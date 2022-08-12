Read full article on original website
Man killed in ‘targeted shooting’ named by police
A 25-year-old man gunned down in what is thought to be a targeted shooting has been named by police.Kacey Boothe was shot in Forest Rise, Walthamstow, east London shortly before 9.30pm on Saturday and taken to hospital by car, where he died.Police believe people at a party at a nearby community centre may have seen what happened and have urged witnesses to come forward.I understand that after such a serious incident, the prospect of talking to the police can be daunting. I want to reassure anyone who is having doubts that we understand the courage it takesDCI Laurence SmithDetective Chief...
Detectives arrest two women and three men after woman in her 40s is found dead in house
Police have arrested five people over the suspected murder of a woman found dead in a house early today. Emergency services were scrambled to a property in Nuneaton, Warwickshire at around 1am this morning. A woman, believed to be in her 40s, was found dead inside. Detectives arrested three men,...
BBC
Man jailed for murdering wife of 28 years in Newcastle hotel
A man who suffocated his wife of 28 years with a hotel pillow has been jailed for at least 12 and a half years. Soong Hert Fong, 51, killed Pek Ying Ling at the County Aparthotel in Newcastle on 6 December. The couple from Singapore were on holiday when Fong...
BBC
Two jailed for 'brutal' murder in Harlow drugs den
Two men have been jailed for life for murdering a man who was found with fatal stab wounds at a house that police believe was a drugs den. Essex Police discovered Cristian-Marin Patru, 24, with injuries to his neck, chin and back in Harlow on 8 November. Jayden Drake, 25,...
BBC
Canterbury: David Creed jailed for killing partner with carving knife
A man who stabbed his partner to death with a carving knife at their home has been jailed. David Creed, 53, attacked 50-year-old Catherine Granger at the maisonette they shared in Canterbury, Kent. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison after admitting manslaughter by diminished responsibility. Maidstone Crown Court...
Keyshlyne Patterson arrested for allegedly shooting woman outside North Philadelphia store
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An arrest has been made in the shooting of a woman on Darien Street in North Philadelphia. Keyshlyne Patterson surrendered to police.Investigators say she fired a gun outside a store on July 31. Two bullets struck Jhayden Gunter in the head.Her mother tells Eyewitness News she continues to recover.Police say Gunter was not the intended target.
NYC taxi driver dies after being ‘knocked to ground’ by passengers who fled without paying
New Yorkers have rallied behind an immigrant taxi driver who died on Saturday in what police described as an attack by passengers who had refused to pay their fare. Kutin Gyimah, a 52-year-old father of four originally from Ghana, was dropping off a group of five near Rockaway Beach in New York City around 6.20am when they attempted to rob him, according to the New York Police Department (NYPD).The former accountant tried to chase them down, only for one of them to knock him to the ground where he cracked his skull and lost consciousness, police said. He was...
Boys Aged 12 and 15 Stab Gas Station Worker to Death: Police
"We have seen far too many juveniles committing violent crimes," said a police chief, vowing to hold "accountable anyone, no matter their age."
Neighbours tell of their relief after millionaire, 70, was jailed for six weeks for refusing to tear down 'Britain's best man cave' that he built in illegal 10,000ft extension
Neighbours of a millionaire who illegally built 'Britain's best man cave' have said it is 'the beginning of the end' after the homeowner was jailed for refusing to tear it down. Graham Wildin, 70, will spend six weeks behind bars for not demolishing his 10,000ft extension, which includes a cinema,...
Public Defender Sentenced For Smuggling Heroin To Convicted Murderer She Was Involved With
A woman who once served as counsel for a convicted murderer was sentenced for smuggling drugs to her former client, with whom she was romantically involved. Former Kansas attorney Juliane Colby, 44, will spend the next 13 months in federal prison for smuggling heroin to an inmate doing time at the Western Missouri Correctional Center, according to the Department of Justice. Colby pleaded guilty in February, admitting she conspired with others to get contraband to the inmate — named in court documents as “Conspirator One.”
Mystery of Murdered Man’s Death Ripped Family Apart
On the evening of June 29, 2006, Laray “Mookie” Moore and a friend chilled and listened to music when he got a call from his wife Natacha about their 15-month-old son, Laray Jr., recalls his mother Yvonne.“His wife told him to go pick up the baby who was at his aunt’s apartment,” Yvonne said in a phone interview. “He was always there for his children.”Nearly two years after his release from a 15-month prison stint on drug charges, Laray’s life was moving in a positive direction, Yvonne and other relatives told The Daily Beast. In 2005, Laray and Natacha got...
Wild park brawl between SIXTY men leaves one stabbed and at least five others injured as cops launch urgent probe
A HUGE 60-man brawl broke out in a park leaving one man stabbed and at least five others injured. Police are now investigating after up to 60 people, some armed with weapons, gathered at Sparkhill Park, Birmingham, yesterday at 9pm. A knife, hammer and a chain have been recovered by...
BBC
David Dallison: Serial domestic abuser convicted of assault
A "serial domestic abuse perpetrator" who escaped a rape prosecution after a series of official failings has been convicted of assaulting another woman. David Dallison, of Golborne Gardens, Ladbroke Grove, London, assaulted a former partner and breached a court order that banned contact with her. Last year, a BBC investigation...
'I Told You To Keep Your Mouth Shut': Women Convinces Ex-Boyfriend To Murder Her Former Husband
Susan Gigliotti had a way with men. She could get them to do whatever she wanted, including getting her ex-boyfriend to kill her ex-husband, Joe Gigliotti. Joe and Susan were high school sweethearts who grew up together in New Jersey. They married in 1986 and had two sons. They worked hard to provide for their family. Susan drove a school bus for special needs children while Joe worked at an asbestos-removal company, according to "Snapped," airing Sundays at 6/5 on Oxygen.
BBC
Man who stabbed ex-partner's mother to death in Maryhill jailed
A man who murdered his ex-partner's mother by stabbing her more than 30 times has been jailed for a minimum of 19 years. Michael Dorey, 48, attacked mother-of-four Jacqueline Grant, 54, at her home in Maryhill, Glasgow, in April 2021. One of her daughters found her body after failed attempts...
BBC
Greenford: Elderly man on mobility scooter stabbed to death
An elderly man has died after being stabbed while riding a mobility scooter in Ealing, west London. Metropolitan Police said emergency services were called to Cayton Road, Greenford, just after 16:00 BST to reports of a man with stab injuries. The force said despite the efforts of paramedics, the man,...
NME
XXXTentacion murder suspect takes plea deal, will testify against co-defendants
A suspect in the murder of XXXTentacion is reportedly set to take a plea deal, and will testify against his co-defendants. Four men have been charged with the 2018 murder of the rapper, and XXL report that a plea deal was taken by defendant Robert Allen on Friday (August 12), with Allen hoping to reduce his sentence by co-operating with law enforcement.
Man Receives Life Sentence for Slamming 9-Month-Old’s Head Over Spilled Drink
Frustrated at the cries of his girlfriend’s baby, a man in Singapore slammed the child’s head against the floorboard of his van at least twice, causing fatal injuries to the nine-month-old. On Thursday, Mohamed Aliff Mohamed Yusoff, a 29-year-old who works in construction, was sentenced to life imprisonment...
BBC
Family 'devastated' by Taunton dad's death as man arrested
A man who died in hospital after being attacked has been described as the "life and soul of the party". Eddie Bonfield, 46, suffered serious injuries during an incident in Henlade, near Taunton, Somerset, in the early hours of Saturday. He went to hospital for emergency treatment, but died on...
BBC
St Helen's Fort Walk: Walkers ignore warnings to make crossing
Lifeboat crews were called to rescue people taking part in an unofficial mass walk to an offshore fort. Hundreds of people ignored official advice and walked to St Helen's Fort off the Isle of Wight during the weekend's low tides. The RNLI said it was called to help a mother...
