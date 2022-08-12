Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta Moore
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
oakpark.com
Big Week | August 17-24
Saturday, Aug. 20, 2-6 p.m., Marion St., between Lake and Pleasant. Join dozens of Illinois’ best craft breweries, local musicians and food vendors all bringing their ‘A’ game to the Oak Park Microbrew Review, raising vital funds to support Seven Generations Ahead to fight climate change and promote healthy, sustainable communities. Enjoy your beer, sustainably at the largest zero-waste craft beer fest in the Midwest. Tickets: sevengenerationsahead.org/opmbr.
oakpark.com
Rats and more rats
Oak Park has a rat problem. It is not alone in the Chicago area. And Oak Park’s adjacency to the city, which really has a rat problem, isn’t helping. Also contributing to an upturn in the rat population, according to Oak Park’s public heath department, is the end of COVID lockdowns and, most immediately, summer weather.
oakpark.com
OPRF changes COVID mitigation plans
Oak Park and River Forest High School District 200 staff and students may have noticed two new changes to the district’s COVID-19 mitigation plans as the new school year kicked off earlier this week. The district is no longer offering SHIELD saliva tests or updating its COVID-19 dashboard, which...
oakpark.com
Oak Park native gets global design nod, gives lessons
Oak Park native and Oak Park and River Forest High School graduate Maya Bird-Murphy, an architect by trade, has some serious wind at her back. In April, she was one among 14 people selected to participate in the inaugural cohort for the Dorchester Industries Experimental Design Lab, a three-year incubator program created to support Black designers. The Design Lab is the result of a collaboration between world-renowned artist Theaster Gates and fashion house Prada.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
oakpark.com
Triton rolls out new cannabis cultivation course
Triton College students will have the opportunity to learn how to grow, care and manage cannabis plants through a new course this fall. The course – aptly named cannabis cultivation – is folded into the college’s greenhouse grow operations certificate program where students can learn about the cultivation of cannabis plants, which can be used for recreational and medicinal purposes, as well as high-value crops and ornamental plants.
oakpark.com
Packs of rats: a persistent Oak Park pest
Rats are a reality of urban living, especially in Chicago. Last year, pest control service Orkin dubbed the City of Broad Shoulders the “rattiest city” in the United States, a title Chicago has the misfortune of winning seven years in a row. With Oak Park in such close proximity to Chicago, the rat problem has scurried across the border.
oakpark.com
Debating crime and 24-hour gas stations
Since the June murder of 18-year-old Jailyn Logan-Bledsoe, the 24-hour BP gas station at 100 Chicago Ave. has been at the center of debate for the Village of Oak Park and neighbors alike. But problems at the station have existed much longer. With recent incidents of violent crime, many residents immediate to the BP feel the village board is not moving quickly enough to address the situation.
oakpark.com
An inaccurate website is not cool
I was on the village of Oak Park website, recently, looking for a cooling center. It lists two hospitals and a senior service center and a number if one needs transportation to a cooling center. I called each, and they said that they are not cooling centers. Also, the transportation number said they can take me to one, but I have to tell them where. So I called the village, and they would not connect me to a village employee who could explain. They gave me a phone number for a COVID hotline. I called the village back and they still would not give me someone who could explain.
IN THIS ARTICLE
oakpark.com
Gene Wesolowski, 75
Eugene Wesolowski, 75, of Oak Park, died on Aug. 8, 2022 after a short illness. A deep thinker who loved to learn as much as he loved to teach, he had the heart of a caregiver and spent his life in service to others. Born and raised in the Polish-American...
oakpark.com
Where’s the economic engine for the Black West Side?
I know for some of you who read this column, turning 21 occurred ages ago. But I’m asking you to put yourself in the position of a young person who is currently turning 21. Now that they can go to bars and have a drink legally, what clubs are available to them in the neighborhood? Sadly, there are few to none!
oakpark.com
24-hour gas stations
Several weeks ago we strongly encouraged Oak Park’s village board to take action to limit 24-hour gas stations in the village. By our count there were eight such businesses operating, and they can be a bright and accessible lure for crime. We saw that with horror early this summer...
oakpark.com
Anne Canapary, 94
Anne Kerigan Canapary, 94, a longtime resident of Oak Park and River Forest, died on Aug. 10, 2022. Born in Brooklyn, New York on Aug. 4, 1928, she attended St. John’s University in New York where she earned a degree in Liberal Arts. She and her husband Bob came...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
oakpark.com
TikTok blackout challenge: a public health concern
Oak Park Public Health Director Theresa Chapple-McGruder is warning parents of a harmful social media fad that is leading to the deaths of young children, including that of her own 9-year-old cousin in Philadelphia. The fad is known as the “blackout challenge” and encourages people to hold their breath until...
oakpark.com
Hedonic escalation & a passion for caramel
On the day before Candycopia opened in Oak Park’s Medical Arts building, 717 Lake St., I stopped by to chat with Patrick Mason, who owns the bright new store with wife Alycia. One of the first things Mason said to me was, hand to heart, “I am passionate about...
oakpark.com
Courtney Turlington, 69
Courtney M. Turlington Jr. died on July 28, 2022. Born on Oct. 29, 1954 in Oklahoma City to the late Janette and Courtney Turlington Sr., he was raised in Richardson, Texas, a suburb of Dallas, graduated from J.J. Pearce High School. He came to Chicago to attend the University of...
Hyde Park native to open Illinois' first Black-owned cannabis company
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A historic moment for the recreational marijuana industry here in Illinois: This weekend, the state's first Black-owned cannabis company officially launches.Morning Insider Lauren Victory introduces us to the famous musician behind the brand and shares how he's giving back.Vic Mensa grew up on Hyde Park. Chicago is in his blood, in his music and now in his business affairs. The artist is launching "93 Boyz" this weekend. It's a cannabis company that produces pre-rolls using flower grown here in Illinois.CBS 2 asked Mensa what's he's most excited for. "Being able to represent my people in this space,"...
oakpark.com
Police Blotter: Oak Park resident carjacked at gunpoint
An Oak Park woman was carjacked at gunpoint in the 100 block of North Ridgeland Avenue Aug. 10. At about 5:49 p.m. that evening, a small white “newer model” sports utility vehicle pulled up behind the victim’s silver 2008 Toyota Rav4. A man exited the SUV and approached the victim, who was retrieving items from her vehicle.
Bud Billiken Parade: Largest African American parade in US returns to South Side
After a smaller version last year due to the pandemic, this year's festivities will feature dozens of marching bands, dance groups and drill teams.
Old Illinois Mining Site Transformed Into A Crystal Clear Blue Water Beach
You only have a few more weeks to check out this amazing Illinois beach before it shuts down for the year. In the early 1950s a mining company named Vulcan Materials began digging for sand and stone at a site on the outskirts of Crystal Lake that is now named Three Oaks Recreation Area.
blockclubchicago.org
A Woman Is Suing A West Side Hospital, Saying It Partially Sterilized Her Without Consent
NORTH LAWNDALE — A woman has filed a medical malpractice lawsuit against a West Side hospital, saying doctors conducted a sterilization procedure on her without her consent last year. Lourdes Maldonado filed the lawsuit in June against Mount Sinai Hospital in North Lawndale in Cook County Circuit Court. Doctors...
Comments / 0