New parking fees announced for Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — You're going to have to pay to park and pay more to camp in the Great Smoky Mountain National Park starting March 2023. Park leadership decided to adopt the 'Park it Forward' program, meaning park visitors will have to pay to park for the first time in the park's history and camping fees will increase, according to a release.
TDOC gets $200,000 grant to expand program helping offenders find housing
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Correction received a $200,000 grant to expand a program that helps offenders smoothly transition into life after prison. The program gives offenders temporary, transitional housing after they are released, giving them a place to stay while they search for more stable housing.
Great Smoky Mountains sees wettest and driest months on record in June and July 2022
Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — In just around 60 days, weather in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park set opposite records. First, it set the record for the driest month ever on record in June 2022 when only around 3 inches of rain fell in the mountains. Then,...
10Explores: Elkmont Nature Trail
Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — With over 800 miles of trails, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park has options for outdoor adventurers of every level. For newer hikers or those looking to stretch their legs, the Elkmont Nature Trail could be an option with more to explore. The...
NPS: Masks required in Great Smoky Mountains facilities due to 'high' COVID-19 transmission
Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — The National Park Service said that they notified employees and partners of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park that masks would be required inside all park facilities on Friday. They said they made the decision after monitoring the level of COVID-19 transmission in...
Good news comes for eastern Kentucky family initially denied FEMA aid for destroyed home
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. — Katie Turner and her husband closed on their first home just days before the floods that devastated eastern Kentucky. Before they ever had the chance to move in, the waters gutted the home that they’d saved so long to buy. That was hard enough....
TVA: Consumers should expect lower power bills this fall due to milder temperatures, lower electric demand
TENNESSEE, USA — The Tennessee Valley Authority said that consumers should expect lower power bills this fall due to milder temperatures and lower electric demand. "This summer has been a perfect storm of hot weather, record‐high energy demand, and rising fuel costs," said Doug Perry, TVA's senior vice president, Commercial Energy Solutions. "We've been using every tool in our toolbox to keep your power bill as low as possible."
LaFollette police officer fired at city council meeting for creating 'toxic workplace' pushing to get job back
LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. — On Friday, lawyers for Monty Miller sent paperwork to the city to preserve evidence related to his firing from the LaFollette Police Department. "Ultimately, our goal is for him to get his job back," said L. Scott Miller, Sgt. Miller's attorney. At its meeting on August...
TWRA: Body of Georgia man recovered in lower eastern Tennessee after unoccupied boat found
POLK COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said the body of a 57-year-old man was found in a Polk County lake Monday evening after they received a call about an unoccupied boat going in circles near a boat ramp. Boaters were able to board the boat and...
Deer illegally shot through head with crossbow, TWRA investigating
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is reminding Tennessee hunters that deer season is not open after finding a buck suffering with a crossbow bolt through its head outside the Nashville area. The TWRA shared photos of a deer illegally shot out of season by someone with...
School safety so far ranks as top concern on 10News' back-to-school survey
KNOXVILLE, Tenn — In late July, 10News launched a survey and invited parents to share their perspectives, concerns and successes as students return to the classroom. The survey also invited parents to share questions they may have about the upcoming school year so 10News could better report on ongoing issues related to the classroom.
Local leaders across Tennessee to meet for flooding roundtable
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Flood Ready Tennessee and the Municipal Technical Advisory Service (MTAS) will host a flooding roundtable this Friday for county leaders, city officials, EMA directors, elected officials and others. Their goal is to discuss the damage caused by flooding and help regions prepare for floods so all...
TBI: New study shows 1,442 simple assaults targeting law enforcement in Tennessee during 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — On Monday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released its annual report about the volume and nature of crimes targeting law enforcement officers in the state. The report found that simple assault was the most common kind of violent crime reported against law enforcement in 2021, with...
Nashville mayor and Planned Parenthood to host ‘Post Roe’ forum in prep for state’s abortion ban
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee’s abortion law goes into effect on August 25, effectively banning the procedure across the state. Nashville Mayor John Cooper is hosting a "Post-Roe" forum along with Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi on Thursday, where attorneys and physicians will be answering questions. They will also discuss how people can get information and resources when those new laws go into effect.
Shortage of special education teachers causing ripple effects for students, advocates say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Linkedin, ZipRecruiter and Indeed all show nearly 400 open special education positions in Tennessee. That means all of those teaching spots are empty as this school year starts. But, Tennessee isn't the only state with this issue. In fact, 48 other states report shortages as well....
Rising prices could reduce value of teacher pay raises from new state education funding formula
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — In April, Tennessee lawmakers passed the Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement (TISA) plan. It replaced a 30-year funding formula that was used to allocate funds for school districts across the state. Part of the new plan called for raises to teacher salaries. With every increase in...
TN Supreme Court selects Gov. Lee's chief legal counsel as next state attorney general
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee will have a new state attorney general starting in September. The Tennessee Supreme Court selected Jonathan Skrmetti from Franklin to serve as the next attorney general. Skrmetti has served as Governor Bill Lee's chief legal counsel since Dec. 2021. He will replace Attorney General Herbert...
Mock election to give students in Tennessee a chance to cast ballots in gubernatorial race
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Most students in elementary, middle and high school are not eligible to vote in Tennessee's elections. However, they can still participate in the Tennessee Student Mock Election. The Secretary of State's Office opened registration for the election. It is meant to be an educational experience that...
