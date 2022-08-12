Read full article on original website
Elainerose
4d ago
What ever happened to the days when you'd just listen to jams, smoke bud and maybe have a beer or two.
Detroit News
Michigan pharmaceutical sales rep sentenced to prison in health care fraud case
A Michigan pharmaceutical sales representative has been sentenced to prison for his role in allowing expensive, medically unnecessary pain creams and patches to be prescribed to Michigan State University workers, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Monday. Daniel Brown of Dimondale will spend 12 months and one day incarcerated on...
UpNorthLive.com
Michigan man sentenced to one year in prison for defrauding MSU
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Lansing pharmaceutical sales representative has been sentenced to one year in prison for defrauding Michigan State University of $1.2 million for compounded drug prescriptions, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Daniel Brown, of Dimondale, Michigan, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Robert J....
Sales rep. sentenced for defrauding MSU out of $1.2M
A Dimondale man has been sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison for a health care fraud conspiracy charge.
deadlinedetroit.com
Opinion: A Michigan innkeeper asked if I was 'good FBI or bad FBI?'
The writer, an FBI agent for 31 years, retired as resident agent in charge of the Ann Arbor office in 2006. He has a degree from the University of Nebraska College of Law and is author of a recently released book, "FBI Case Files Michigan: Tales of a G-Man." A...
Michigan teen shares story of fighting off attacker now accused in 2 murders
GAASTRA, MI – An 18-year-old woman says she fought off a man who is now accused in two murders and a slew of other crimes, WLUC reports. Her description of the attacker and the vehicle he was driving helped law enforcement catch a man who allegedly committed two murders during the same week as the assault.
Detroit News
Michigan abortion rights ballot initiative errors should disqualify it, group argues
A group opposing a ballot initiative seeking to enshrine the right to abortion in Michigan's constitution has asked state officials to reject the proposal because of text formatting mistakes in the petition circulated for signatures. Citizens to Support MI Women and Children said there are 43 "serious errors" in the...
fox2detroit.com
Police: Felon arrested after crystal meth, guns found during southwest Michigan raid
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan man with a history of drug offenses is in custody after police say they found crystal meth and guns when they raided his home. Edward Matthew Ward, 41, of Berrien Springs, is charged with felon in possession of firearms, felon in possession of ammunition, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of methamphetamine – second offense, and maintaining a drug house – second offense.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Interview: DePerno speaks on the probe Michigan AG is requesting on her potential November opponent
DETROIT – We are now around three months away from an election that refuses to settle into anything resembling a normal midterm. Nationally, the dial remained turned up to an 11 with the search of former President Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago. Back here, we’ve got the very unusual circumstance of the incumbent attorney general seeking a special prosecutor to investigate the man who appears to be her November opponent.
wnmufm.org
Appeal filed in effort to subpoena Whitmer
LANSING, MI (MPRN)— A challenge filed with the Michigan Court of Appeals seeks to overturn a decision that Governor Gretchen Whitmer cannot be forced to testify in an abortion rights case. A group of prosecutors said she should have to testify and answer questions about her argument that Michigan’s...
thelivingstonpost.com
Ultra-MAGA delegates win at county conventions across the state; Reckling leaves early
So-called “Ultra MAGA” candidates, alt-conservative Republicans who have adopted an “America First” isolationist philosophy, swept GOP county conventions across Michigan on Thursday night in the runup to the Michigan Republican Party convention on Aug. 27 in Lansing. In Macomb and Hillsdale counties, personality conflicts and ideological...
Opinion | Why Michigan abortion law confusion will linger until November
If you're a physician who treats Michigan women seeking an abortion, the good news is that nobody is coming to arrest you. Not yet, at least — and probably not before the end of this year, if ever. Oh, there's plenty of uncertainty lurking between now and then, like the hearing this Wednesday in Oakland County, where Circuit Judge Jacob Cunningham could...
How In The Hell Did Hell, Michigan Get Its Name?
I was born in Detroit but grew up in Howell, Michigan which is located in Livingston County. I remember as a kid hearing about a town not that far away called Hell, Michigan. I always wondered how did Hell, Michigan get its unique name, and recently I stumbled upon some theories of how the name came about.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Nearly 100 cases of E. coli reported within 3 Michigan counties
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday that three local health departments and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development are investigating the increase of E. coli cases. According to the MDHHS, there have been 98 cases reported in August out of Kent, Ottawa and Oakland...
wcsx.com
4 Michigan Cities Among the Top Murder Capitals of America
Michigan is a great state, in my opinion, but we have some areas where you have to be extra careful. As it turns out, a whopping four of our cities are considered among the biggest murder capitals of America. Considering there are only 30 on the upcoming list, that’s a pretty big chunk from the Mitten.
Michigan man allegedly charges police with chainsaw, gets stunned with Tasers
BAY CITY, MI — Just a few months after getting a probationary sentence, a Bay County man is facing more criminal charges after allegedly charging police with a chainsaw. His sprint with the deadly device was cut short when police stunned him with their Tasers. About 1 a.m. on...
Woman intentionally crashes car into Michigan church’s classroom
MILLINGTON, MI — A Millington woman has been hospitalized after allegedly crashing a car into a Tuscola County church and school. About 10:08 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, sheriff’s deputies and other first responders were dispatched to a crash site at St. Paul Lutheran Church & School, 4941 Center St. in Millington.
WNEM
Sheriff: No charges for man for decapitating swans
FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) - No charges will be filed against a man after several swans were decapitated on Lake Fenton. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said the prosecutor’s office determined no charges would be filed after the investigation was handed over to their office. Swanson said the man involved,...
deadlinedetroit.com
How prior criminal case against Grand Blanc teen's alleged killer 'fell apart'
The Detroit News last week reported that a man charged with fatally shooting a Grand Blanc teen in July was on the lam after skipping sentencing in a case where he was accused of shooting at his girlfriend then barricading himself with his infant daughter. The paper now traces in...
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Michigan bill would ban cellphones on school buses, in class
Should Michigan school kids be banned from using their cellphones on the school bus? In class? When taking a school van to an event or a sports game off-campus?. Should this be a matter for Michigan state law? In 2022, have not schools and school districts had plenty of time to decide for themselves what cellphone policies work best?
Preprocessing, more funding among Michigan clerks’ asks for legislature
Michigan’s primary election passed by last week with few bumps in the road. But with the most decentralized election system in America, local clerks from both parties are calling for critical changes, and they want state lawmakers’ attention. Election results are notoriously slow in Michigan, with the most...
