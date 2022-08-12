Read full article on original website
Live! @ Murphy Park Returns In October
Downtown Glendale is set to host another exciting month of LiVE! @ Murphy Park beginning in October! This month-long celebration of music and entertainment includes 13 nights of FREE fun at the Murphy Park Amphitheater. The downtown area will come to life with the sweet sounds of music and friends gathering. As the sun sets on downtown, the café lights will keep Glendale glowing.
Eegee’s Looking to Expand to Peoria
The much anticipated and continued expansion of Eegee’s across Phoenix metro may becoming a reality. The Tucson-based chain has recently opened a few locations in Phoenix and the east valley. The popular sub sandwich and tasty chain may be looking to expand to the west valley. Reports show that...
Phoenix Fire Department Opens Applications for Firefighter Recruit and Fire Emergency Dispatcher
The Phoenix Fire Department is now hiring for multiple positions. If you would like to join the team and become a Phoenix Firefighter or Fire Emergency Dispatcher now is the time. Applications for firefighter recruit opened Monday, August 15, 2022 and will close August 29, 2022. . There are several steps...
Phoenix Felon Charged for Violent Carjacking at Peoria Target
On Friday, Adonijah Josiah Ortega, 19, of Phoenix, Arizona, was charged via criminal complaint for Carjacking, Using, Carrying, Brandishing, and Discharging a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. The complaint alleges that on August 8, 2022, at approximately 11:30...
August 16, 2022
The FBI, working with its state and local partners during two weeks in August, identified and located 84 minor victims of child sex trafficking and…. Hamilton Football Program Put on Probation By AIA for Recruiting Violation. August 16, 2022Comments Off. The Arizona Interscholastic Association’s (AIA) executive board placed Hamilton High’s...
Hamilton Football Program Put on Probation By AIA for Recruiting Violation
The Arizona Interscholastic Association’s (AIA) executive board placed Hamilton High’s football program and Queen Creek High School’s baseball program on probation Monday. The punishment will prevent the team from playing in the postseason during this school year, which means they are not eligible to play in the...
Phoenix Drug Trafficker Sentenced to Over Nine Years in Prison
Special Agent in Charge Cheri Oz and Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced Luis Torres. Jaramillo was sentenced to 9.25 years prison on July 13, 2022 for his involvement in a drug trafficking organization. On July 22, 2021, police arrested Jaramillo after observing him conduct a drug transaction in a...
