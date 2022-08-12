For many across Virginia, dental health care is still out of reach—these programs are trying to bridge the gap

Read full article on original website
Demand for mental health services outpaces expectations
At the start of December, Virginia significantly expanded its mental health coverage under Medicaid, adding six new services and boosting payments for providers as part of a multi-year effort to reduce the state’s reliance on its own struggling psychiatric hospitals. Six months into the rollout, the demand for at least one treatment option already vastly […] The post Demand for mental health services outpaces expectations appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
HHS awards $1.7 million to 27 community health centers across Virginia
During National Health Center Week, HHS, through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), awarded $1,768,500 in American Rescue Plan funding to the 27 community health centers
NBC12
Virginia hits 2 million COVID-19 cases
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia has reached over 2 million COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in March 2020, according to the Virginia Department of Health. According to VDH’s COVID-19 Dashboard, the commonwealth has had 2,002,533 cases. Over 21,000 Virginians have died due to the virus. The current 7-day...
Important changes this season Virginia hunters need to know
Hunters who want to take part in a managed deer hunt at a Virginia State Park this Fall will have to make an online reservation to do so. That's new this year.
'Parents are very outraged': Virginia Gov. Youngkin's new 9-member BOE to meet this week - he fired a number of former members, extraordinary
This is the lady who pitched a shitfit when her son didn't get into TJ, right? > "Most parents realize that the Constitution of the United States grants them certain rights. The First Amendment, no compelled speech. And so, I think there should be a boundary between what sexual content schools are able to give." ...welp, looks like reading comprehension is not her strong suit. That ain't what the First is about and the Constitution doesn't even mention education.
Augusta Free Press
USDA awards $2.1M to address COVID-19 in rural Virginia communities
A USDA program will provide $2,124,300 in emergency rural health care funding to bolster federal support in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic. The funding will be provided to the Ledwith-Lewis Free Clinic in Tappahannock, Page Memorial Hospital in Luray, Tazewell Community Hospital in Tazewell, and Wellmont Health System in Big Stone Gap. This funding was awarded through the Community Facilities Emergency Rural Health Care program.
virginialegacy.com
Virginia’s teacher shortage is fueling big spending on recruitment and retention
(VM) – Since mid-July, teacher shortages have dominated discussions among Virginia’s local school boards. In a meeting last week, Spotsylvania County Superintendent Kelly Guempel described the division’s staffing needs as “severe,” with 114 vacant teaching positions a week before the start of the school year. A few days earlier, Fairfax County Superintendent Michelle Reid informed parents the district was “working hard” to overcome a teacher shortage that’s left roughly 3% of classrooms unstaffed ahead of the fall semester.
Subpar pay, burnout, pandemic disruptions and a teacher exodus
Virginia has justifiably prided itself on its kindergarten through 12th grade public schools that have been well regarded nationally – certainly as a cut above those of most of her sister Southern states. On average, our student outcomes and college admission statistics have been, over the decades, comparable to those of the perennial elites in […] The post Subpar pay, burnout, pandemic disruptions and a teacher exodus appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
WTOP
What Northern Virginia parents are most concerned about as kids go back to school
As D.C.-area parents and children get ready to start school and settle in to their new routines this fall, a recent survey found that parents are worried about their kids’ mental health, and a local doctor has advice to help allay their concerns. The MedStar Health back-to-school survey, conducted...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia Ready Initiative retrains workers for in-demand jobs
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For many Virginians, the difference between low pay and a living wage could be a six- to twelve-week training program. The Virginia Ready Initiative has helped more than 2,000 people make that transition, retraining workers for in-demand jobs that don’t require a four-year degree. “You...
Highest Paying Jobs Without A Degree in Virginia
(Fractal Pictures/Adobe Stock Images) If you're looking to secure a high-paying job but don't have a college degree, you may want to take a closer look at this list of highest-paying jobs without a degree in Virginia. While pay is important for a certain standard of living, it's not everything!
WSLS
Virginia sees 1,632 new coronavirus cases Monday, 18,123 new cases in the last week
As of Monday, Virginia is reporting 1,999,881 cases of the coronavirus across the Commonwealth since March 2020. In the last seven days, Virginia has averaged 2,589 newly reported cases a day. In the prior seven-day period, Virginia averaged 2,803 newly reported cases a day. The past week’s average daily newly...
If you see this bug in Virginia, environmentalists want you to kill it.
NORFOLK, Va. — Over the weekend, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation took to Facebook to warn people about a wild-looking bug called the spotted lanternfly. "If you see one of these, KILL IT... seriously," the environmental group wrote. The flying, spotted bug is originally from Asia, and is considered an...
WTOP
DMV launches website to make visits easier in Virginia
A new website aims to help customers prepare for a visit to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles. The website serves as a “one-stop reference page” for customers who want to complete their transactions at the DMV in a single visit, and lists the forms and documents required for in-person services.
cardinalnews.org
State pulls funding for Farmville domestic violence shelter
State officials have pulled funding for a Farmville-based provider of services to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault, citing a series of known issues that’ve reached an apex in recent years. The Southside Center for Violence Prevention started out in 1999 as Madeline’s House, a shelter for domestic...
WJLA
Youngkin opposes effort to eliminate George Washington as 'Father' of U.S. on state tests
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — From George Washington to George Mason to Thomas Jefferson, changes may be on the way to what language is used when testing Virginia students on history in public schools. Every seven years, the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) reviews standards of testing. The VDOE discusses...
purewow.com
The 16 Most Charming Small Towns in Virginia
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. The nation’s capital is great and all, but if you’re looking for a low-key vacation that serves up breathtaking natural...
Augusta Free Press
Month of August designated to honor military and veteran caregivers in Virginia
Governor Glenn Youngkin has recognized August as Hidden Heroes Month in the Commonwealth of Virginia to honor the millions of military and veteran caregivers in Virginia and throughout the United States who care for those wounded, ill, or injured who have served our nation throughout wars and conflicts. “Virginia is...
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you are looking for new, nice restaurants where you can go with a group of friends or your family members, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three great seafood restaurants in Virginia that you should absolutely try if you love seafood and you appreciate good food.
13newsnow.com
Youngkin implies parents should know if school children are LGBTQ+. Virginia advocacy groups disagree.
NORFOLK, Va. — Several Virginia advocacy groups criticized Gov. Glenn Youngkin's remarks implying educators should be required to inform parents of their kids’ sexual orientation and gender identity. The Republican governor made the comments in a recent interview with the ABC-affiliated news outlet WJLA in Washington, D.C., when...
