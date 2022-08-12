Read full article on original website
Copycat Wendy’s Chili Recipe
There are a lot of chili recipes out there: bean-free Texas Red, chili made with elk or venison, white chicken chili, brisket and butternut squash chili, spaghetti-topped Cincinnati chili, and chilis made with secret ingredients like chocolate, coffee, or beer. But when it comes to staple chili recipes with ground beef and beans, it's hard to beat Wendy's chili. According to Spoon University, the chili was one of the original items on the menu when Dave Thomas opened the chain back in 1969. It's rich, hearty, and surprisingly lean (more on that in a moment).
Ice cream recall: Check your freezer for this ice cream that might make you sick
We’ve seen various ice cream recalls involving products containing undeclared ingredients that can cause life-threatening allergic reactions. The new H-E-B ice cream recall falls in the same category. The company discovered that its Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream contains wheat that’s not listed on the package....
KFC Brings Back Its Most Outrageous Product
While fast food is almost always meant to be indulgent, there are the menu items that go beyond what a human being can reasonably consume and cross the line into heart attack-inducing. A Yum! Brands YUM franchise, Kentucky Fried Chicken has been the master at creating and marketing this type...
Here's The Reason Why Blueberries Are Being Pulled From Stores Like Walmart Immediately, Yikes!
Blueberries are perhaps one of the best fruits to snack on, especially during the summer. Aside from its sweet and refreshing taste, this particular fruit packed with antioxidants offers a plethora of health benefits. In an article published by the Cleveland Clinic, blueberries are full of vitamins and minerals, can help manage cholesterol, regulate blood sugar, and potentially lower blood pressure. As a matter of fact, when it comes to skincare, NYC-based celebrity cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Paul Jarrod Frank shares that it can even “prevent collagen loss.” However, if you just purchased some frozen blueberries from the grocery store (ex. Walmart), it’s best if you double check these fruits once again.
Costco Just Announced A Delicious New Bakery Item—Customers Are So Excited!
Getting bakery items from Costco will always be a treat. From cookies and danishes, to muffins and croissants, there are so many delicious baked goods to enjoy at the big-box store company. As a matter of fact, they just added a new item that dessert lovers will want to indulge in.
Cracker Barrel Makes a Change Customers Hate
Recently, Cracker Barrel (CBRL) - Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. Report announced recently a new menu item. Surprisingly, however, it was met with immediate backlash: creating a divide in those who love and hate Cracker Barrel. Unexpectedly, this backlash spread on both Facebook (META) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Report and Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter Inc. Report posts, especially in the comment sections.
McDonald's offering popular burger for just 99p on Monday
McDonald’s is dishing out two of its favourite offerings for less in cut-priced deals this Monday (August 8). The fast food giant is offering the reductions for anyone ordering via the McDonald's app. The app users can enjoy the first deal of the day from 5am and tuck into...
2 Restaurant Chains We Said Goodbye To So Far in 2022—Say It Ain't So!
Nothing beats the feeling of eating at a restaurant. Fast food or not, it’s almost always a unique experience whenever you get the chance to try meals outside the comfort of your own home—or kitchen. However, the sad reality is some places don’t always last forever. Along the way, certain factors come into play and affect the operation of these brands.
This Trader Joe's Item Just Made A Comeback And Shoppers Are 'Stocking Up'
It’s official: Trader Joe’s just brought back their Pulled Jackfruit In Smoky BBQ Sauce!. In a recent Instagram post by Trader Joe’s List, the beloved item was seen back on the grocery store’s shelves. Uploaded on August 2, the caption wrote, “It’s back. Pulled Jackfruit In Smoky BBQ Sauce • $2.99 • I love green jackfruit as a meat substitute because it has a similar texture to shredded meat and when it’s paired with a sauce, [it] is delicious!”
5 food containers you should never throw away, you can use them in every room
RECYCLING does more than just help the environment – reusing household items is a good way to save money and boost your budget. DIY experts said that keeping packaging from common grocery items is a great way to save money – and even the smallest bits can be useful around the house.
The One Fried Appetizer You Should Never Order At A Restaurant, According To Health Experts—It Ruins Your Metabolism
While fried food isn’t generally known to be healthy, there is one kind of appetizer that health experts say can really set back your weight loss goals. We checked in with registered nutritionist Lisa Richards, creator of The Candida Diet, and registered dietitian Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, of UCLA medical center to learn more about this unfortunately delicious fried snack and its impact on your health and metabolism.
Coca-Cola Is Releasing Another New Flavor and Apparently, It Tastes Just Like “Dreams”
Whenever I am asked to choose my favorite soda, the answer is — always, without a doubt — Coca-Cola. Just like how I crave french fries every time I see the golden arches, show me an ice-cold can of Coca-Cola with all that beautiful condensation on the outside, and watch me fall in love at first sight.
McDonald's Just Announced New Menu Items We Didn't See Coming—What Is A 'McFlurry Sandwich'?!
McDonald’s has some pretty exciting plans for its customers this summer—and it includes adding new items to their menu. According to their press release that was published on June 30, this month the fast food giant “will offer a first-of-its-kind summer experience for fans—including food deals, menu hacks, exclusive performances, and merch drops—only on the McDonald’s App.” Known as “Camp McDonald’s,” the 27-day event will run from July 5 to July 31. And perhaps the best part of it all is that you can access everything via the McDonald’s app. No need for tickets! Just make sure to check the app daily for more details.
Lay's Just Added a New Fritos-Flavored Potato Chip to Its Flavor Swap Lineup
Lay's is taking a cue from its snacking counterparts and tapping into other popular flavors in the snack aisle. The potato chip maker is bringing back its Flavor Swap lineup and drawing inspiration from Doritos, Funyuns, Cheetos, and Fritos. The company officially dropped the newest flavor, Lay's Kettle Cooked Fritos...
Copycat Olive Garden Salad Recipe
Certain phrases are so catchy, they get etched into our brains. Finger lickin' good? KFC for sure. Better ingredients, better pizza? Oh yeah, I'm thinking about Papa Johns. When you're here, you're family? That one's definitely Olive Garden. But another phrase makes me think of this classic family-style Italian restaurant more: Soup, salad, and bread sticks. They're famous for promoting the combo, and it's fantastic for lunch or a light dinner.
Lean times ahead! Families cut down on beef and chicken to save money with a quarter of adults now eating less meat
One in four adults are eating less meat to try and save money, a survey has found. It comes after a study by the Office for National Statistics revealed that millions of households are reducing the amount they spend on essentials, such as food, and car journeys. Around 70 per...
Why Cheerios are better than coffee for breakfast, according to scientists in a new study that will make you question everything you eat
When it comes to eating healthily, it seems there's a new piece of advice every week. Take eggs. Once demonised for being high in cholesterol, they gained hero status when protein-rich diets became the holy grail for weight loss. No wonder we're so confused. But a new study could be...
How to make Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's super popular chicken spaghetti
As is the case for many of us, one of Ree Drummond's most popular recipes comes from her mom's kitchen.
Comfort eater who once weighed 36st loses half his body weight eating Aldi snacks
A man who went on a ‘six-month eating binge’ looks unrecognisable after losing 18st by overhauling his diet with Aldi low-calorie favourites.Neil Scurrah, 41, had issues with his weight from the age of eight but when his dad passed away from cancer, he fell into a pit of despair and turned to food for comfort.After piling on the pounds, he tipped the scales at a gargantuan 36st 10lb, wore 6XL clothing and had a 60-inch waist.But when his mental health hit ‘rock bottom’ and even getting out of bed became a struggle, Neil was jolted into action.He started walking regularly...
Capri Sun recall: Thousands of juice pouches may contain cleaning solution
Kraft Heinz is recalling thousands of pouches of Capri Sun after some cleaning solution accidentally mixed with the juice on a production line.The company said it's recalling about 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry flavored juice blend. The "Best When Used By" date on the packages is June 25, 2023.Kraft Heinz said the diluted cleaning solution is used on its food processing equipment. The company said it discovered that the solution had accidentally mixed with the juice after getting consumer complaints about the juice's taste.Kraft Heinz, which is co-headquartered in Pittsburgh and Chicago, said in a statement Friday it is working with retailers to remove the product from circulation. Consumers who bought the affected Capri Sun should not consume it and should return it to the story where it was purchased to receive a refund.
