Phys.org
Scientists clarify how best known superconductor works
In a series of experiments on lanthanum superhydride with impurities, researchers from Skoltech, Lebedev Physical Institute of RAS and their colleagues from the United States, Germany and Japan, have established the mechanism behind the highest-temperature superconductivity in polyhydrides observed to date. Reported in Advanced Materials, the discovery paves the way for future studies pursuing materials that conduct electricity with zero resistance at or close to room temperature. Those would come in handy for superconducting electronics and quantum computers, maglev trains, MRI machines, particle accelerators, and perhaps even nuclear fission reactors and lossless power lines, if you're into that kind of thing.
Phys.org
Pulsed light technology effectively kills harmful pathogens in new study
A light-based, food sanitization technique successfully eliminated multiple harmful pathogens in a new study carried out by Penn State researchers. The pulsed light technique shows promise as an effective alternative to the chemical, heat and water-based antimicrobial technologies commonly used in the food industry—and could be applicable more generally in sanitized environments such as hospitals, water treatment facilities and pharmaceutical plants, according to the researchers.
Phys.org
High school students describe two new species of scorpions
California now has two new scorpions on its list of species, thanks to the efforts of two keen-eyed high school students from the Bay Area and the California Academy of Sciences. Harper Forbes and Prakrit Jain, avid users on the community science platform iNaturalist, discovered the new-to-science scorpions while trawling the thousands of observations uploaded by other users in the state.
Phys.org
Nuclear war would cause a global famine and kill billions, study finds
More than 5 billion people would die of hunger following a full-scale nuclear war between the U.S. and Russia, according to a global study led by Rutgers climate scientists that estimates post-conflict crop production. "The data tell us one thing: We must prevent a nuclear war from ever happening," said...
Phys.org
Humans have totally altered small mammal communities in just a few centuries
Researchers have found that small mammal communities today are fundamentally different from even a few centuries ago, during North America's pre-colonial past. They identified small mammal remains from the Anthropocene and archaeological Holocene along a geographical area with varying degrees of human impact and examined diversity across these sites and time periods. Optimistically, the researchers also found that even small, protected spaces can conserve native small mammal communities, highlighting their important role in urban conservation projects.
Phys.org
Climate model suggests global warming has already doubled the risk of California megaflood
A pair of researchers, one with the Climate and Global Dynamics Laboratory at the National Center for Atmospheric Research in Boulder, Colorado, the other with the Institute of Environment and Sustainability at the University of California, Los Angeles, has found evidence suggesting that global warming is increasing the chances of much of California experiencing a megaflood in the coming decades. In their paper published in the journal Science Advances, Xingying Huang and Daniel Swain describe their analysis of the impact of global warming on the creation of atmospheric rivers over the Pacific Ocean and what it could mean to people living in California.
Phys.org
Similarity of hepatocytes from liver and from stem cells improved
Research with stem cells is becoming increasingly important, because stem cells can develop into any body cell—skin cells, nerve cells or organ cells such as liver cells, the so-called hepatocytes. Stem cells can therefore be used, for example, in therapy for organ damage or as an alternative to animal experiments.
Phys.org
Image: Burning in Botswana
Large wildland fires commonly burn in sub-Saharan Africa from August to October, late in the dry season. In Botswana, a period of quiet fire activity in early August 2022 was short lived as several active blazes filled the sky with smoke by mid-month. Some of the country's larger, smokier fires...
Phys.org
Chicken bones and snail shells help archaeologists to date ancient town's destruction
According to new research, the combined analysis of animal and plant remains, as well as written evidence, is leading to more precise dating of archaeological finds. "We can now often determine not only the year, but also the season. This allows us to reconstruct the events that produced the finds much more precisely," say archaeologists Prof. Dr. Achim Lichtenberger from the Cluster of Excellence "Religion and Politics" at the University of Münster and his Tel Aviv University colleague Prof. Oren Tal.
Phys.org
Canada's disappearing 'average farmer' means one-size-fits-all policies no longer work
Canada's agriculture industry has been undergoing significant changes over the past 45 years. Since the 1970s, the number of farms has been steadily declining, but not all farms have been impacted equally—mid-size farms have been hit the hardest, as the number of small and large farms increases. The mid-size...
Phys.org
Unexpected quantum effects in natural double-layer graphene
An international research team led by the University of Göttingen has detected novel quantum effects in high-precision studies of natural double-layer graphene and has interpreted them together with the University of Texas at Dallas using their theoretical work. This research provides new insights into the interaction of the charge carriers and the different phases, and contributes to the understanding of the processes involved. The LMU in Munich and the National Institute for Materials Science in Tsukuba, Japan, were also involved in the research. The results were published in Nature.
Phys.org
Do wind instruments disperse COVID aerosol droplets?
During the COVID-19 pandemic, many live musical events and festivals were postponed and even canceled to protect musicians and audience members. When they started performing again, many groups resorted to performing with remote or limited crowds. They also adapted their repertoire to promote pieces featuring strings and made significant changes in the number of musicians and their positions in the auditorium.
Phys.org
Managing the climate disaster
Researchers in South Korea discuss how we must adapt our approaches to disaster management to help us cope with the potentially devastating effects of climate change. Writing in the International Journal of Business Continuity and Risk Management, the team uses qualitative content analysis to describe and analyze the three levels of natural disaster management. These three levels—international, national, and local—are considered in the context of three proposed stages of climate change—before climate change, the first half, and the second half.
Phys.org
Study shows cryopreserved mussel larvae can survive and develop into adult mussels
A long-term study has shown that adult mussels can grow from cryopreserved larvae without compromising the quality of the next generation's offspring, neither for cryopreservation nor post-thawing development of them. The Mediterranean mussel Mytilus galloprovincialis is one of the most farmed molluscs worldwide. This is the first time M. galloprovincialis...
Phys.org
Drought: Why some UK trees are losing their leaves in August
Britain is suffering its worst drought since the 1970s, with dry weather expected until October. Many parks and lawns are now more straw than grass, but some trees and other plants have responded in a more surprising way: by losing their leaves. It is likely that this exceptionally dry weather...
Phys.org
Research shows pairing herbicides with prescribed burning improves downy brome control
Downy brome is an annual winter grass invading millions of acres of western rangelands and wildlands. It emerges early in the spring while native perennials are still dormant and creates dense mats of litter as it dies back at the end of its growing season. As a result, it can outcompete native vegetation and increase both the frequency and severity of wildfires.
Phys.org
NASA's Europa Clipper spacecraft kicks assembly into high gear
The core of NASA's Europa Clipper spacecraft has taken center stage in the Spacecraft Assembly Facility at the agency's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California. Standing 10 feet (3 meters) high and 5 feet (1.5 meters) wide, the craft's main body will for the next two years be the focus of attention in the facility's ultra-hygienic High Bay 1 as engineers and technicians assemble the spacecraft for its launch to Jupiter's moon Europa in October 2024.
Phys.org
Discovering the reason for year-round abundance of marine predators in the Great Australian Bight
Oceanographers have discovered more about why the eastern Great Australian Bight supports a year-round abundance of marine predators, including different whale species and white sharks which attract cage divers and filmmakers inspired by the Hollywood blockbuster "Jaws." For the first time, experts from Flinders University and the South Australian Research...
Phys.org
Single-shot ultrafast multiplexed coherent diffraction imaging method
In a study published in Photonics Research, researchers from Shanghai Institute of Optics and Fine Mechanics (SIOM) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) has proposed a new scheme for single-shot ultrafast multimodal coherent diffraction imaging that realizes ultrafast time-resolved real-time phase imaging. The scheme is based on the principle...
Phys.org
Factors in the severity of heat stroke in China
Heat waves are predicted to be more frequent, intense, and longer lasting as the climate warms. This year, for example, India, Europe, and the United States all have experienced record-breaking heat. Not only do heat-related deaths soar during these events, but heat-related diseases are also triggered. Heat stroke, in particular, is a serious condition that can trigger multiple organ tissue injuries, neurological morbidity, and, in some cases, death. In China, recorded data on heat stroke morbidity are lacking. Therefore, the connections between heat stroke and meteorological data, like relative humidity, are difficult to determine at larger, citywide scales.
