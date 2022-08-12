ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Drought declared in several parts of England

By Arman SOLDIN, Anna MALPAS, James PHEBY, Ben Stansall, Ben Stansall
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FESdc_0hEq8ulh00
The UK government has officially declared a drought in several parts of England /AFP

The UK government on Friday officially declared a drought across swathes of England, following months of record low rainfall and unprecedented high temperatures in recent weeks.

At a meeting of the National Drought Group, the government's Environment Agency said the "drought trigger threshold had been met" in parts of southwestern, southern, central and eastern England.

Drought was last officially declared in England in 2018.

The agency has released a report noting that England had its driest July since 1935.

The Met Office, the UK's meteorological authority, said the period from January to June this year saw the least rainfall in England and Wales since 1976.

That summer saw the use of drastic measures such as roadside standpipes and water rationing.

This year's exceptional weather comes as France is also experiencing a record drought and battling huge wildfires.

The UK government said the move to drought status was based on factors such as rainfall, river flows and levels of groundwater and reservoirs and their impact on public water supply.

"We urge everyone to manage the amount of water they are using in this exceptionally dry period," National Drought Group chair, Harvey Bradshaw, said in a statement.

The Environment Agency and water companies "will step up their actions to manage impacts" and press ahead with their published drought plans, including measures like hosepipe bans.

It stressed that "essential supplies of water are safe."

- 'Extreme heat' -

England and parts of Wales are severely parched and three water companies -- Welsh Water, Southern Water and South East Water -- have all imposed hosepipe bans, while several others are set to follow suit.

Every month of the year except February has been drier than average, according to the Met Office.

Satellite images from July released by NASA showed dried-up brown areas extending across most of southern England and up the northeastern coast.

The source of the River Thames has dried up, and now starts from a point several miles downstream.

Meetings of the National Drought Group are convened by the Environment Agency, which monitors water levels in rivers and ground water.

The group is made up of senior decision-makers from the government and water companies, along with other affected groups such as farmers.

Water minister Steve Double said the government had "made it clear" to water companies that "it is their duty" to maintain essential supplies.

"We are better prepared than ever before for periods of dry weather, but we will continue to closely monitor the situation, including impacts on farmers and the environment," he added.

- 'Leaks' -

But critics have pointed to the billions of litres lost daily by the private water firms, whose top management are paid millions of pounds annually and which regularly pay out dividends to shareholders.

"They should actually get their fingers into action," said Claire Connarty, 61, as she visited a plant nursery in Kent, southeast of London -- where a hosepipe ban came into force Friday.

"They've got leaks all over the place but then they tell us to limit our water (use)."

Fellow shopper Barry Martin, 62, was more sympathetic, noting that leaks were inevitable and that he was trying to limit his own waste -- including by having buckets in his shower to catch excess water.

"I try not to waste," the retiree told AFP, adding that as he is on a water meter it helps keep his bills down as well as to preserve an increasingly precious resource.

The Met Office on Tuesday issued an amber warning of "extreme heat" in parts of England and Wales Thursday to Sunday, predicting possible impacts on health, transport and infrastructure.

Temperatures were expected to peak in the mid-30s Celsius on Friday and the weekend, after which some showers and thunderstorms were forecast.

Temperatures were not expected to hit the record levels seen in July, when a temperature of 40.3 degrees Celsius (104.5 degrees Fahrenheit) was recorded in Lincolnshire in northeastern England on July 20, during an unprecedented heatwave.

The National Climate Information Centre said that such high temperatures in the UK were only possible due to human-induced climate change.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Rain brings relief to France fires, but more evacuated in south

A forest fire that flared anew in southern France sent 1,000 more people fleeing while overnight rain brought blazes elsewhere in the country under control, officials said on Sunday. Meanwhile in the southwestern Gironde region around Bordeaux, a huge fire that had flared on Tuesday was under control after rain fell overnight, a senior official said.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Biggest jump in cost of living in decades expected with latest inflation figures

Experts are predicting the biggest jump in the cost of living in more than four decades, with figures released on Wednesday expected to show inflation soaring across the board.Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation will likely reach 9.8%, according to an average of analysts’ estimates calculated by Pantheon Macroeconomics, as diesel and petrol prices rose across the country.The official figures are released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) at 7am on Wednesday.It would be the highest figure since February 1982, when CPI reached 10.4%, according to ONS estimates.An inflation figure usually used to determine annual rises in some train fares...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Water Management#Water Supplies#Ground Water#Rationing#Uk#The Met Office#The Environment Agency
AFP

Walrus that attracted crowds in Oslo fjord euthanised

A walrus nicknamed Freya that attracted crowds while basking in the Oslo fjord was euthanised on Sunday, with Norway officials saying it was the only option but experts slamming an "infinitely sad" decision. - 'Incredibly sad' - Experts said the decision to euthanise Freya did not taking into account the animal's well-being.
ANIMALS
AFP

Spain, Portugal battle to control huge wildfires

Spain and neighbouring Portugal fought against large wildfires on Tuesday, while three people were badly injured after their train hurtled into a smaller Spanish blaze. Three people were badly wounded after the train they were riding on ran into flames.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Net zero, Russia war driving nascent hydrogen economy

Kevin Kendall pulls up at the only green hydrogen refuelling station in Birmingham, Britain's second-biggest city, and swiftly fills his sedan with clean gas. In Birmingham, central England, it costs about £50 ($60) to fill Kendall's Toyota Mirai with the green hydrogen that is produced at a plant next to the refuelling station.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
U.K.
Mental_Floss

5 Ways Mary I Tried to Thwart Elizabeth I

Despite being sisters, the relationship between Mary and Elizabeth Tudor was always difficult; once Mary ascended the throne, her antagonism to her younger sister became political dynamite. Mary was the only surviving child from Henry VIII’s first marriage to Katherine of Aragon, a strategic union between England and Spain. In...
SPAIN
AFP

Nadal missing from Spain's Davis Cup squad, Djokovic to play for Serbia

Rafael Nadal will sit out the group stage of the Davis Cup finals next month after not being named in the Spain team on Monday, while Novak Djokovic is set to lead group rivals Serbia. Sergi Bruguera's team will face Serbia, Canada and South Korea in Group B which is being staged in Valencia from September 13-18.
TENNIS
AFP

Polish firemen pull tonnes of dead fish from Oder river

Polish firefighters said Tuesday they had recovered 100 tonnes of dead fish from the Oder river running through Germany and Poland, deepening concerns of an environmental disaster. She confirmed that around 100 tonnes (220,500 pounds) of dead fish had been recovered since Friday. 
EUROPE
AFP

Turkey's Kenyan-born Can wins second European 10,000m title

Turkey's Kenyan-born Yasemin Can won her second European 10,000m title in Munich on Monday as a trio of world-class heavyweights guaranteed their spots in respective finals. Poland's Aleksandra Lisowska claimed the first title at the European championships, winning the women's marathon on the streets of Munich.
WORLD
AFP

AFP

80K+
Followers
32K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy