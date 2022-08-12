ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford police introduce ‘9PM Routine’ to prevent car thefts

By Samantha Stewart
 4 days ago

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Milford police are cautioning residents to stay safe and vigilant in the wake of recent car thefts by using the “9 p.m. Routine”.

In a Facebook post , Milford officials noted that car burglaries are often a crime of opportunity. Because of this, police are initiating the “9 p.m. Routine” to educate and encourage Milford residents to stop the crime before it can happen.

Officials said it’s as easy as making sure your car and home are locked every night by 9 p.m. and taking out any valuables from your car.

As seen in the police’s Facebook post, Milford police are using signs to help spread this important message.

They said they will be giving out lawn signs to help spread awareness, and you can get your own by following the instructions on their Facebook post.

