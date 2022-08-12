ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

allaboutarizonanews.com

Live! @ Murphy Park Returns In October

Downtown Glendale is set to host another exciting month of LiVE! @ Murphy Park beginning in October! This month-long celebration of music and entertainment includes 13 nights of FREE fun at the Murphy Park Amphitheater. The downtown area will come to life with the sweet sounds of music and friends gathering. As the sun sets on downtown, the café lights will keep Glendale glowing.
GLENDALE, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Eegee’s Looking to Expand to Peoria

The much anticipated and continued expansion of Eegee’s across Phoenix metro may becoming a reality. The Tucson-based chain has recently opened a few locations in Phoenix and the east valley. The popular sub sandwich and tasty chain may be looking to expand to the west valley. Reports show that...
PHOENIX, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Phoenix Felon Charged for Violent Carjacking at Peoria Target

On Friday, Adonijah Josiah Ortega, 19, of Phoenix, Arizona, was charged via criminal complaint for Carjacking, Using, Carrying, Brandishing, and Discharging a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. The complaint alleges that on August 8, 2022, at approximately 11:30...
PHOENIX, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

PHOENIX, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Hamilton Football Program Put on Probation By AIA for Recruiting Violation

The Arizona Interscholastic Association’s (AIA) executive board placed Hamilton High’s football program and Queen Creek High School’s baseball program on probation Monday. The punishment will prevent the team from playing in the postseason during this school year, which means they are not eligible to play in the...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Phoenix Drug Trafficker Sentenced to Over Nine Years in Prison

Special Agent in Charge Cheri Oz and Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced Luis Torres. Jaramillo was sentenced to 9.25 years prison on July 13, 2022 for his involvement in a drug trafficking organization. On July 22, 2021, police arrested Jaramillo after observing him conduct a drug transaction in a...
PHOENIX, AZ

