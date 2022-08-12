Stripe the Gremlin is a playable character in MultiVersus. He's part of the Season 1 update. His release date has yet to be announced. Of all the mischievous creatures in the multiverse, few can claim responsibility for the pure, unadulterated chaos of the Gremlins. The evil leader of the first batch of Gremlins, Stripe is stronger, more intelligent, and more dangerous than the others. His mischievous mind allowed him to trick those around him and fuel his ascent to Gremlin-hood, but what use will his trickery be when faced with the power of Black Adam or the ingenuity of Rick Sanchez? We'll have to wait to find out…

