Mary Esther, FL

WALA-TV FOX10

Pensacola Police Department warns of phone scam

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Pensacola Police Department is warning residents of a telephone scam. The department has received two complaints from residents saying they received a phone call from “Detective Dwight Howard” with the Pensacola Police Department. Police say he is telling the residents that they are a part of some type of sexual abuse case involving a minor, and that he is willing to settle out of court, and otherwise he will put out warrants for their arrests.
PENSACOLA, FL
WMBB

Charges coming for teens who threw party in Walton mansion

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — In June, people all over the country were astounded by a video of a house party in a South Walton County mansion. Two months later and no one’s been arrested. Walton County sheriff’s investigators said they’re looking for the party organizers. None of the teens lived at the $8 million […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
Okaloosa County, FL
Okaloosa County, FL
Destin, FL
WMBB

Fatal crash shuts down Highway 90 in Walton County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County first responders were investigating a fatal crash Monday afternoon. “Highway 90 is shut down in both directions following a traffic crash at Old Highway 90 involving multiple vehicles,” the Walton County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Twitter. “Drivers plan for extended road closure.” The Florida Highway Patrol noted online […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
CBS 42

Florida ‘dancer’ arrested after allegedly burglarizing storage units

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — According to Pensacola police, a “dancer” at Lookers in Pensacola, allegedly burglarized three storage units back in July, stealing a variety of items totaling $8,805, including several vintage dresses and solid gold R2-D2 memorabilia. On July 11, Pensacola police officers were dispatched to 195 East Fairfield Drive, Life Storage, in reference […]
WKRG News 5

Northwest Florida stolen plants located, nursery owner claims

SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — The owner of Wildwood Garden Shoppe & Nursery in Shalimar said they know who stole more than $1,000 in plants from their gated store off Eglin Pkwy. Amanda Holmes-Rippert said the nursery has been hit twice this year and filed reports with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office both times. Holmes-Rippert said […]
SHALIMAR, FL
creators.com

Spike in COVID Cases Throughout Florida Panhandle Didn't Have to Happen

Recent reporting from the Pensacola News Journal's Emma Kennedy introduced readers to Sandy English, an Escambia County, Florida, resident who didn't decide to get a COVID-19 vaccination until recent weeks when her unvaccinated son and pregnant daughter-in-law, who are both in their 20s, fell extremely ill with COVID. "I kind...
WKRG News 5

Hundreds witness waterspout on Destin beach

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Video from beachgoer Jason Harwell shows a waterspout near the Destin Jetties Thursday afternoon. Harwell said the video was taken around 12:45 p.m. on August 11 near the Jetty East Condominiums on Holiday Isle. Hundreds of people witnessed the water funnel heading toward shore during afternoon thunderstorms. The First Alert Storm […]
DESTIN, FL
crestviewbulletin.com

Six stores announced for Crestview Commons

The City of Crestview recently confirmed that six stores will be calling the Crestview Commons home. Aldi, Ulta, Marshall’s, Five Below, Burlington’s Coat Factory, and Chili’s are all set to become a part of the long-awaited shopping complex, which will be located off Highway 85 just north of Interstate 10.
CRESTVIEW, FL
WEAR

Report: Woman dies after car struck pole in Pace parking lot

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 39-year-old woman was pronounced dead at a hospital after her car struck a pole in a Pace parking lot Saturday night. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the single vehicle crash took place at approximately 6:45 p.m. in the parking lot of 4187 Hwy 90 in Pace.
PACE, FL

