old Heather Davidson.
Arrests made after drug bust in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Detectives say two women and a man were arrested Sunday afternoon after a search warrant uncovered drugs in an Owensboro apartment. Officials with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office said they worked alongside the Kentucky State Police to search the home at the 1500 block of Richbrooke Trace. Authorities say they found […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fort Campbell soldier killed in Kentucky shooting
A soldier stationed at Fort Campbell was killed over the weekend in Kentucky.
14news.com
UPDATE: Man and juvenile cousin arrested following shooting at Evansville apartment complex
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police arrested two people following a shooting at an apartment complex Tuesday morning. Dispatch says that happened around 6:30 a.m. in the 4900 block of Fairmont Drive. Police say when they arrived on scene they found one person shot. According to a press release, a...
foxlexington.com
McCraken County jail contractor charged with rape
PADUCAH, Ky. (FOX 56) – A contractor at the McCraken County Jail has been charged with rape on Friday. Kentucky State Police was asked to investigate reports of sexual misconduct between a female employee and an inmate inside the jail facility. The employee was contracted as kitchen staff, according...
whvoradio.com
Name Released In Fatal Trigg County Crash
Authorities have released the name of a Cadiz woman that was killed in a wreck on New Hope Road at Meador Cemetery Road in Trigg County Sunday afternoon. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called just before 4 p.m. for a single-vehicle wreck with a woman that was ejected and possibly deceased.
Have you seen them? Police seek local theft suspect’s identity
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — Police are now hoping to identify a person they accuse of stealing items from numerous vehicles in Hopkins County. The Madisonville Police Department says the thefts happened early Saturday morning around 4:05 in the area of Hillcrest Drive East and South Drive. The department shared images of the accused individual on […]
wnky.com
Attorney General Cameron announces indictment of Webster County Sheriff
Attorney General Daniel Cameron is taking credit for the indictment of Webster County Sheriff Donald Jones of Sebree. Jones is being charged with official misconduct and tampering with a witness. Cameron announced in a release that action by his special prosecutions unit resulted in the the grand jury’s decision today...
14news.com
Madisonville police asking for help identifying alleged thief
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Madisonville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say stole several items from multiple vehicles. According to a social media post, those thefts happened in the East Hillcrest Drive and South Hillcrest Drive areas. MPD says anyone with...
14news.com
Pedestrian seriously hurt in Owensboro hit and run
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police are investigating a hit and run, where they say a pedestrian was seriously hurt. It happened around 4:45 p.m. Monday the 200 block of Sutton Lane. Police wouldn’t give many details, but family members tell us the driver took off, leaving the pedestrian behind....
Comments / 1