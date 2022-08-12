MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Pensacola Police Department is warning residents of a telephone scam. The department has received two complaints from residents saying they received a phone call from “Detective Dwight Howard” with the Pensacola Police Department. Police say he is telling the residents that they are a part of some type of sexual abuse case involving a minor, and that he is willing to settle out of court, and otherwise he will put out warrants for their arrests.

PENSACOLA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO