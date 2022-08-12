I was on the village of Oak Park website, recently, looking for a cooling center. It lists two hospitals and a senior service center and a number if one needs transportation to a cooling center. I called each, and they said that they are not cooling centers. Also, the transportation number said they can take me to one, but I have to tell them where. So I called the village, and they would not connect me to a village employee who could explain. They gave me a phone number for a COVID hotline. I called the village back and they still would not give me someone who could explain.

OAK PARK, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO