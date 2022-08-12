Read full article on original website
Anonymous reporting systems in schools can reduce violence, increase student connectedness
Students are more likely to report warning signs of potentially threatening behavior if an anonymous reporting system is available to them, according to a new study led by researchers at the University of Michigan. The study, conducted in collaboration with the Sandy Hook Promise Foundation and the first randomized control...
The W-Curve Model: Understanding a new college student's experience
The W-Curve Model was first proposed in 1963 to explain adjustment to culture shock. Starting college is a culture shock for many young people. It is often the first time students are away from home for an extended period. Freshman year is known for new experiences, but it also presents...
Children found to change their views on gender stereotypes when read books that give other views
A team of psychology researchers from the University of Amsterdam, Western Washington University, the University of British Columbia and the University of Toronto, has found that reading books to children that have female characters working with math to solve problems reduces stereotypes that have been found to turn women away from interest in STEM careers. The group has written a paper describing experiments they conducted that involved reading to children and what they learned by doing so and have posted it on the open access site PLOS ONE.
