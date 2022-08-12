ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

5 Apprehended After Hartford Shooting, Lengthy Police Chase

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
The area of the police chase. Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash/Google Maps street view

Five people were arrested following a lengthy police chase, including on I-84, after police saw shots coming from the vehicle.

The incident started just before 6 p.m. in Hartford on Thursday, Aug. 11 when detectives in an unmarked police vehicle in the Broad Street area when the officers saw shots being fired from a white Honda Passport.

The officers began following the vehicle, which was reported stolen out of Meriden, as the driver fled on I-84 west, said Lt. Aaron Boisvert.

Additional patrol unit attempted to stop the vehicle as it sped along the highway into Farmington, then exited, and re-entered I-84 heading east, he added.

The pursuit continued into Manchester, where the Passport was ultimately stopped. After a foot pursuit, five individuals were taken into custody, Boisvert said.

There were no injuries as a result of the pursuit.

During the pursuit, a gunshot victim, a female in her 30s, arrived at an area hospital for treatment, Boisvert said.

Her injury is believed to be non-life-threatening at this time.

Police are applying for a search warrant for the Passport in an attempt to locate the firearm, police said.

The five individuals detained were not named.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

