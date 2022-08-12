ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

docwirenews.com

Obstructive Sleep Apnea and Increased Atrial Fibrillation Risk

In a meta-analysis, published in Medicine, researchers explored the potential dose-response relationship between obstructive sleep apnea and atrial fibrillation. According to the lead author, Dong Zhang, the team found that obstructive sleep apnea was correlated with the risk of atrial fibrillation occurrence, regardless of atrial fibrillation subtype. Furthermore, the researchers...
Medical News Today

What is the best medication for rheumatoid arthritis pain?

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is a chronic autoimmune and inflammatory disease in which the immune system attacks healthy cells in the body by mistake. This causes painful inflammation in the affected parts of the body. RA mainly affects the joints and can attack. at the same time. It can also affect...
Health Digest

The Unexpected Link Between Hypothyroidism And Dementia

With more than 55 million people living with dementia worldwide, the World Health Organization lists it as one of its priorities in public health. Since there is no known cure for dementia, researchers are looking into the many risk factors that might result in a dementia diagnosis. According to a recent study in Neurology, a hypothyroidism diagnosis might result in a greater likelihood of developing dementia.
Medical News Today

Recognizing the signs of rheumatoid arthritis

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune disease that causes inflammation, swelling, and pain in a person’s joints. The condition is chronic and progressive and can be disabling. Symptoms develop over time, with early signs including fatigue, joint tenderness, and pain. According to the Arthritis Foundation, 1.5 million people in...
Psych Centra

Can Thyroid Disease Cause Anxiety?

A dysfunctional thyroid may lead to a chemical imbalance in the brain, sometimes triggering anxiety and panic attacks. Thyroid disorders are complex and highly individual — meaning these conditions look very different in each person. But even with all the nuance and variation in thyroid dysfunction, anxiety disorders are...
verywellhealth.com

What Is Pituitary (Secondary) Hypothyroidism?

Pituitary hypothyroidism is a rare condition characterized by low levels of thyroid hormone due to failure of the pituitary gland. The pituitary gland is a pea-sized structure in the brain that releases thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH). This hormone circulates in the blood and tells the thyroid to release its own hormones.
physiciansweekly.com

Uveitis in Juvenile Psoriatic Arthritis : Occurrence and Risk Factors

Data are scarce on uveitis in juvenile psoriatic arthritis (JPsA), a subtype of juvenile idiopathic arthritis (JIA). The frequency and risk factors for JPsA-associated uveitis are discussed (JPsA-U). To describe JPsA-U and identify risk factors for the development of uveitis, researchers examined cross-sectional data from the German National Pediatric Rheumatological...
verywellhealth.com

Adenomyosis vs. Endometriosis: What Are the Differences?

Endometriosis and adenomyosis affect the lining of the uterus (endometrium). The uterus is the organ where a baby grows when a person is pregnant. In endometriosis, endometrial tissue grows outside of the uterus. In adenomyosis, endometrial tissue grows into the muscular walls of the uterus. Although they are different conditions, both can lead to painful menstrual periods.
Healthline

Is Acupuncture an Effective Treatment for Bell's Palsy?

Bell’s palsy, or idiopathic facial palsy, is paralysis on one side of your face caused by dysfunction of your facial nerve. Acupuncture is sometimes used to treat Bell’s palsy, but its effectiveness remains controversial. Your facial nerves are a pair of nerves that allow you to control your...
Medical News Today

All about multi-infarct dementia: Symptoms, causes, and more

Multi-infarct dementia (MID) is a form of vascular dementia. Vascular dementia occurs due to one or more strokes. MID can develop following multiple strokes. Dementia is the term for progressive diseases that cause a decline in cognitive ability. It can occur as part of various conditions, such as Alzheimer’s disease, or as a result of brain damage.
