Serious question: how can anyone afford the rents these “luxury buildings” are charging right now? Like what are y’all doing for work to afford this?! I’ve been in JC since 2019 and have watched my rent go from $900 to $3000….and now I’m staring down the barrel of yet another rent increase. The worst part is I make too much for the rent control units in the buildings but too little to afford the non-rent control units. How does that work? Someone making half my paycheck can live in a building with a pool and gym (albeit probably unable to to build savings) but I’m forced to downgrade to shittier and shittier spots. Shouldn’t JC be doing something to help middle class people here too? The wealth disparity in downtown is insane—you’re either barely making ends meet in a rent controlled Unit or you’re buying million dollar waterfront condos.from blondieboo12.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO