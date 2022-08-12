Read full article on original website
Acero’s WWE RAW Review 8.15.22
Daddy’s home! Sorry for my absence; I’m sure you all missed me! Truth is, I like to keep you guys on your toes. Cant have Tony every week for over ten years. Gotta keep this relationship strong and full of surprises! Then again, I could just be creating a level of abandonment issues for all of you.
411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 08.15.22 – Drew McIntyre Wants to Run It Back with Kevin Owens, Plus More!
-I didn’t catch the first hour or so of RAW as I went mini-golfing with my wife and two boys. That means this show can fill me in on what I missed. Let’s get to it!. -Scott Stanford welcomes us to the show and is joined by Matt Camp. Jackie should be back next week I believe.
Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage
Hello, everyone and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas, here as always, and if you’re feeeling warm it’s because it’s time for the HEATWAVE! Okay, I have that joke out of my system, I promise. Fuck climate change. Anyway, tonight we have a busy show as Bron Breakker and Mandy Rose defend their championships, Roxanne Perez takes on her nemesis Cora Jade, Carmelo Hayes tries to fend off a challenge to his North American Championship from Giovanni Vinci and more! It’s a big show and a big chance for NXT to deliver, and honestly I’m quite hopeful.
Updated WWE Clash At the Castle Card
WWE has an updated lineup for Clash At the Castle following this week’s Raw. You can see the card below for the show, which takes place on October 4th from Cardiff, Wales and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:. * Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs....
Triple H Previews Tonight’s WWE NXT Heatwave Special
– In a series of tweets, WWE EVP Triple H hyped tonight’s NXT Heatwave special. The show will be broadcast live tonight on USA Network at 8:00 pm EST. You can check out Triple H’s tweets below. There has been a lot of excitement around the @WWE Universe...
Impact News: Referee Scott Armstrong Now Working For Impact, Match For This Week’s Before The Impact
– Former WWE referee Scott Armstrong is now working for Impact Wrestling, according to a new report. PWINsider reports that Armstrong, the SMW and WCW alumni who was with WWE from 2006 through 2010, started with the company over the weekend as both a referee and a producer. Armstrong officiated the Jordynne Grace vs. Mia Yim Knockouts Championship match at Impact Emergence.
Hamilton’s New Japan G1 Climax 32 – Night Seventeen 08.14.2022 Review
Hamilton’s New Japan G1 Climax 32 – Night Seventeen 08.14.2022 Review. G1 Climax 32 – Block D: YOSHI-HASHI pinned David Finlay in 11:14 (***¼) G1 Climax 32 – Block B: Great O-Khan pinned Taichi in 7:06 (***) G1 Climax 32 – Block A: Tom Lawlor...
Pantoja’s NJPW G1 Climax 32 Night 18 Review
August 16th, 2022 | Budokan Hall in Tokyo, Japan | Attendance: 3,227. So, the final night of block play in this disappointing G1 Climax is here. Can they turn things around and deliver something great? Will Gedo stick to the expected final four or will he try something new? Will he have the balls to do the seven-way tie in D Block? I think I know the answers to all of these but we shall see.
Tyler Bate & Blair Davenport Appear on WWE NXT
A couple more NXT UK stars made appearances on tonight’s NXT in Tyler Bate and Blair Davenport. As previously noted, Tuesday night’s Heatwave edition of the show saw the stable of Gallus appear and attack Diamond Mine, setting up an NXT UK Tag Team Championship match for next week. In addition, Davenport appeared in a segment with Indi Hartwell where Hartwell received a drawing from Dexter Lumis, who has been seen on Raw the last two weeks. Davenport tore the drawing in half and said she would be the next NXT Women’s Champion.
Santos Escobar Loses to Tony D’Angelo On WWE NXT, Banished From Brand
Santos Escobar’s days in NXT are done after he lost to Tony D’Angelo in a All or Nothing Street Fight on tonight’s show. Escobar and D’Angelo settled their feud with a street fight that saw the two go back and forth, as well as both men’s allies get involved, until D’Angelo picked up the win with a crowbar shot to the head of his rival.
Kevin Owens Hoping To Take WWE Tag Team Title Alongside Sami Zayn
During an appearance on the TWC Show, Kevin Owens expressed a desire to team up with Sami Zayn again for a chance at the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships (via Fightful). The pair have acquired the ROH and PWG Tag Team Titles already, so grabbing the win in the WWE would be a nice addition to their title collection. You can listen to the full episode and read a highlight below.
Latest On Sasha Banks & Naomi’s Potential WWE Returns
A new report has an update on Sasha Banks & Naomi’s rumored returns to WWE. As you all surely know, Banks and Naomi have been considered likely to return over the past few weeks following Vince McMahon’s exit from the company. The two have been on an indefinite suspension and Banks was said at one point to have been released, though that was never confirmed.
Billy Corgan On Criticism Of Booking Tyrus In NWA, Says He Separates Talent From the Person
In an interview with Fightful, Billy Corgan spoke about criticism for booking Tyrus in NWA and said he is able to separate the talent from the person. Tyrus is a controversial figure due to a sexual harassment lawsuit filed against him several years ago. Here are highlights:. On criticism of...
WWE Reportedly Reached To AEW Talent Under Full-Time Contract
WWE has continued their efforts to acquire more and more talent recently, and their talent relations department has reached out to at least one anonymous AEW star. Fightful reports that a “notable” member of the roster who is currently contract with AEW, told AEW management that WWE contacted them about coming over. That talent told AEW they’re happy there had no desire to leave and wanted to make sure those in charge knew about the situation.
Lights Out Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
WWE has announced a Lights Out match and more for next week’s episode of NXT. On tonight’s Heatwave episode of NXT, the following matches and segment were announced for next week’s show which airs Tuesday night on USA Network:. * Lights Out Match: Wendy Choo vs. Tiffany...
AJ Styles on His WWE Entrance Music Originally Being Made for James Storm
– During a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, WWE Superstar AJ Styles revealed that his entrance music in WWE was actually originally made for a different wrestler in James Storm. “Well, I gotta admit, it wasn’t made for me. It was made, from the way I understand it, James...
Ricky Steamboat Set to Appear on This Week’s AEW Dynamite
Ricky Steamboat will be making an appearance on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan announced on Twitter on Tuesday that the WWE Hall of Famer will serve as the guest timekeeper, writing:. “For tomorrow’sWednesday Night #AEWDynamite presented by @HBO’s @HouseofDragon, we have the perfect special guest timekeeper...
New Japan Announces Royal Quest II Shows in October
New Japan have confirmed the dates for their upcoming return to the United Kingdom, with two shows in October 2022. Royal Quest II will take place from the Crystal Palace Indoor Arena in London on Saturday October 1 and Sunday October 2. Ticketing information is yet to be revealed, but...
Beelzebub’s Bedlam Match Set for NWA 74
– NWA has announced another new matchup for the NWA 74 pay-per-view event. In a Beelzebub’s Bedlam Match, The Miserably Faithful will face The Ill Begotten. NWA 74 takes place over two nights on August 27-28. Both nights will be streamed live on FITE TV. Here are the updated lineups:
