NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee’s abortion law goes into effect on August 25, effectively banning the procedure across the state. Nashville Mayor John Cooper is hosting a "Post-Roe" forum along with Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi on Thursday, where attorneys and physicians will be answering questions. They will also discuss how people can get information and resources when those new laws go into effect.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 5 DAYS AGO