Sheriff’s office in Louisiana searching for missing teenager

LOCKPORT, La. (BRPROUD) – The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public to keep an eye out for a missing teenager.

Somer Strickland, 17, of North Main St. has been missing since Wednesday afternoon.

Strickland “was last seen at her residence at 4 p.m. on August 10, 2022, when her grandmother left the residence,” according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The grandmother returned home two hours later and the teenager was nowhere to be found.

Strickland’s grandmother noticed that a suitcase was taken from the home.

LPSO says, “Detectives believe that the juvenile had coordinated with friends from her hometown of Mobile, Alabama, to come to pick her up while her grandmother was away.”

With that in mind, deputies are requesting that everyone between Lockport and Mobile be on the lookout for the 17-year-old.

LPSO provided details about Somer Strickland below:

Height: 5’2″

Weight: 160 pounds

Black Hair

If you have seen Somer Strickland or know where she is located, please call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808, or simply dial 911.

