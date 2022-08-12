Read full article on original website
Stranger Things 4 Still Hanging Around Netflix Top 10
More than a month after the final two episodes of the season were released, Stranger Things 4 is still one of the most popular shows on Netflix. Yes, the latest season of Stranger Things already broke records and gave Netflix its biggest-ever English-language TV season debut. However, the episodes were released back in May and July. It's now the middle of August and Stranger Things still hasn't fallen out of the Top 10.
One Piece: Red Producer Reveals How the Film's Story Came to Life
One Piece Film: Red is now working its way through theaters across Japan, and the producer behind the movie revealed how the new feature film's story came to life. Eiichiro Oda's original manga series has kicked off the 25th Anniversary of it first hitting the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and the franchise is celebrating in some pretty huge ways. Not only is the manga itself reaching its final saga of the series overall, but the anime franchise is branching out with a musical new film highlighting a key character tied to Red-Haired Shanks' past.
One Piece Producer Reveals Which Anime Film Gave Him the Most Grief
One Piece: Red is the next big animated adventure for the Straw Hats on the big screen, seeing the return of Red-Haired Shanks along with the introduction of his daughter Uta. Recently, we here at Comicbook.com had the chance to chat with the producer of the film, Shinji Shimizu, as he talked about the fifteenth film of the franchise while also discussing which anime project that he worked on was the most challenging of his career.
Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun Season 3 Reveals Episode Count, Synopsis
Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun will be coming back for its highly anticipated third season later this Fall, and it is getting ready for its premiere by revealing the first synopsis and how many episodes the new season will be sticking around for. The second season came to an end with the reveal that Iruma-kun and the rest of his class need to quickly reach a much higher rank in order to keep their current high grade classroom. But with the third season now fast approaching, fans have gotten to know a little more about what to expect next as Iruma heads into his second term.
She-Hulk Writer Teases Post-Credits Scene Answers a Very Definitive Question in the MCU
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is getting ready for its big debut on Disney+, and creator/head writer Jessica Gao cannot wait to see Marvel fans react to the "tag" (aka post-credits scene) at the end of Episode 1! ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast was at the premiere for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and got the chance to talk with Jessica Gao on the red carpet. When asked what she is excited for Marvel fans to see in the series, Gao had a clear moment in mind:
Rick and Morty Creators on Marvel Taking on the Multiverse
Marvel is now in the midst of expanding their films to include an entire multiverse of potential stories, and the series creators behind Rick and Morty shared their thoughts on how the studio is taking on their version of the multiverse! The original animated series is working on its highly anticipated return to Adult Swim in just a few weeks with the sixth season, and the end of the fifth season had completely changed how the series defined its version of the multiverse. It's something fans have been curious to see play out even more, and the creators behind the series have been keeping an eye on Marvel's multiverse to see how that develops.
One-Punch Man Cliffhanger Brings Major Hero Back to Life
One-Punch Man has finally brought the super lengthy Human Monster saga to an end with its latest chapters, and the cliffhanger from the newest entry has brought a major hero back to life! Yusuke Murata's illustrated version of ONE's original webcomic has finally ended the Garou saga after seven long years of work, and with it tested Saitama with one of his toughest opponents yet. This resulted in Saitama himself getting stronger than ever, but all the while he had gotten into the fight with Garou under intense circumstances in the first place following the death of a major hero.
She-Hulk: Watch Tatiana Maslany and Mark Ruffalo Attempt To Explain the Show in 15 Seconds
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is hitting Disney+ on Thursday and will feature the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk and the return of Mark Ruffalo as her cousin, Bruce Banner/Hulk. Marvel and Disney+ have been having some fun promoting the new show and even put a She-Hulk dating profile up on Tinder. Yesterday, the official Marvel Studios Instagram account shared a cute video of Maslany and Ruffalo trying to explain the show in 15 seconds.
She-Hulk Writer Reveals Which Comics Inspired MCU Series
Marvel Studios is getting ready to release their next big Disney+ series with the upcoming She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. She-Hulk is already receiving some great reactions and looks to continue the studios streak on the streaming service. Charlie Cox will make his big return as Daredevil in the series donning his iconic yellow and red suit from the comic books, and if you were wondering what other elements we could see from the source material, you're in luck. ComicBook.com recently got the chance to sit down with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Head Writer Jessica Gao and director Kat Coiro where they gave us the scoop on which comics inspired the series.
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Star Felt Cheated Out of a Movie
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine maintains a dedicated fan following years after the show went off the air, leading to the crowd-funded documentary What We Left Behind: Looking Back at Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. More recently, Star Trek: Lower Decks creator Mike McMahan confirmed that the USS Cerritos crew will be spending an entire episode at the Deep Space 9 space station in its upcoming third season. Penny Johnson Jerald, now one of the stars of The Orville: New Horizons, appeared in 15 episode of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, guest-starring as Kasidy Yates, the captain of a freighter who falls in love with Capt. Benjamin Sisko. Speaking to Heavy, Johnson Jerald looked back on her time playing the character.
DeWanda Wise Clarifies Thoughts on a Jurassic Park / Fast & Furious Crossover
Universal Studios has been having a pretty great year at the box office, with blockbuster franchises that are definitely striking a chord with audiences. Among them are the Jurassic and Fast & Furious sagas, which have been the subject of years worth of jokes about the two of them potentially crossing over. DeWanda Wise, who joined the Jurassic franchise as Kayla Watts in the recent Jurassic World Dominion, previously encouraged the possibility during the film's initial press tour — and now she's adding even more context to her comments. While speaking to ComicBook.com in celebration of the home release of Dominion's extended cut, Wise argued that the initial suggestion she made snowballed out of control, but that she still stands by the notion that it would be fun to see onscreen.
Jurassic World Dominion Director Colin Trevorrow Explains Why the Extended Edition Is the Version You Should See
After debuting in theaters a couple of months ago, Jurassic World Dominion has made its way home with a version that we didn't get to see on the big screen. The Jurassic World Dominion Extended Edition that is featured on the digital and physical releases of the film is 14 minutes longer than the one shown in theaters, and it represents the original, completed cut that director Colin Trevorrow presented to Universal. Ultimately, he was asked to cut a good chunk of footage before the movie could be release.
New Mortal Kombat Movie Gets First Trailer
After first being spotted online not long ago, Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind has now been confirmed by Warner Bros. with a new trailer released this week. The new Mortal Kombat movie is the latest in the series of animated movies within the fighting game universe and stars Kenshi, the Mortal Kombat fighter that's been playable periodically throughout the games. Other characters were spotted, too, but the film itself does not yet have a confirmed release date.
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Shifts Focus to Denji's Human Nature
Chainsaw Man is set to be the biggest new anime this fall season. Focusing on the trials and tribulations of Denji, the new Chainsaw Devil, the bloody Shonen protagonist will transform into his Chainsaw Man form throughout, while mostly sticking to his human self when not in life or death battles. Now, one cosplayer has brought to life the human side of the protagonist created by Tatsuki Fujimoto, who will have a big presence on the small screen later this year.
New Lord of the Rings Game Announced
A new video game tied to Middle-earth and The Lord of the Rings has today been announced to be in development. Although details on the project are still incredibly sparse, this game itself is being published by Private Division, which is the label behind projects like The Outer Worlds and Hades. And as for the game's developer, it happens to be coming from a studio that has direct ties to The Lord of the Rings film franchise.
Academy CEO Bill Kramer Lays Out Some New Goals, Talks 2023 Oscar Show Producers & Plans In “Exclusive” Interview To Membership
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences today not only sent out its latest edition of their digital newsletter, A. Frame, to its entire 10,000-plus membership, its also alerted press and made it available to them just an hour later. The reason for all this? An “exclusive” interview with new CEO Bill Kramer, who replaced Dawn Hudson last month. Ramping up the public face of AMPAS’ efforts to be more transparent — not just in the media but also to its members — is a priority, and this A. Frame interview certainly marks the emergence of a new era for...
Netflix's The Sandman Nearly Doubles Streaming Numbers in Week 2
The Sandman has enjoyed a massive couple of weeks on Netflix. The first couple of days on the service were enough to make the acclaimed new series the most-watched show on Netflix in its opening weekend. In its second week, however, The Sandman had a full seven days to put up numbers for Netflix and it nearly managed to double its output from the previous week.
She-Hulk Writer Reveals Why Abomination Returned in Shang-Chi
Last summer, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings took a trip to an underground fighting ring where the titular hero saw Wong of Doctor Strange fame fighting Abomination of Incredible Hulk notoriety. The appearance of Abomination in the film was the first time the Marvel Cinematic Universe had featured the character on screen since 2008's The Incredible Hulk. A One-Shot short film titled The Consultant had referenced the character since but, otherwise, Abomination was seemingly all but a thing of the past for a decade. This changed when She-Hulk writer Jessica Gao decided she wanted to feature him in the upcoming She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, getting Tim Roth back into his Incredible Hulk role more than decade later.
Monster Cereals Are Already Back in Stores
The final days of summer are upon us and before long at all, spooky season will be in full gear. In fact, some might say spooky season has already arrived now that the Monster Cereals have officially returned to stores. Over the past week, General Mills has been releasing Count Chocula, Franken Berry, and Boo Berry to markets around the country. Not only that, but the cereal maker has also revived a fourth monster for the season: Frute Brute is now available for the first time since 2013.
