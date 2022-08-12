Downtown Glendale is set to host another exciting month of LiVE! @ Murphy Park beginning in October! This month-long celebration of music and entertainment includes 13 nights of FREE fun at the Murphy Park Amphitheater. The downtown area will come to life with the sweet sounds of music and friends gathering. As the sun sets on downtown, the café lights will keep Glendale glowing.

