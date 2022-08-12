A pair of researchers, one with the Climate and Global Dynamics Laboratory at the National Center for Atmospheric Research in Boulder, Colorado, the other with the Institute of Environment and Sustainability at the University of California, Los Angeles, has found evidence suggesting that global warming is increasing the chances of much of California experiencing a megaflood in the coming decades. In their paper published in the journal Science Advances, Xingying Huang and Daniel Swain describe their analysis of the impact of global warming on the creation of atmospheric rivers over the Pacific Ocean and what it could mean to people living in California.

