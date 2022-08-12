Read full article on original website
Kevin Nash Criticizes WWE’s Booking of Omos, Says They Shouldn’t Have Taken Him Away From AJ Styles
In the latest episode of his Kliq This podcast (via Fightful), Kevin Nash criticized the way WWE has been booking Omos and doesn’t think he should have stopped being AJ Styles’ bodyguard. He said: “Well, I don’t think you put him against two guys on your number one...
Seth Rollins Says His Daughter Has Made Him Think About Wrestling Safer
Seth Rollins says that becoming a dad has made him think about wrestling in a safer way. Rollins spoke with Metro for a new interview and talked about how his daughter Roux has made him start thinking about doing things safer in the ring. “It’s one of those things –...
Ronda Rousey On Her WWE ‘Fine’: “Maybe It Can Help With Those Budget Cuts”
Ronda Rousey had some shade to throw regarding her storyline fine from WWE for attacking a referee at SummerSlam. As noted, Rousey paid her “fine” on Friday’s episode of Smackdown with a big bag of cash. Rousey took to Instagram on Sunday to share some pictures of the segment, and referenced WWE’s budget cut-related releases in the process. She wrote:
Steve Austin Praises Roman Reigns’ Development, Says He’s Doing ‘Some Amazing Work’
While speaking to Sportskeeda, Steve Austin acknowledged Roman Reigns’ accomplishments and career progress as a wrestler (per Fightful). You can see a highlight and watch the full interview with the Attitude Era superstar below. On Reigns’ development and current standing in the industry: “Hey, I’ll acknowledge it. He’s doing...
Corey Graves Says He’s Having More Fun On Commentary Under Triple H
Corey Graves has been enjoying his job a bit more now that Triple H is on charge of WWE thanks to the surprises. Graves discussed the switch from Vince McMahon to Triple H on the latest episode of After the Bell and noted that the big cliffhangers and surprise moments had added an element of suspense to the show. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
Santos Escobar Says He’s Enjoyed Working In NXT 2.0, Talks Working WIth Shawn Michaels
Santos Escobar was a major part of both the previous era of NXT and the current 2.0 era, and he’s enjoyed both of them. Escobar, who is facing Tony D’Angelo on tonight’s Heatwave-themed episode with his NXT career on the line, spoke with Denise Salcedo recently and discussed the brand’s evolution and more. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:
Eric Bischoff on His Optimism for WWE, Why He Stopped Having Hope for AEW
– While speaking to Shakiel Mahjouri for SHAK Wrestling, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff discussed Triple H taking charge as the head of creative for WWE, along with his current thoughts on AEW. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Bischoff on if he could ever see himself returning to...
Goldberg Discusses His Issues With Chris Jericho, Says He Never Hurt Him
In the latest episode of Talk is Jericho (via Fightful), Goldberg spoke with Chris Jericho about their issues in WCW and Goldberg said he still never tried to hurt Jericho. Here are highlights:. Jericho on the issues between them: “The WCW thing we were doing, I was trying to get...
