Pensacola Police Department warns of phone scam
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Pensacola Police Department is warning residents of a telephone scam. The department has received two complaints from residents saying they received a phone call from “Detective Dwight Howard” with the Pensacola Police Department. Police say he is telling the residents that they are a part of some type of sexual abuse case involving a minor, and that he is willing to settle out of court, and otherwise he will put out warrants for their arrests.
WATCH: Shocking video shows shooting at Panama City Beach gas station
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office released a video in a shooting on Panama City Beach Monday. The shooting happened early Sunday morning at 2:50 a.m. at a gas station in the 8300 block of Thomas Drive. BCSO Criminal investigators originally charged Tighree Thomas and his wife, Norma Jean Thomas in […]
Airport employee arrested, over $16,000 worth of stolen items found at home
Okaloosa County deputies arrested a man after $16,000 dollars worth of luggage was stolen at Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport.
Charges coming for teens who threw party in Walton mansion
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — In June, people all over the country were astounded by a video of a house party in a South Walton County mansion. Two months later and no one’s been arrested. Walton County sheriff’s investigators said they’re looking for the party organizers. None of the teens lived at the $8 million […]
Fatal crash shuts down Highway 90 in Walton County
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County first responders were investigating a fatal crash Monday afternoon. “Highway 90 is shut down in both directions following a traffic crash at Old Highway 90 involving multiple vehicles,” the Walton County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Twitter. “Drivers plan for extended road closure.” The Florida Highway Patrol noted online […]
Florida ‘dancer’ arrested after allegedly burglarizing storage units
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — According to Pensacola police, a “dancer” at Lookers in Pensacola, allegedly burglarized three storage units back in July, stealing a variety of items totaling $8,805, including several vintage dresses and solid gold R2-D2 memorabilia. On July 11, Pensacola police officers were dispatched to 195 East Fairfield Drive, Life Storage, in reference […]
Northwest Florida stolen plants located, nursery owner claims
SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — The owner of Wildwood Garden Shoppe & Nursery in Shalimar said they know who stole more than $1,000 in plants from their gated store off Eglin Pkwy. Amanda Holmes-Rippert said the nursery has been hit twice this year and filed reports with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office both times. Holmes-Rippert said […]
Woman loses nearly $3,000 after man claims Gulf Breeze rental listing as his own
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A woman claims her family is out thousands of dollars after moving across the country to rent a Gulf Breeze home from a man who turned out to not be the real landlord. The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office is now investigating what they're calling...
Man killed at Oakwood Terrace apartments, believed to be self-defense: Escambia Co. deputies
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office released more details about a shooting that killed one man at Oakwood Terrace Apartments Thursday, Aug. 11 Deputies opened up a death investigation after they were called to the complex around 6:20 p.m. When deputies arrived they found a man shot to death inside one […]
Spike in COVID Cases Throughout Florida Panhandle Didn't Have to Happen
Recent reporting from the Pensacola News Journal's Emma Kennedy introduced readers to Sandy English, an Escambia County, Florida, resident who didn't decide to get a COVID-19 vaccination until recent weeks when her unvaccinated son and pregnant daughter-in-law, who are both in their 20s, fell extremely ill with COVID. "I kind...
Body of missing man recovered in wooded area in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies recently recovered the body of an Escambia County man who went missing a month ago. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Channel 3 on Tuesday that the body of 47-year-old Donald Milligan was recovered on July 26 in a wooded area of Blue Angel Pkwy.
Hundreds witness waterspout on Destin beach
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Video from beachgoer Jason Harwell shows a waterspout near the Destin Jetties Thursday afternoon. Harwell said the video was taken around 12:45 p.m. on August 11 near the Jetty East Condominiums on Holiday Isle. Hundreds of people witnessed the water funnel heading toward shore during afternoon thunderstorms. The First Alert Storm […]
Six stores announced for Crestview Commons
The City of Crestview recently confirmed that six stores will be calling the Crestview Commons home. Aldi, Ulta, Marshall’s, Five Below, Burlington’s Coat Factory, and Chili’s are all set to become a part of the long-awaited shopping complex, which will be located off Highway 85 just north of Interstate 10.
Report: Woman dies after car struck pole in Pace parking lot
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 39-year-old woman was pronounced dead at a hospital after her car struck a pole in a Pace parking lot Saturday night. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the single vehicle crash took place at approximately 6:45 p.m. in the parking lot of 4187 Hwy 90 in Pace.
A Florida elementary school teacher resigned after a district employee took down posters of prominent Black figures like Harriett Tubman in his classroom, saying 'it was not age appropriate
Next to the pledge of allegiance, the teacher displayed historical Black figures like Martin Luther King, Jr., Harriet Tubman, and Colin Powell.
Florida teacher quits after staff takes down his Black heroes posters, report says
A Pensacola elementary school teacher reportedly quit the day before school started after a district employee allegedly took down pictures of Black heroes he had on the walls of his classroom.
