ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lbc.edu

Lancaster Bible College Will ‘Count It All Joy’ for 2022-23 Chapel Series

Each academic year, Lancaster Bible College commits to providing chapel experiences that focus on engaging Scripture, forming disciples and building community. In 2022-23, the college will highlight the chapel theme “Count It All Joy” from the New Testament book of James, where students, faculty and staff will discover practical, godly application—together as a campus community.
LANCASTER, PA
PennLive.com

Obituaries from the Perry County Times (8/13/22)

Alan S. Wilt, 68, of Hummelstown passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. He was born April 21, 1954, to Gene and Ruthetta (Aumon) Wilt. He was a 1972 graduate of West Perry High School, where he excelled in baseball, basketball and football; a member of Zion United Church of Christ, Blain; and was an avid golfer and fan of Oklahoma University football and the Pittsburgh Pirates and Penguins.
HUMMELSTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
Lancaster, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Lancaster, PA
CBS Baltimore

2 Maryland filmmakers die in Delaware interstate crash

BALTIMORE (AP) — Two Maryland filmmakers known for helping expand commercial advertising and the film and television industry in the Baltimore-Washington area have died in a car accident in Delaware, according to authorities and an associate.Martin Whittier, 37, and Nate Brubaker, 27, died Thursday night after a box truck collided with their car, which Delaware State Police said had become disabled in a lane on a stretch of Interstate 95 near Newark, The Baltimore Sun reported. The truck struck the car from behind — pushing it toward the shoulder — and then caught fire, pinning the men inside their vehicle, according to police. The truck driver wasn't injured.Andrew Geraci, a filmmaker and friend of the men, said that Whittier and Brubaker were returning Thursday to Maryland from a production in Philadelphia.Brubaker, of Halethorpe, was considered a pioneer in virtual production filming, and created the first large-scale LED wall in the Baltimore and Washington region, Geraci said. Whittier, of Havre de Grace, started and owned camera equipment companies in Baltimore, Philadelphia and Alexandria, Virginia, before selling his company recently, the newspaper reported.(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
BALTIMORE, MD
susquehannastyle.com

7 Local Waffle Destinations

Who doesn’t love a good waffle? We rounded up seven waffle bistros throughout the Valley to enjoy at any time of the day for every occasion! From chicken and waffles to waffles and ice cream, these waffle spots go above and beyond when satisfying your cravings. Dough Heads Stuffed...
LANCASTER, PA
delawarebusinessnow.com

Food and Drink: Wilmington’s 2nd food hall; Waffle House coming to Bear; Häagen Dazs opening in Middletown

Chancery Market Food Hall & Bar is preparing for a fall opening in downtown Wilmington. The 12,000-square-foot culinary collective and indoor/outdoor bar will feature dining experiences from around the world, curated by HQ Hospitality co-founder and chef Akhtar Nawab, a release stated. HQ has food halls and restaurants in various...
WILMINGTON, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Athletics#Lbc#Volleyball#Athletics Pete Beers#Chargers
delawaretoday.com

New Neighborhoods in Delaware Where You Can Have It All

These seven neighborhoods throughout Delaware are known for their unparalleled amenities, luxury homes and community spirit. As the real estate market continues to percolate for home sellers, new construction both upstate and down focuses on creating spaces where residents can have it all. From live music shows and Halloween parades to beautiful homes galore, here are just a few of Delaware’s hottest neighborhoods.
DELAWARE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
PennLive.com

Small plane heading to central Pa. crashes, killing 3 aboard

METZ, W.Va. (AP) — A small plane with at least three people on board crashed in northern West Virginia, authorities said. The single-engine plane was flying from Bloomfield, Indiana, to Myerstown in Lebanon County, Pa., when it went down in a wooded area Thursday in the Marion County community of Metz, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a news release.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
Wbaltv.com

Funeral arrangements set for 15-year-old NyKayla Strawder

The family of 15-year-old NyKayla Strawder on Wednesday announced her funeral arrangements. Video above: Vigil held for teen, family believes shooting was intentional. NyKayla was fatally shot on her front porch Saturday in west Baltimore. There will be a viewing from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Aug. 18 at...
BALTIMORE, MD
VISTA.Today

Chester County Home to 8 of This Year’s 25 Best Places to Live in Pennsylvania, Including the Best Place in America

Chester County is home to eight of the 25 Best Places to Live in Pennsylvania, including the Best Place to Live in America, according to new rankings by Niche.com. Niche.com based its rankings on data from the U.S. Census Bureau, FBI, Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Centers for Disease Control, and other sources. The main metrics include quality of local schools, cost of living, crime rates, employment statistics, and access to amenities.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Take a different look at the Lady Liberty on the Susquehanna River: drone video

If you’ve been passing by the borough of Dauphin, you may have noticed a familiar looking monument located in the middle of the Susquehanna River. The iconic Lady Liberty, arrived just 36 years ago on July 1, 1986. A group of self-described “knuckleheads” snuck out to the middle of the river that year and set the statue in the water in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the original grand lady, New York’s Statue of Liberty.
DAUPHIN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy