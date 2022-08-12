ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscola County, MI

Elainerose
4d ago

What ever happened to the days when you'd just listen to jams, smoke bud and maybe have a beer or two.

Detroit News

Michigan pharmaceutical sales rep sentenced to prison in health care fraud case

A Michigan pharmaceutical sales representative has been sentenced to prison for his role in allowing expensive, medically unnecessary pain creams and patches to be prescribed to Michigan State University workers, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Monday. Daniel Brown of Dimondale will spend 12 months and one day incarcerated on...
UpNorthLive.com

Michigan man sentenced to one year in prison for defrauding MSU

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Lansing pharmaceutical sales representative has been sentenced to one year in prison for defrauding Michigan State University of $1.2 million for compounded drug prescriptions, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Daniel Brown, of Dimondale, Michigan, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Robert J....
fox2detroit.com

Police: Felon arrested after crystal meth, guns found during southwest Michigan raid

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan man with a history of drug offenses is in custody after police say they found crystal meth and guns when they raided his home. Edward Matthew Ward, 41, of Berrien Springs, is charged with felon in possession of firearms, felon in possession of ammunition, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of methamphetamine – second offense, and maintaining a drug house – second offense.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Interview: DePerno speaks on the probe Michigan AG is requesting on her potential November opponent

DETROIT – We are now around three months away from an election that refuses to settle into anything resembling a normal midterm. Nationally, the dial remained turned up to an 11 with the search of former President Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago. Back here, we’ve got the very unusual circumstance of the incumbent attorney general seeking a special prosecutor to investigate the man who appears to be her November opponent.
wnmufm.org

Appeal filed in effort to subpoena Whitmer

LANSING, MI (MPRN)— A challenge filed with the Michigan Court of Appeals seeks to overturn a decision that Governor Gretchen Whitmer cannot be forced to testify in an abortion rights case. A group of prosecutors said she should have to testify and answer questions about her argument that Michigan’s...
My Magic GR

How In The Hell Did Hell, Michigan Get Its Name?

I was born in Detroit but grew up in Howell, Michigan which is located in Livingston County. I remember as a kid hearing about a town not that far away called Hell, Michigan. I always wondered how did Hell, Michigan get its unique name, and recently I stumbled upon some theories of how the name came about.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Nearly 100 cases of E. coli reported within 3 Michigan counties

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday that three local health departments and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development are investigating the increase of E. coli cases. According to the MDHHS, there have been 98 cases reported in August out of Kent, Ottawa and Oakland...
wcsx.com

4 Michigan Cities Among the Top Murder Capitals of America

Michigan is a great state, in my opinion, but we have some areas where you have to be extra careful. As it turns out, a whopping four of our cities are considered among the biggest murder capitals of America. Considering there are only 30 on the upcoming list, that’s a pretty big chunk from the Mitten.
MLive

Woman intentionally crashes car into Michigan church’s classroom

MILLINGTON, MI — A Millington woman has been hospitalized after allegedly crashing a car into a Tuscola County church and school. About 10:08 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, sheriff’s deputies and other first responders were dispatched to a crash site at St. Paul Lutheran Church & School, 4941 Center St. in Millington.
WNEM

Sheriff: No charges for man for decapitating swans

FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) - No charges will be filed against a man after several swans were decapitated on Lake Fenton. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said the prosecutor’s office determined no charges would be filed after the investigation was handed over to their office. Swanson said the man involved,...
deadlinedetroit.com

How prior criminal case against Grand Blanc teen's alleged killer 'fell apart'

The Detroit News last week reported that a man charged with fatally shooting a Grand Blanc teen in July was on the lam after skipping sentencing in a case where he was accused of shooting at his girlfriend then barricading himself with his infant daughter. The paper now traces in...
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Michigan bill would ban cellphones on school buses, in class

Should Michigan school kids be banned from using their cellphones on the school bus? In class? When taking a school van to an event or a sports game off-campus?. Should this be a matter for Michigan state law? In 2022, have not schools and school districts had plenty of time to decide for themselves what cellphone policies work best?

