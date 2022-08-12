For many across Virginia, dental health care is still out of reach—these programs are trying to bridge the gap

This is the lady who pitched a shitfit when her son didn't get into TJ, right? > "Most parents realize that the Constitution of the United States grants them certain rights. The First Amendment, no compelled speech. And so, I think there should be a boundary between what sexual content schools are able to give." ...welp, looks like reading comprehension is not her strong suit. That ain't what the First is about and the Constitution doesn't even mention education.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO