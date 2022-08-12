Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Stranger Things Star Joseph Quinn Gets Imagined as the MCU's Mr. Fantastic in New Fan Art
Marvel Studios has been teasing the multiverse throughout most of their Phase 4 projects like Loki, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. No Way Home featured characters from alternate universes that were set in previous Spider-Man films, and the Doctor Strange sequel gave us the first introduction to mutants and the Fantastic Four. John Krasinski played an alternate version of Mr. Fantastic in Multiverse of Madness that gets massacred by the Scarlet Witch, so now fans are throwing their choices of who could play the character in the main Marvel Cinematic Universe. One artist seems to think that Stranger Things 4 breakout Joseph Quinn would be a great choice for the MCU's Reed Richards.
ComicBook
Echo Set Photo Reveals New Look at Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin
Kingpin is about to be really busy in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In addition to confirmation Vincent D'Onofrio's fan-favorite villain would return in Daredevil: Born Again, the character is also set to appear in Disney+'s Echo. Though Marvel Studios has yet to confirm D'Onofrio's involvement in the Alaqua Cox-starring series, recent photos from the Atlanta-based set show the actor walking around in his iconic Kingpin look.
ComicBook
Batman vs Robin Trailer Released
The pulse-pounding trailer for the DC miniseries Batman vs. Robin has arrived. Writer Mark (Batman/Superman: World's Finest) and artist Mahmud Asrar (Conan the Barbarian) are pitting The Dark Knight and The Boy Wonder against each other in the five-issue limited series that spins out of Waid's Batman/Superman title and the "Shadow War" crossover between Batman, Robin, and Deathstroke Inc. The trailer promises, "A Wayne Will Rise, and A Wayne Will Fall," which should be enough of a tease to whet the appetite of DC fans. Each of the five issues will be oversized at 48 pages.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Star Josh Segarra Reveals What He Wants Next for Pug in the MCU
Josh Segarra is one of the few actors to appear in both Marvel and DC projects. He cut his comic book teeth on The CW's Arrow as the villainous Prometheus and soon, he'll officially join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Augustus "Pug" Pugliese. During the events of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Pug works closely alongside Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters and if we know anything about the MCU, it's that the character won't be done there.
ComicBook
DeWanda Wise Clarifies Thoughts on a Jurassic Park / Fast & Furious Crossover
Universal Studios has been having a pretty great year at the box office, with blockbuster franchises that are definitely striking a chord with audiences. Among them are the Jurassic and Fast & Furious sagas, which have been the subject of years worth of jokes about the two of them potentially crossing over. DeWanda Wise, who joined the Jurassic franchise as Kayla Watts in the recent Jurassic World Dominion, previously encouraged the possibility during the film's initial press tour — and now she's adding even more context to her comments. While speaking to ComicBook.com in celebration of the home release of Dominion's extended cut, Wise argued that the initial suggestion she made snowballed out of control, but that she still stands by the notion that it would be fun to see onscreen.
ComicBook
Chip Zdarsky, Jorge Jimenez, and Belen Ortega Talk Batman #127
Batman is no stranger to challenges and intimidating foes — he is Gotham's protector, after all, territory that comes with some distinctive and larger than life enemies and threats. But on the pages of DC's ongoing Batman series, the Dark Knight is currently facing a threat that is unlike anything we've seen before, something was recently revealed to be a bit more personal: Failsafe, a robotic enemy that seems to know Batman's every move and every thought even before he can think or move who is determined to shut Batman down for good. The most recent installment, Batman #126, alluded to Failsafe being one of Batman's own creations leading to the stunning reveal of the return of Zur-En-Arrh.
ComicBook
Jurassic World Dominion Director Colin Trevorrow Explains Why the Extended Edition Is the Version You Should See
After debuting in theaters a couple of months ago, Jurassic World Dominion has made its way home with a version that we didn't get to see on the big screen. The Jurassic World Dominion Extended Edition that is featured on the digital and physical releases of the film is 14 minutes longer than the one shown in theaters, and it represents the original, completed cut that director Colin Trevorrow presented to Universal. Ultimately, he was asked to cut a good chunk of footage before the movie could be release.
ComicBook
The Weekly Pull: Batman: One Bad Day, X-Men Unlimited, Barbaric, and More
It's almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull.
ComicBook
One Piece: Red Producer Reveals How the Film's Story Came to Life
One Piece Film: Red is now working its way through theaters across Japan, and the producer behind the movie revealed how the new feature film's story came to life. Eiichiro Oda's original manga series has kicked off the 25th Anniversary of it first hitting the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and the franchise is celebrating in some pretty huge ways. Not only is the manga itself reaching its final saga of the series overall, but the anime franchise is branching out with a musical new film highlighting a key character tied to Red-Haired Shanks' past.
ComicBook
Former WWE Star Teases Reunion with United States Champion Bobby Lashley
Bobby Lashley is back to his dominating ways. "The All-Mighty" kicked off the year in a big way, dethroning then-WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at WWE Royal Rumble. Lashley would drop that title just three weeks later at WWE Elimination Chamber, despite not getting the chance to properly defend it. He would then set his sights on Omos, ending the Nigerian Giant's undefeated streak at WWE WrestleMania 38 this past April. It wouldn't take long for Lashley to decorate his waist once again, as he captured the WWE United States Title from Theory at WWE Money in the Bank.
WWE・
ComicBook
Former AEW Star Quietly Returns to the Ring for WWE
Brandi Rhodes, up until this past week, had not wrestled in any capacity since the Jan. 26 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation in Cleveland, Ohio. Both she and her husband, Cody Rhodes, would depart from the promotion the following month. But while Cody returned to action for WWE with plenty of fanfare at WrestleMania 38, there was no word on what Brandi's future in the ring would be. However, PWInsider is now reporting that Rhodes competed at an in-house live event at the WWE Performance Center this past weekend. Cameras weren't rolling so there's no video evidence and she's not listed on NXT's internal roster, so it's unclear what her next step in the company will be. Stay tuned for more updates.
WWE・
ComicBook
She-Hulk: Watch Tatiana Maslany and Mark Ruffalo Attempt To Explain the Show in 15 Seconds
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is hitting Disney+ on Thursday and will feature the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk and the return of Mark Ruffalo as her cousin, Bruce Banner/Hulk. Marvel and Disney+ have been having some fun promoting the new show and even put a She-Hulk dating profile up on Tinder. Yesterday, the official Marvel Studios Instagram account shared a cute video of Maslany and Ruffalo trying to explain the show in 15 seconds.
ComicBook
Doctor Strange Star Benedict Cumberbatch Aiding Fan Being Pushed Goes Viral
Doctor Strange star Benedict Cumberbatch is going viral for defending a fan. On TikTok and Facebook, there are tons of people loving the Marvel actor's quick action in protecting someone during a recent moment in public. Fans are notorious for rushing to see their favorite stars out and about. In the video, a young lady is trying to get an autograph, but being shoved from behind. Cumberbatch brings the entire moment to a halt to have the crowd stop pushing the woman. Then, he doesn't accept the apology for it and directs the people who were pushing to apologize to the person in front instead. It's a nice gesture from a Marvel actor who has had a lot of them recently. The lady got her picture and hopefully the other people in that scrum can think about what they did and do better next time. You can check out the video for yourself down below!
ComicBook
Man-Thing Director Explains How Ang Lee's Hulk Changed the Cult Classic
Before the Marvel Cinematic Universe dominated Hollywood, nearly every studio in town had its hand in the proverbial Marvel pie. The X-Men and Fantastic Four found themselves at Fox while the Spider-Man family resided with Sony. Beyond that, rights for other lesser-known characters were all over the place. Universal had its stake in the Incredible Hulk and the green giant's stable of supporting characters, New Line had Blade and a few others; even Lionsgate had Man-Thing.
ComicBook
Marvel's Midnight Suns: Wolverine Gameplay Trailer Released
Marvel's Midnight Suns developer Firaxis Games and 2K are continuing to release new character-specific trailers for the upcoming video game despite the title's recent delay. The Marvel-branded video game is now set to release at some point before March 31, 2023 for a number of platforms, but no definitive release date has been announced. For now, however, fans will have to be satisfied with new trailers every so often like the one focusing on Wolverine's gameplay in the upcoming turn-based, tactical video game.
ComicBook
One Piece Producer Reveals Which Anime Film Gave Him the Most Grief
One Piece: Red is the next big animated adventure for the Straw Hats on the big screen, seeing the return of Red-Haired Shanks along with the introduction of his daughter Uta. Recently, we here at Comicbook.com had the chance to chat with the producer of the film, Shinji Shimizu, as he talked about the fifteenth film of the franchise while also discussing which anime project that he worked on was the most challenging of his career.
ComicBook
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Star Felt Cheated Out of a Movie
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine maintains a dedicated fan following years after the show went off the air, leading to the crowd-funded documentary What We Left Behind: Looking Back at Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. More recently, Star Trek: Lower Decks creator Mike McMahan confirmed that the USS Cerritos crew will be spending an entire episode at the Deep Space 9 space station in its upcoming third season. Penny Johnson Jerald, now one of the stars of The Orville: New Horizons, appeared in 15 episode of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, guest-starring as Kasidy Yates, the captain of a freighter who falls in love with Capt. Benjamin Sisko. Speaking to Heavy, Johnson Jerald looked back on her time playing the character.
ComicBook
One-Punch Man Cliffhanger Brings Major Hero Back to Life
One-Punch Man has finally brought the super lengthy Human Monster saga to an end with its latest chapters, and the cliffhanger from the newest entry has brought a major hero back to life! Yusuke Murata's illustrated version of ONE's original webcomic has finally ended the Garou saga after seven long years of work, and with it tested Saitama with one of his toughest opponents yet. This resulted in Saitama himself getting stronger than ever, but all the while he had gotten into the fight with Garou under intense circumstances in the first place following the death of a major hero.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Writer Reveals Which Comics Inspired MCU Series
Marvel Studios is getting ready to release their next big Disney+ series with the upcoming She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. She-Hulk is already receiving some great reactions and looks to continue the studios streak on the streaming service. Charlie Cox will make his big return as Daredevil in the series donning his iconic yellow and red suit from the comic books, and if you were wondering what other elements we could see from the source material, you're in luck. ComicBook.com recently got the chance to sit down with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Head Writer Jessica Gao and director Kat Coiro where they gave us the scoop on which comics inspired the series.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Writer Reveals Why Abomination Returned in Shang-Chi
Last summer, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings took a trip to an underground fighting ring where the titular hero saw Wong of Doctor Strange fame fighting Abomination of Incredible Hulk notoriety. The appearance of Abomination in the film was the first time the Marvel Cinematic Universe had featured the character on screen since 2008's The Incredible Hulk. A One-Shot short film titled The Consultant had referenced the character since but, otherwise, Abomination was seemingly all but a thing of the past for a decade. This changed when She-Hulk writer Jessica Gao decided she wanted to feature him in the upcoming She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, getting Tim Roth back into his Incredible Hulk role more than decade later.
