Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Restaurant Highlights In and Around Lancaster, PA [Summer 2022]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Upcoming Community Fairs in and Around Lancaster, PA [2022]Melissa FrostLancaster County, PA
Small Business Spotlight: DJ's Taste of the 50's in Smoketown, PAMelissa FrostSmoketown, PA
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenAdamstown, PA
Where Students Can Receive Free Backpacks and School Supplies in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Related
lbc.edu
Lancaster Bible College Will ‘Count It All Joy’ for 2022-23 Chapel Series
Each academic year, Lancaster Bible College commits to providing chapel experiences that focus on engaging Scripture, forming disciples and building community. In 2022-23, the college will highlight the chapel theme “Count It All Joy” from the New Testament book of James, where students, faculty and staff will discover practical, godly application—together as a campus community.
2 Maryland filmmakers die in I-95 crash returning home from Philly production
Martin Whittier, 37, and Nate Brubaker, 27, were returning Thursday to Maryland from a production in Philadelphia.
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (8/13/22)
Alan S. Wilt, 68, of Hummelstown passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. He was born April 21, 1954, to Gene and Ruthetta (Aumon) Wilt. He was a 1972 graduate of West Perry High School, where he excelled in baseball, basketball and football; a member of Zion United Church of Christ, Blain; and was an avid golfer and fan of Oklahoma University football and the Pittsburgh Pirates and Penguins.
Who has Harrisburg’s Best BBQ? One site just ranked its top spots near the city
It’s August, football is back on the TV with preseason action going, and it’s never a bad thing to match the pigskin on the tube with some nicely cooked, sauced or dry-rubbed pig on your plate. Good barbecue isn’t always easy to find, but there’s a neat site...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former Plymouth Meeting Lawyer and College Sweetheart Take Advantage of Their Second Chance at Love
Jill Arnstein, a former litigation lawyer in Plymouth Meeting, is enjoying the second chance at love she received with her college sweetheart, Jesse, writes Kellie Patrick Gates for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The couple met at Rutgers-Camden School of Law in 1991. “She was the most beautiful thing I had ever...
2 Maryland filmmakers die in Delaware interstate crash
BALTIMORE (AP) — Two Maryland filmmakers known for helping expand commercial advertising and the film and television industry in the Baltimore-Washington area have died in a car accident in Delaware, according to authorities and an associate.Martin Whittier, 37, and Nate Brubaker, 27, died Thursday night after a box truck collided with their car, which Delaware State Police said had become disabled in a lane on a stretch of Interstate 95 near Newark, The Baltimore Sun reported. The truck struck the car from behind — pushing it toward the shoulder — and then caught fire, pinning the men inside their vehicle, according to police. The truck driver wasn't injured.Andrew Geraci, a filmmaker and friend of the men, said that Whittier and Brubaker were returning Thursday to Maryland from a production in Philadelphia.Brubaker, of Halethorpe, was considered a pioneer in virtual production filming, and created the first large-scale LED wall in the Baltimore and Washington region, Geraci said. Whittier, of Havre de Grace, started and owned camera equipment companies in Baltimore, Philadelphia and Alexandria, Virginia, before selling his company recently, the newspaper reported.(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
susquehannastyle.com
7 Local Waffle Destinations
Who doesn’t love a good waffle? We rounded up seven waffle bistros throughout the Valley to enjoy at any time of the day for every occasion! From chicken and waffles to waffles and ice cream, these waffle spots go above and beyond when satisfying your cravings. Dough Heads Stuffed...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Food and Drink: Wilmington’s 2nd food hall; Waffle House coming to Bear; Häagen Dazs opening in Middletown
Chancery Market Food Hall & Bar is preparing for a fall opening in downtown Wilmington. The 12,000-square-foot culinary collective and indoor/outdoor bar will feature dining experiences from around the world, curated by HQ Hospitality co-founder and chef Akhtar Nawab, a release stated. HQ has food halls and restaurants in various...
IN THIS ARTICLE
delawaretoday.com
New Neighborhoods in Delaware Where You Can Have It All
These seven neighborhoods throughout Delaware are known for their unparalleled amenities, luxury homes and community spirit. As the real estate market continues to percolate for home sellers, new construction both upstate and down focuses on creating spaces where residents can have it all. From live music shows and Halloween parades to beautiful homes galore, here are just a few of Delaware’s hottest neighborhoods.
PA Lottery: Unclaimed $100,000 Powerball Ticket Will Expire Soon
CENTER SQUARE, PA — If you’re a Pennsylvania Lottery player, check your tickets: the PA Lottery has announced that a winning Powerball ticket with Power Play sold in for the September 20, 2021, drawing will soon expire. The $100,000 winning ticket was sold by Wawa, 1015 Dekalb Pike,...
Not just crab cakes, but 'fab cakes,' from Pappas
It was so popular that it took seven years for Mr. Mark to finally put his family name on the place — Pappas.
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for Italian food in the state of Pennsylvania, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Best Eats near Hersheypark; Little League playoffs; more: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Friday, August 12, 2022. How to get this free newsletter and others emailed to you. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
lebtown.com
Plane bound for Myerstown crashes in West Virginia; 3 dead, FAA investigating
A small plane heading from Indiana to Myerstown crashed last Thursday, Aug. 11, near Metz, West Virginia, about 90 miles south of Pittsburgh, resulting in three deaths. The identity of those on board and their places of residence had not been released by publication time. FAA records show that the...
23 beagles saved from Va. lab now up for adoption at Brandywine Valley SPCA
The dogs were among the thousands that were saved from a Virginia facility that sold the animals to laboratories for experimentation.
There is a Circus by Park City Center this Weekend [Lancaster, PA]
If you've been in the area around Park City Center this week, you might've seen the giant tent they're setting up. It's hard to miss. Starting today, Garden Bros. Nuclear Circus present "Humans Gone Wild" in the parking lot by the mall. The show is held in what they claim to be not only America's but the world's largest big top arena.
Small plane heading to central Pa. crashes, killing 3 aboard
METZ, W.Va. (AP) — A small plane with at least three people on board crashed in northern West Virginia, authorities said. The single-engine plane was flying from Bloomfield, Indiana, to Myerstown in Lebanon County, Pa., when it went down in a wooded area Thursday in the Marion County community of Metz, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a news release.
Wbaltv.com
Funeral arrangements set for 15-year-old NyKayla Strawder
The family of 15-year-old NyKayla Strawder on Wednesday announced her funeral arrangements. Video above: Vigil held for teen, family believes shooting was intentional. NyKayla was fatally shot on her front porch Saturday in west Baltimore. There will be a viewing from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Aug. 18 at...
Chester County Home to 8 of This Year’s 25 Best Places to Live in Pennsylvania, Including the Best Place in America
Chester County is home to eight of the 25 Best Places to Live in Pennsylvania, including the Best Place to Live in America, according to new rankings by Niche.com. Niche.com based its rankings on data from the U.S. Census Bureau, FBI, Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Centers for Disease Control, and other sources. The main metrics include quality of local schools, cost of living, crime rates, employment statistics, and access to amenities.
Take a different look at the Lady Liberty on the Susquehanna River: drone video
If you’ve been passing by the borough of Dauphin, you may have noticed a familiar looking monument located in the middle of the Susquehanna River. The iconic Lady Liberty, arrived just 36 years ago on July 1, 1986. A group of self-described “knuckleheads” snuck out to the middle of the river that year and set the statue in the water in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the original grand lady, New York’s Statue of Liberty.
Comments / 0