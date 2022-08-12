ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Physical' renewed for Season 3 on Apple TV+

By Justin Klawans
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LNd3X_0hEq5nIZ00

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The hit drama-comedy series Physical has been renewed for a third season, Apple TV+ announced.

The streaming service made the announcement Thursday, though a release date for Season 3 has not been confirmed.

Set in San Diego, Calif. in the 1980s, Physical stars Rose Byrne as Sheila, a "quietly tortured, seemingly dutiful housewife" who attempts to tackle the ups and downs of life after discovering aerobics.

Sheila eventually turns to a budding new technology -- video cassettes -- in order to try and build a video-on-demand fitness business around her new passion.

Season 2 left off with Sheila dealing with "bigger obstacles in her path" as she begins to get her business off the ground.

The series was created and penned by Annie Weisman, who helms the show along with Byrne. Both women also serve as executive producers on Physical.

Apple TV+ produced the project through Tomorrow Studios, an offshoot venture of the British production house ITV Studios.

"I am thrilled for the opportunity to continue telling Sheila's story in creative collaboration with Rose Byrne and the rest of our incredible cast, writers and crew," Weisman said in a statement. "Rose's breathtaking, hilarious and brave performance is the North Star on our show's journey of personal empowerment and transformation in '80s Southern California in all its synth-pop, sun-baked, spandex-clad glory."

"The feedback we've received from audiences who continue to discover and feel seen by Physical is the most deeply gratifying experience of my career," Weisman added.

Beyond Byrne, Physical also stars Rory Scovel, Paul Sparks and Ian Gomez.

The series was first announced in January 2020, and renewed for a second season soon after.

Season 2 premiered this past June, and Byrne spoke to UPI at the time about the difficulties of bringing the show to life.

"I'm deeply uncoordinated and not a natural dancer by any means," she said. "So we get there, but it's hard work. It definitely requires all my concentration."

Another co-star, though, Deirdre Friel, said that Byrne was downplaying her abilities.

"We did a day at the fairgrounds, it was 95 degrees and she went for like three hours on the stage," Friel said. "She can go hard with the aerobics."

Seasons 1 and 2 of Physical are both streaming now on Apple TV+.

Comments / 1

