Travel

WBIR

New parking fees announced for Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — You're going to have to pay to park and pay more to camp in the Great Smoky Mountain National Park starting March 2023. Park leadership decided to adopt the 'Park it Forward' program, meaning park visitors will have to pay to park for the first time in the park's history and camping fees will increase, according to a release.
10Explores: Elkmont Nature Trail

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — With over 800 miles of trails, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park has options for outdoor adventurers of every level. For newer hikers or those looking to stretch their legs, the Elkmont Nature Trail could be an option with more to explore. The...
TVA: Consumers should expect lower power bills this fall due to milder temperatures, lower electric demand

TENNESSEE, USA — The Tennessee Valley Authority said that consumers should expect lower power bills this fall due to milder temperatures and lower electric demand. "This summer has been a perfect storm of hot weather, record‐high energy demand, and rising fuel costs," said Doug Perry, TVA's senior vice president, Commercial Energy Solutions. "We've been using every tool in our toolbox to keep your power bill as low as possible."
Local leaders across Tennessee to meet for flooding roundtable

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Flood Ready Tennessee and the Municipal Technical Advisory Service (MTAS) will host a flooding roundtable this Friday for county leaders, city officials, EMA directors, elected officials and others. Their goal is to discuss the damage caused by flooding and help regions prepare for floods so all...
Nashville mayor and Planned Parenthood to host ‘Post Roe’ forum in prep for state’s abortion ban

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee’s abortion law goes into effect on August 25, effectively banning the procedure across the state. Nashville Mayor John Cooper is hosting a "Post-Roe" forum along with Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi on Thursday, where attorneys and physicians will be answering questions. They will also discuss how people can get information and resources when those new laws go into effect.
Knoxville local news

 https://www.wbir.com/

