Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun will be coming back for its highly anticipated third season later this Fall, and it is getting ready for its premiere by revealing the first synopsis and how many episodes the new season will be sticking around for. The second season came to an end with the reveal that Iruma-kun and the rest of his class need to quickly reach a much higher rank in order to keep their current high grade classroom. But with the third season now fast approaching, fans have gotten to know a little more about what to expect next as Iruma heads into his second term.

COMICS ・ 3 HOURS AGO