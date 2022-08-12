Read full article on original website
Related
kmmo.com
ROAD WORK SCHEDULED IN CARROLL, CHARITON COUNTIES
The Missouri Department of Transportation has planned general highway maintenance and construction work in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of August 8-14. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/. In Carroll County:. -Route E is closed for a bridge...
kmmo.com
MARSHALL CITY COUNCIL HEARS REPORT ON FIRE TRUCK REPAIRS
The Marshall City Council heard a report from Fire Chief Sheldon Kerksiek on repairs to fire engine number four during its meeting on Monday, August 15 . According to Kerksiek, the fan in the turbocharger disintegrated and the wiring harness was rubbing dangerously causing the possibility of a short. Kerksiek...
kmmo.com
BATES CITY MAN INJURED IN TRAFFIC CRASH IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A 34- year-old man suffered moderate injuries in a traffic crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle on Sunday, August 13. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by 18-year-old Jocelyn McHenry traveled into the path of a motorcycle ridden by Michael Kuhns. After striking the vehicle, the motorcycle traveled off the west side of the road and Kuhns was ejected. McHenry’s vehicle came to rest in the northbound lane of Route Z.
kmmo.com
A ONE VEHICLE CRASH IN SALINE COUNTY CAUSES MODERATE INJURIES.
A 42- year-old Greenwood man suffered no injury and a 36-year-old Moberly woman suffered moderate injuries in a one vehicle crash in Saline County on Saturday, August 13. According to a release from the Missouri Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by Brian O’Toole blew out a tire and proceeded to hit a guardrail and overturn.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kmmo.com
SPIRE MISSOURI WEST CUSTOMERS TO SEE CHANGE IN NATURAL GAS RATES
Spire Missouri natural gas customers will see rates change under a filing that is scheduled to take effect on September 1, 2022. A news release says the change reflects an adjustment to the Weather Normalization Adjustment Rider (WNAR), which authorizes rate adjustments based on weather variations. The purpose of the WNAR tariff is to adjust revenues, either positive or negative, for differences between actual heating degree days and normal heating degree days.
Blue Springs City Council votes down proposed gated community
Leaders in Blue Springs voted down a huge housing development on Monday night. Going into Monday's city council meeting, a two-thirds vote was required to re-zone a piece of land.
kmmo.com
MARSHALL CITY COUNCIL DISCUSSES POTENTIAL SANITATION RATE CHANGES
During his report at the Marshall City Council meeting on Monday, August 15, councilman Dan Brandt discussed potential changes to sanitation rates. Brandt said rate changes are dependent on many factors. City Administrator J.D Kehrman gave an estimate on when the new system will be implemented. Councilman Tim Reeder stated...
kmmo.com
MARSHALL MAN CHARGED WITH FELONIES AFTER CRASH
A Marshall man has been charged with felonies after an incident in Saline County on August 8. According to a report from the Saline County Sheriff’s Department, authorities were checking the area of the Marshall Junction for a wanted suspect fleeing from law enforcement in Pettis County. A Saline County Deputy reportedly located the suspect vehicle and attempted at traffic stop, but the vehicle did not yield. The suspect vehicle allegedly traveled at speeds in excess of 100 mph on northbound U.S. Highway 65, heading toward Marshall City limits. The vehicle also reportedly traveled at speeds in excess of 80 mph in Marshall, where it lost control and crashed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports six arrests over the weekend of August 12, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested a resident of Overland Park, Kansas in Harrison County after he allegedly drove past the barriers of an active construction zone. Fifty-six-year-old Gregory Kramer is accused of driving while intoxicated, having no valid driver’s license, and driving on a bridge in an active construction zone where barriers were up. Kramer, who was arrested Saturday night was to have been on a 12-hour hold at the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.
The Arthur-Leonard Historic District in Liberty, Missouri was developed over 100 years ago
The Hunt-Clarke House is a contributing building to the Arthur-Leonard Historic District.25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There are 36 buildings that contribute to the making of the Arthur-Leonard Historic District in Liberty, Missouri. These structures are in an area that is mostly residential in Clay County. The development of this district occurred between 1868 and 1946. The buildings are all examples of architectural design including Bungalow/American Craftsman, Greek Revival, Queen Anne, and Prairie School.
kmmo.com
TAX LEVY HEARING SCHEDULED AT MARSHALL CITY COUNCIL MEETING
A public hearing is scheduled for the meeting of the Marshall City Council on Monday, August 15. The council is holding a public hearing to hear comments or concerns regarding the 2022-2023 Tax Levy. There are also several ordinances on the agenda for the council. You can view the entire...
kchi.com
Highway Patrol Reports One Arrest
Missouri Highway Patrol reported an arrest in the local area. 5:20 pm – 32-year-old Travis D Oldridge of Cameron was arrested for alleged failure to stop at a red light with a misdemeanor warrant. He is being held in the Dekalb County Jail on bond.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kmmo.com
MARSHALL CITY COUNCIL APPROVES ORDINANCE FOR TAXATION ON PROPERTY FOR THE YEAR 2022
The Marshall City Council approved the first and second readings of an ordinance for taxation on city property Monday, August 15. The ordinance was broken up into several different sections detailing the purpose of various levies. Section one of the ordinance was the sum of .5901 cents per hundred dollars...
SantaCaliGon Days plans safety changes for Independence festival
Organizers of Independence's SantaCaliGon Days announced safety changes after a shooting injured four at the festival in 2021.
kmmo.com
TIPTON MAN CHARGED WITH FELONY IN PETTIS COUNTY
According to court documents a Tipton man has been charged with felony burglary Sedalia. A warrant was issued in Pettis County for Mark A Brookfelt on August, 11 . Brookfelt was observed taking $105.82 worth of merchandise from Menard’s in Sedalia and concealing the items in his bag without attempting to pay for them.
The Farmer's Bank Building in Norborne, Missouri was built in 1892
Farmers Bank Building in Carroll County, Missouri is on the list of historic places.Keith Snyder, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Farmers Bank Building also referred to as the Citizens Bank of Norborne is a historic bank building that was built in 1892. It's located in Norborne, Missouri in Carroll County. It's a two-story cut-stone building and an architectural design known as Romanesque Revival. Norborne is about 65 miles to the northeast of Kansas City and 12 miles west of the county seat of Carrollton.
Ray County Sheriff's Office breaks up puppy mill, 50 to 70 dogs found
A Ray County home is under investigation after the sheriff broke up a puppy and breeding mill in the county.
Audrain County ammunition dealer accused of failing to deliver purchased items
A Mexico, Missouri, ammunition dealer is being accused by the Better Business Bureau of not delivering goods purchased by buyers in Missouri and elsewhere. The post Audrain County ammunition dealer accused of failing to deliver purchased items appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KCTV 5
Blue Springs man charged in connection with riot at US Capitol will be first from state to go to trial
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - John G. Todd of Blue Springs will be the first Missouri resident charged in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol to officially have a trial. The trial will begin on Nov. 14, 2022. It is expected to last five days, according to online court records.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests in northern Missouri
A Gallatin woman was arrested in Daviess County on Wednesday morning, August 10, on multiple allegations. The Highway Patrol accused 62-year-old Beverly Carpenter of felony driving while intoxicated, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of fewer than 10 grams of marijuana. She was taken to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.
Comments / 0