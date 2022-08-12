ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americas

Mexican officials say close to accessing trapped miners

By Pedro PARDO
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LET3d_0hEq8veQ00
Friends and relatives hold a candlelit vigil for the trapped miners /AFP

Mexican authorities said on Friday they are in a position to enter the flooded coal mine where 10 workers have been trapped for more than a week.

"We have all the conditions to go down there today... to search for and rescue" the miners, said Laura Velazquez, the civil defense national coordinator, during President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's morning press conference.

Velazquez said the rescue operation will become possible once "97 percent of the water" has been extracted from the 50-meter deep mine in the town of Agujita in the northern Coahuila state.

"The necessary resources for the search and rescue have been prepared," she added.

The water level in one of the three wells in which rescuers will try to enter has been brought down to just 70 centimeters (27 inches), from a high of 30 meters (98 feet) the day after the accident that flooded the mine, Defense Minister Luis Cresensio Sandoval said.

The other two wells still have 3.9 and 4.7 meters of water.

Authorities consider 1.5 meters to be an acceptable water level to gain access to the crudely constructed El Pinabete mine.

"In any case, we're going to continue pumping.... The process is slow but we don't want to take any risks," added Velazquez.

Since the August 3 accident, there have been no signs of life from the 10 miners trapped inside.

Five miners managed to escape following the initial accident, in which workers carrying out excavation activities hit an adjoining area full of water.

Several hundred rescuers, including soldiers and military scuba divers, are taking part in efforts to save the miners, whose relatives held a vigil Thursday night for those trapped underground.

Comments / 3

Related
AFP

Mexican border city violence leaves 11 dead, shops burned

A wave of violence in a Mexican city on the border with the United States left 11 people dead, including a radio presenter, and businesses torched, authorities said Friday. Gunmen also killed four radio station employees, including a presenter, as they were taking part in a promotional event outside a pizzeria.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

400 migrants trapped inside a locked, sweltering tractor-trailer abandoned by a smuggler on a Mexican road are rescued by villagers and workers at a nearby gas station who heard cries for help

At least 400 migrants escaped from a hot and airless tractor trailer abandoned by a smuggler in the Mexican coastal state of Veracruz on Thursday. The group was being ferried in the trailer that had logos stickers from Mexican transportation company Euro Logistic when they began to suffocate near the town of Acayucán.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Team#Miners#Coal Mine#Mexican#Defense#El Pinabete
Vice

Mexico Tried to Arrest a Cartel YouTuber and All Hell Broke Loose

The Mexican city of Guadalajara was under siege for at least 10 hours Tuesday night as a shootout between alleged members of the ruthless Jalisco New Generation Cartel and official forces took over the streets. The gunfights started Tuesday night simultaneously in several parts of the city, including the posh...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Adult migrant woman found dead in west Texas desert area after she couldn't keep up with her parents

The adult migrant daughter of a couple that had crossed the United States-Mexico border was found dead in the desert by U.S. Border Patrol agents in west Texas on Wednesday. Her parents were taken into custody after they were encountered by the National Guard near U.S. Highway 90 in Sanderson, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a statement Friday.
SANDERSON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
The Independent

Foreign Office issues Mexico travel warning after recent resort shooting

The British government is warning tourists in Mexico to be alert to the risk of being caught up in gang-related violence after a recent shooting at a beach resort.On Monday, three people sustained gunshot wounds in Playa del Carmen, which is located between Cancun and Tulum, in an incident suspected to be linked to drug cartels.In its updated travel advice, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) warned of increased violence between criminal gangs in and around tourist hotspots on Mexico’s popular Caribbean coast.It said: “Two foreign tourists were killed in Tulum, more tourists were injured during a shootout in Puerto...
TRAVEL
Vice

Wildfires Are Setting Off 100-Year-Old Bombs on WWI Battlefields

A wildfire is consuming Slovenia and as the blaze moves across areas that were once battlefields during World War I, it’s meeting century-old unexploded ordnance with deadly results. According to the Slovenian press, fire swept across a WWI-era bomb on July 22 and detonated it while firefighters worked nearby. Shrapnel buzzed the firefighters but no one was hurt. It’s just one of many such bombs that have exploded due to the fire; officials have stopped counting detonations due to their sheer number, local news reported, only marking ones that explode near roads.
ACCIDENTS
Vice

Mexico Arrested 167 Cartel Members at Once. It Did Not Go Well.

The Mexican army arrested 167 heavily armed members of a regional self-defense group “Pueblos Unidos” with ties to several Mexican drug cartels on Saturday, in one of the largest apprehensions in Mexico’s history. In addition to the arrests carried out in Michoacán, Mexican authorities seized more than...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

Hiker Left Shaken Up After Stumbling Upon Bizarre, Life-Threatening Device

A strange find left a hiker and their friends shaken up after realizing the object they found on their hike could have potentially killed them. While hiking off-trail in Bosnia, a group of hikers discovered a strange-looking cylindrical white object with spikes on one end. They instinctively stayed away from it but later posted a photo on a subreddit dedicated to identifying weird objects.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Mexico court temporarily blocks drug lord's extradition

A Mexican court on Monday temporarily blocked the extradition of a drug lord wanted for the murder of a US undercover agent, dimming Washington's hopes of a quick handover. Rafael Caro Quintero, 69, is on the FBI's list of 10 most-wanted fugitives for the kidnap, torture and murder of Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) special agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena in 1985.
WASHINGTON STATE
UPI News

Strong winds collapse stage in Spain, killing 1, officials say

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- A stage collapse during the Medusa Festival in near Valencia, Spain, early Saturday left one person dead and more than 20 others injured, police said. The Valencia government said three of those injured were listed in serious condition. The wind caused "chaos" while damaging multiple structures at the festival as well as the stage. Authorities said the "violent" winds devastated parts of the area and forced the event management team to vacate the location.
ACCIDENTS
AFP

'Decisive day' for trapped Mexican miners, president says

A major operation to rescue 10 workers trapped in a flooded coal mine in northern Mexico was approaching a crucial moment on Saturday, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said. "The main problem is the flood, although the pumping equipment is sufficient," said Lopez Obrador.
AMERICAS
AFP

Swoop on drug cartels sparks chaos in two Mexican states

Suspected drug cartel members went on the rampage in Mexico, setting fire to vehicles after a military operation targeted an apparent meeting of gang bosses, authorities said Wednesday. It is not the first time drug cartel members have sown chaos in retaliation for military operations against them.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Boat packed with 625kg of cocaine seized off Panama coast by border service

Authorities in Panama have seized a vessel packed with 625kg of cocaine.Footage shared by the National Border Service of Panama shows the moment units located a “low-profile semi-submersible boat”, which was believed to be transporting 625 packages of the drug.The boat is designed to navigate stealthily and can operate almost entirely underwater.Three Colombians have been arrested in connection with transporting the drugs from South America toward North America, the border service also confirmed.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Colombia’s first leftist president says war on drugs has ‘failed’ as he is sworn inTempers flare during local meeting over Thornton Heath explosion that killed childLiz Truss’s economic plan could put vulnerable at risk of ‘destitution’, Sunak warns
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

AFP

80K+
Followers
32K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy