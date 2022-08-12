Read full article on original website
Sheraton to Mahwah: Keep your redevelopment
The owners of the Sheraton Mahwah Hotel are fighting back against the town, two months after it moved to condemn the property. The Sheraton’s owners filed a complaint against the New Jersey township earlier this month, NorthJersey.com reported. The complaint is part of an effort to overturn a planning board resolution from June identifying the Sheraton Hotel and Crossroads Corporate Center as “an area in need of condemnation redevelopment.”
“We’re not alarmed:” Herald Square retail in reverse
Retail real estate in New York City is showing signs of life. Herald Square, however, is not exactly leading the comeback. The retail district, home to Macy’s flagship and steps from Penn Station, has fallen behind other areas in the retail recovery, Crain’s reported. The retail vacancy rate in the district is 42.4 percent. Madison Avenue’s 27.3 percent vacancy between 57th and 72nd streets is a distant second, according to Cushman & Wakefield data.
Luxury senior housing proposed for vacant Westchester office
As the office market continues to sag in the wake of the pandemic, one developer is eyeing new life for one Westchester complex in the form of luxury senior housing. AMS Acquisitions proposed converting the vacant office complex at 800 East Main Street in Yorktown into a senior housing development, the Westchester & Fairfield County Business Journals reported. The 35-acre property formerly served as the headquarters for Blue Book Network.
Midtown’s Row hotel to house up to 600 migrant families
New York City has picked out the Row NYC hotel in Midtown as one piece of its plan to cope with the growing shelter population and influx of asylum-seekers being bussed from Texas. The city is eyeing moving up to 600 migrant families into the hotel at 700 Eighth Avenue,...
Developing in downtrodden areas gets dicey
It was a striking reaction, tucked into the middle of a City Limits story about a plan for a forlorn section of Brooklyn. Jessica Franco, fighting a 210-unit development to replace her aging, low-slung apartment complex, said it would trigger an influx of high-earning white people, making East New York “look like Downtown Brooklyn.”
Hoboken hospital eyed for eminent domain
An uncertain future for the Hoboken University Medical Center has the city considering the possibility of buying it through eminent domain. The City Council passed an emergency resolution to award a contract for the appraisal of the city’s hospital, NJ.com reported . An appraisal is often the first step in the eminent domain process, when a government takes a private property for public use while providing fair-market compensation.
$30 for A Glass Of Wine At Newark Liberty International Airport Is Absurd
Inflation or not, this is just simply absurd. This story came from a fellow family member who has had to do some travelling recently. Keep this question in mind as I explain: How far is too far?. My cousin came in to New Jersey to visit for the weekend for...
Over the glut, but now what? Breaking down NYC’s new condo inventory
UPDATED, Aug. 15, 5:05 p.m.: On the Upper West Side, up the hill from Robert Moses’ 79th Street Boat Basin, a prewar condo conversion project is in the early stages of sales. The building at 393 West End Avenue, put up in 1926, is being converted to 75 condos...
East End Capital eyes $1B film studio in Arts District
A New York investment firm that just paid $240 million for an industrial block in Downtown Los Angeles has unveiled plans to spend another $800 million to build film studios on the site. East End Studios, a unit of East End Capital, has filed plans to construct a vast studio...
New York Moving Forward With Banning Gas Appliances
A new law that was passed by the New York State Legislature that prohibits the future use of fossil fuels in homes and buildings is starting to take effect in New York. While the US Supreme Court took steps to reduce the impact the Environmental Protection Agency has on regulating greenhouse gases and carbon emissions, those changes don't impact what's happening in New York with the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
One Brooklyn Bridge Park condos top Brooklyn luxury market
One Brooklyn Bridge Park swept the borough’s luxury market last week, with condos at the Brooklyn Heights building accounting for the two priciest properties to enter contract. A combined unit, 427/428, went into contract with an asking price of $4.4 million, according to Compass’ weekly report of homes asking...
Rent increases are insane
Serious question: how can anyone afford the rents these “luxury buildings” are charging right now? Like what are y’all doing for work to afford this?! I’ve been in JC since 2019 and have watched my rent go from $900 to $3000….and now I’m staring down the barrel of yet another rent increase. The worst part is I make too much for the rent control units in the buildings but too little to afford the non-rent control units. How does that work? Someone making half my paycheck can live in a building with a pool and gym (albeit probably unable to to build savings) but I’m forced to downgrade to shittier and shittier spots. Shouldn’t JC be doing something to help middle class people here too? The wealth disparity in downtown is insane—you’re either barely making ends meet in a rent controlled Unit or you’re buying million dollar waterfront condos.from blondieboo12.
Ritz-Carlton NoMad evades short-term rental ban
Rules for thee, not for me. The Ritz-Carlton NoMad is slated to break neighborhood price records and roll out a model that legally bypasses the city’s short-term rental restrictions. The hotel/condo combo by Paul Kanavos’ Flag Luxury Group limits owners of the 16 penthouse units to staying 120 days...
Controversial Turnpike widening project could force Murphy to choose between Hudson officials and labor unions
Opposition to a $4.7 billion proposal to widen the eight-mile section of New Jersey Turnpike between Exits 14A and 14C will likely force Gov. Phil Murphy into choosing between local officials and progressive activists in Jersey City and Hoboken and blue-collar construction unions. Hoboken passed a resolution opposing the Turnpike...
Former Vegas club owner bringing cannabis museum to SoHo
Who needs a license to cash in on New York’s newly legal cannabis industry? Not former Las Vegas nightclub owner Robert Frey. Frey is turning a historic SoHo building into a 30,000-square-foot immersive cannabis experience called The House of Cannabis, or THCNYC. The space will include rotating art exhibitions...
L&L’s 425 Park Ave cooking up Jean-Georges restaurant
UPDATED, Aug. 16, 2022, 9 a.m.: One of the most talked-about men in Manhattan real estate these days isn’t a developer or star broker — it’s a celebrity chef. Jean-Georges Vongerichten is making another major move, agreeing to open a 14,000-square-foot restaurant at L&L Holding Company’s new trophy officer tower at 425 Park Avenue, the New York Post reported. The restaurant is expected to open next year.
I work in NYC but live in N.J. Do I have to pay taxes to both states?
Q. I work in New York City but live in New Jersey. Because of this, I am paying state income taxes to the state of New York and nothing to New Jersey. At the end of the year, I do receive a tax credit so it is pretty much a wash at the end of the day. I recently received a notice from New Jersey that I must make estimated quarterly payments, so this would mean I’m paying taxes to both states at the same time for the same income. Is that correct?
Newport Green Park Playground in Jersey City NJ
Jersey City may be a mostly urban area but it’s been pretty fabulous to find some incredible playgrounds within the city limits. Newport Green Park Playground is another such find. It’s a rather large playground situated between skyscrapers and city streets. Trust me when I say there’s so...
New pizza spot: Is this the best pizza in NJ?
When it comes to pizza in New Jersey, the options are quite limitless. It appears you can’t drive 5 minutes without passing somewhere to grab a slice, yet new spots appear on the daily. Yet for all the “best pizza in New Jersey” contests people have, I always hear...
TRD Pro: Queens’ priciest home sales in the second quarter
The following is a preview of one of the hundreds of data sets that will be available on TRD Pro — the one-stop real estate terminal that provides all the data and market information you need. Sustained demand for homes has continued to annihilate supply in Brooklyn, but buyers...
