Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Neon Abyss - Cornucopia Update Trailer
Neon Abyss' Cornucopia update is available now, featuring five new bosses, nine new levels, over 60 new weapons and items, and more to the roguelite action platformer game. The update contains all content from the Call of Hades and onwards, bringing the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Win 10, and Nintendo Switch versions of Neon Abyss to parity with PC. Check out the trailer to see what to expect with the update.
IGN
Sony May Be Working on a PlayStation PC Games Launcher
Sony may be developing its own PC games launcher akin to Steam and the Epic Games Store for use with its range of PlayStation PC re-releases. As reported by VGC, the files for the PC version of Spider-Man Remastered include references to a "PlayStation PC launcher". While game files often mention content that has been scrapped, like a potential multiplayer mode in Spider-Man, it at least shows that having an independent PC launcher is an idea being floated at Sony.
IGN
First Ever Disney and Marvel Games Showcase Coming in September
A first ever Disney and Marvel Games Showcase will debut next month, featuring brand new video game announcements from the likes of Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, and more. The digital showcase will debut during the D23 Expo on September 9 and has already promised further updates on Marvel’s Midnight Suns, Amy Hennig’s Marvel ensemble game from Skydance New Media, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and Disney Dreamlight Valley.
IGN
Final Fantasy Director Naoki Yoshida Admits the Famous RPG Series is 'Currently Struggling'
Despite critical praise and commercial success for recent projects like Final Fantasy XIV and Final Fantasy VII Remake, series producer Naoki Yoshida has higher hopes for the franchise. Specifically, Yoshida thinks the series has some catching up to do with the rest of the industry. “In terms of whether Final...
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
Elden Ring Wiki Guide
"An iron bludgeon with sharp protrusions. Strinking attacks have few drawbacks, potent as they are at breaking through guards and stances, Most suited to head on slugging matches." The Mace Default Weapon Skill is Kick: Push an enemy back with a high kick. Effective against enemies who are guarding, and...
IGN
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 - Campaign Early Access Trailer
Get a peek at Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II's campaign in this latest trailer for the upcoming game. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II launches on October 28, 2022. Players who digitally pre-order Modern Warfare II will be able to play the game's campaign up to a week early beginning October 20.
IGN
How to Watch She-Hulk: Release Date and Episode Streaming Guide
With so many upcoming MCU movies and TV shows on the horizon, there's a lot of Marvel content to look forward to over the next few years. If you're waiting for the the next big MCU series to arrive, though, you won't have to wait much longer. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is coming to Disney Plus this Thursday.
IGN
The Lore of Indus: How SuperGaming is Giving Sci-Fi an Indian Touch to the Battle-Royale Title
Narrative-driven games usually have a very strong lore, which basically sets the tone for the overall gameplay experience. However, having a deep-rooted lore for a battle-royale game is kind of an oddity, but SuperGaming's Indus is still going down that path. SuperGaming’s Indus Battle Royale is an upcoming battle-royale title...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
Top Gun: Maverick - Home Digital and Blu-Ray Release Dates Announced
Buckle up, as you'll be able to watch Top Gun: Maverick from your own home beginning as soon as next week. The movie is coming to digital starting on August 23, with the physical 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray releases coming on November 1. As reported by Collider, the home...
IGN
Darkwing Duck Gets a Heroic Statue From Diamond Select Toys
Ever since the cancellation of Disney's DuckTales reboot, there hasn't been much reason for Disney Afternoon fanatics to celebrate. But there is one ray of light on the horizon, as Diamond Select Toys is teasing a new statue featuring the one and only Darkwing Duck. IGN can exclusively debut the...
IGN
5 Minutes of Fortnite X Dragon Ball Z Gameplay
Fortnite and Dragon Ball Z have come together in an unlikely collab and you can find various power ups located around the Fortnite Island, buy the Goku and Vegeta skins, and kamehameha some enemies in battle royale! Check out five minutes of Goku gameplay here.
IGN
Thymesia Wiki Guide
Welcome to IGN's guide for Thymesia. Thymesia is a punishing action RPG in the same vein as Bloodborne or Devil May Cry. Using the game's unique Plague Weapons and extensive Talent tree, create a build that fits your playstyle as you explore a plague infested world.
IGN
Beastclaw Greathammer
"Greathammer with a striking end modelled to resemble five beastly claws. The black nails protruding from golden fur are said to represent Serosh, Lord of Beasts, who went to become King Godfrey's Regent." The Beastclaw Greathammer Default Weapon Skill is Regal Beastclaw: Slam the hammer into the ground, rending the...
IGN
How God of War's Devs Rebuilt the Blades of Chaos - Art of the Level
Kratos’ journey into the mysteries of a new Norse world in 2018’s God of War takes both him and players to fantastical realms, pits us against mythical beasts, and introduces an epic cast. But at the heart of it all is Kratos’ relationship to his son Atreus. Learning what kind of father he should be in contrast to the person he was, and what kind of man he wants to raise Atreus to be, echoes in every step of his journey.
IGN
Stripe (Gremlin)
Stripe the Gremlin is a playable character in MultiVersus. He's part of the Season 1 update. His release date has yet to be announced. Of all the mischievous creatures in the multiverse, few can claim responsibility for the pure, unadulterated chaos of the Gremlins. The evil leader of the first batch of Gremlins, Stripe is stronger, more intelligent, and more dangerous than the others. His mischievous mind allowed him to trick those around him and fuel his ascent to Gremlin-hood, but what use will his trickery be when faced with the power of Black Adam or the ingenuity of Rick Sanchez? We'll have to wait to find out…
IGN
The Forgotten Saga Walkthrough
Unlike some of the previous Assassin's Creed Valhalla expansions, The Forgotten Saga introduces an entirely new rogue-like game mode. While some of the aspects are random, a large part of the expansion still follows a linear structure across all playthroughs. For more information on the different areas, enemies, and bosses you will face, see the sections below:
IGN
Hammers/Blunt Objects
This page contains a complete list of every Hammer/Blunt Object that can be found in Elden Ring. These weapons are located in a variety of different areas in The Lands Between, and there are Hammers and Warhammers that are built to suit different playstyles as well. Most of them also have a Weapon Skill that can be utilized with FP and some can be customized with Ashes of War.
IGN
Westworld Co-Creator Breaks Down the Season 4 Finale and Hopes For Season 5
This post contains full spoilers for Westworld Season 4. You can check out our Season 4 finale review here. And, if you're dying for more on the series, check out all of our burning questions after the Westworld Season 4 finale. Westworld just wrapped its fourth season, one that took...
IGN
Marika's Hammer
"Stone hammer made in the lands of the Numen, outside the Lands Between. The tool with which Queen Marika shattered the Elden Ring and Radagon attempted to repair it. The hammer partially broke upon shattering the Ring, becoming splintered with rune fragments." The Marika's Hammer Default Weapon Skill is Gold...
IGN
The Samsung Odyssey Ark is the 3-in-1 Monitor of My Dreams
For the last several years, I have used a dual-monitor setup for gaming and work. Not only is it nice to look at, but the two-screen real estate has doubled my productivity, especially during work hours. While I have been told to switch to an ultrawide like the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 for years, I've always held back, primarily because of the weird 32:9 aspect ratio. But for the last year, I have been looking to upgrade my monitors to a 4K display to take advantage of my RTX 3080 Ti graphics card.
Comments / 0